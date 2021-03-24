Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

No one’s touch feels quite like yours

Wearing pearls on my 21st

you had fun with them. oh, how come

tell me to and I’m on all fours

It’s sickeningly sweet

Your tongue between my teeth

fingerprints, scratch, sweat everywhere

this love

Petrichor

rain falls

I’m grounded

pause

Breathe



Couldn’t tell you what I want, you’re doing it.

if I call you to drive out to see me

cold and dark, 1 degree

would you savor it? would I taste your spit?

do you burn for me? is your skin on fire?

I could cool you down

Petrichor

rain falls

I’m grounded

pause

Petrichor

rain falls

I’m grounded

pause, keep going



Lune

overtop concrete

too soon a leave

floating away

ground me, stay

Petrichor

rain falls

I’m grounded

pause