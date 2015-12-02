Spotlight on men’s volleyball’s Matt Santema
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
The Player of the Month for the November is Matt Santema! In the first half of the volleyball season Matt has been essential to his team’s success. At the end of week 6 of PACWEST action, Matt is ranked 6th in average blocks per set, 12th in average kills per set, and 11th in average total offensive stats per set. On the team, Santema leads the team in numbers in offensive stats in 3 out of 4 categories.
This year is Santema’s third year of play for the Royals. He dominates the game from his position of outside hitter. However, his career in volleyball was not always apparent. Much like his teammates, Matt started playing a little after he got into high school.
At the time, he played a variety of other sports, including soccer, lacrosse, and basketball, all at a competitive level. When he began playing, he immediately started his career strongly. After his first year of competitive play, he was invited to a provincial level camp, eventually making the provincial team the following years. His decision to make the complete transition to volleyball was aided by the welcoming community of players and coaches, but Matt credits the start of his career to his mom.
He fondly recalls the first time he was invited to a training camp with high level players. Originally, he was hesitant and reluctant to go to the camp but his mom would have none of that. She made sure that he attended, much to his disdain at the time. By the time he came home, he was in love with the game and it was all he could talk about.
Santema’s work ethic has also been a huge part of the role he plays on the team. Co-captain Nick Lightfoot describes Matt as “an intense guy that doesn’t make errors. He racks up the kills on the court and is one of the most emotionally stable players, which is huge as it helps settle the team down when we need it.”
Off the court, Matt is known for his fun yet selfless personality. Co-captain Angus Ireland describes him as “a selfless teammates who brings a funny and fiery attitude to anything he does.” He also contributes to his community by helping coach club volleyball in his free time.
This year, Santema hopes to help the team go to and win Nationals in front of his friends and family. At the moment, he has no plans as to whether he will continue playing after his college career. While he hopes he can continue playing at the same level, he would only pursue it if the opportunity is right.
Outside of the game, Matt is enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Administration program with an emphasis on Accounting.
Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Generally I don’t read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very
pressured me to try and do so! Your writing taste has been surprised me.
Thanks, very great post.
This is the right site for anybody who would like to understand this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want
to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has been discussed for decades.
Excellent stuff, just great!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this website,
and article is really fruitful in favor of me, keep
up posting these types of articles.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most
blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Good post! We are linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
I really love your website.. Very nice colors & theme. Did
you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
looking to create my very own blog and would like
to find out where you got this from or exactly what the
theme is called. Thanks!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to
see a great blog like this one today.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how
can we communicate?
I pay a quick visit day-to-day a few web pages and information sites to read content, however this blog provides feature based content.
Hello, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return yet again since
I saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may
you be rich and continue to guide other people.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Appreciate it!
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to
commenting anyplace, when i read this article i thought
i could also make comment due to this sensible piece of writing.
That is very fascinating, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of more of your great post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks