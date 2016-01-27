Players of the Week

Thompson and Beauchamp lead teams to victory

By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter

George Thompson: Men’s Volleyball

George Thompson played an essential role both games this weekend. In two tight five-set games, Thompson was one of two players on the team that played in all 10 of them. In those 10 sets, he accrued a total of: 30 kills, 3 assists, and 13 digs, among other stats for a grand total of 34.5 points, the most on his team. His excellent play helped the team capture two wins against the league-leading Camosun Chargers

Rachel Beauchamp: Women’s Volleyball

Rachel Beauchamp was fantastic this week for her team. She was a key player in the team’s win against VIU and the star player in the team’s rout of Camosun. She ended the weekend shooting 10/22 (0.454) and nailing all 11 of her free-throws. On the defensive end, Beauchamp was a rebound monster, grabbing a grand total of 13. She also recorded an assist, a steal, and a block to add to her impressive record.