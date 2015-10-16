Player Profile: Tiffany O’Krane

A look at the captain of the women’s soccer team
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
Tiffany O’Krane is a fifth-year player and the captain of the Royals’ women’s soccer team. Her position as the central midfielder allows her to contribute with a beautiful combination of fluid offence and steadfast defence, making her an integral component of the Royals.
She is at Douglas pursuing a diploma in Sports Science with a specialization in Recreation. After that, she plans on obtaining her master’s degree in Leadership.
Ever since she could run, Tiffany has been playing soccer. She began at the young age of four and has been playing soccer at a very high level ever since. During her adolescent years, she played at the metro level, the highest there was, and when the Vancouver Whitecaps had a junior team for youth, she played for them as well.
This is her third year of playing for the Royals and her second year as captain of the team. O’Krane enjoys her leadership position as it allows her to be a role model to her younger teammates, and she hopes to have a big impact on and off the field. The title of captain brings a great amount of pressure, but she has proven time and time again that she is up to the challenge.
After Douglas, she plans to continue playing soccer at a high level and to one day run a successful soccer academy in the Lower Mainland.
