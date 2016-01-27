Player profile: Bryce Derton

Rookie player of the men’s basketball team
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
Bryce Derton is a first year player for the men’s basketball team. The Royals’ No. 12 plays shooting guard, and is enrolled at Douglas in the Criminology program.
Although the classes and system may be new to him, something that hasn’t changed for him is basketball. Derton has been playing the game since the age of four and began playing competitively at the age of seven. He credits the start of his passion to a family friend, whom he fondly recalls playing with as a child. But it is his brother who he credits his growth in basketball to.
Bryce and Sheldon Derton share a two-year age gap, with Sheldon being the older of the two. Bryce described his brother’s contributions to his career as “huge”—giving him credit for keeping Bryce grounded and pushing him to be a better player and person overall.
In the distant future, Derton can see himself travelling overseas to play in a professional league. At the moment, however, he is focused on improving himself, in terms of playing and education. His goal this year, much like the rest of his team, is to make it to Nationals. But unlike many others who believe improvement in a wide variety of areas is the key to winning, Derton believes that positivity will be a key factor for the Royals.
Coming in fresh from high school, Derton had little to no idea what the structure of the program would be like. He came in expecting a rigid, hard-pressed atmosphere but, instead, was pleasantly surprised when he found himself in a program where everyone has an equal say and opportunity. He was welcomed with open arms and given a chance to grow and thrive in a positive and friendly environment.
However, making the first team was anything but easy. Derton recognizes the depth that the team has at the moment but remains confident in his skill and ability to perform when called upon.
The pressure to play well is certainly real as well, especially in-game. Although the pressure has lessened somewhat since the beginning of the season, when rookies need to prove themselves worthy of a first team position, it has not disappeared. Rookies often find that if that make a mistake in a real game, they can be riding the pine for a while before they get another chance.
So how does Derton deal with the pressure? He tackles it head on with positivity. His key to playing well is to remain positive and take every chance he can to play. It helps to have a team that supports their rookies, and Derton credits his teammates for always picking each other up when things are looking down.
In the next couple of years, Derton is looking forward playing more minutes and being a bigger impact player on the team. He believes that given a couple years of growth and experience, he can be the best player in the league.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog
and look forward to new updates.
What’s up to every one, the contents present at this site are genuinely amazing for
people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
hello!,I like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep in touch extra approximately your article on AOL?
I need a specialist on this area to resolve my problem.
Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to look you.
Hi! I know this is sort of off-topic however I had to ask.
Does operating a well-established website such as yours require a lot of work?
I am brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my
diary every day. I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Thankyou!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today,
yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It is
pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners
and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more
useful than ever before.
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A small number of my blog visitors have complained
about my site not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?
Wow, this post is nice, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to
tell her.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared
to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without
having side-effects , people could take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
This excellent website certainly has all of the information and facts
I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time
a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Bless you!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You have
done an impressive job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Very descriptive blog, I loved that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!
Appreciation to my father who shared with me about this weblog, this website is
genuinely remarkable.
I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like
this one nowadays.
What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads.
I hope to contribute & aid different customers
like its aided me. Great job.
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this website consists of awesome and really good
information for readers.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am experiencing problems with your
RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I
am unable to join it. Is there anybody else having the same RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this
website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal.
I must say that you’ve done a fantastic job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies afterward he must be pay a quick visit this web page and be
up to date all the time.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your
web site and in accession capital to assert that
I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and
even I achievement you access consistently quickly.