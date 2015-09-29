Plans continue to move forward for Sapperton Green development

Coquitlam council concerned about traffic repercussions in the area
By Lauren Kelly, Assistant Editor
An upcoming development in New Westminster will be further modernizing the up-and-coming Sapperton district. Compared to Brooklyn by residents, Sapperton has become known as a bustling area for young people, with the Brewery District now housing small cafés and exercise studios. Now, plans are moving forward to begin developing Sapperton Green, a mixed-use space centred on Braid Station.
Developed by Bentall Kennedy and owned by BC Management Investment Corporation, Sapperton Green is set to be built on a 38-acre lot to the west of Braid Station. It will be bordered by the Brunette River to the North, Hume Park to the West and Braid Street to the South. The area is currently home to warehouses and unused land.
Currently, the updated plan allots 3.4 million square feet for residential spaces, 130,000 square feet of retail space, and between 500,000 to 1 million square feet of office space. This will be housed within multiple 3–35 storey buildings. The residential spaces include 3,700 homes, expected to house 7,500 residents. Combining the natural aspects of the park and river into the plan, Sapperton Green will include a nature corridor down its centre that ends at Hume Park.
However, Coquitlam councillors and staff are not happy with the development. There are well-known traffic issues at the Brunette interchange, where cars exit off the freeway at the poorly planned and often congested route to Braid Station and the Royal Columbian Hospital. The Coquitlam councillors are concerned that, without first fixing the problems in that area, developing Sapperton Green will add to the congestion and make the trip even more difficult for ambulances and cars travelling to the Royal Columbian Hospital, which should have easy access for residents of the area.
“I want us to work together as communities and I think we should extend the olive branch and try one more time to ask New West to please consult properly with its neighbours about the connections that we have to have between our two communities to make it work,” Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart told Tri-Cities Now.
Further development for the Royal Columbian Hospital will be beginning later this year as well, making access to the largest and best equipped hospital in the area even more important. Phase One of the update will include a 75-bed mental health and substance abuse facility, and a geriatric psychiatry unit, as well as other infrastructure developments.
New Westminster will begin the official community plan amendment process for Sapperton Green on October 5.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
VM
hi!,I like your writing so so much! proportion we be in contact extra
about your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but,
I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog
you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I
look forward to seeing it develop over time.
Hello to all, the contents present at this website are actually
amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the
nice work fellows.
Very good article! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
TN
I discogered a web link your publish on social media, Terrific facts, thank
you very much, Loida Zella
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how
could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a appropriate
deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vibrant transparent
concept
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web page is actually good.
wholesale NFL jerseys
Very good article! We will be linking to this great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
Superb site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other
knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I
could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our
community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job
and our whole community will be thankful to you.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and also the rest of
the site is extremely good.
I think what you posted was very logical. However, what about this?
what if you added a little content? I am not saying
your content is not solid, however what if you added a headline
to maybe get folk’s attention? I mean The Other Press | Plans continue to move forward for Sapperton Green development is
kinda vanilla. You could peek at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create article titles to grab viewers interested.
You might try adding a video or a pic or two to get people excited about what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it would make
your posts a little livelier.
Good way of describing, and nice paragraph to
take facts regarding my presentation focus, which i am going to present in academy.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for what is hand mouth and foot disease in humans