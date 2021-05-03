Post-exam tinkering: clay trinkets

Photos by Udeshi Seneviratne

These clay pins will sprinkle some extra colour onto your backpack

By Udeshi Seneviratne, Illustrator

If anything puts me in a better mood after a long-dreaded exam, it is Pinterest with its never-ending list of DIY projects and ideas. I happened to stumble upon an adorable Kermit pin and was surprised to learn that it was handmade. So, I decided to start a new hobby for the sole selfish purpose of creating more Kermit pins and perhaps other cute trinkets along the way.

As a clay novice and amateur, I hope this guide to trinket and pin making will provide some useful tips on the journey from the perspective of a beginner!

Out of all of the tips I’ve gathered from the polymer clay-making community, Fimo and Sculpey Premo seem to be the best at being handled for small projects such as these.

SO, HERE‘S WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

White oven-bake clay

Small roller (I used a mason jar)

Wax paper

Paintbrushes

Acrylic craft paint

Pin backs (for pins)

Superglue

UV resin and lamp (if you want that shine)

Step 1: Shaping your clay friends

Start by laying out a sheet of wax/parchment paper on your workspace. Take a small piece of polymer clay and mould it to the shape of your desire! I rolled my piece of clay into a sphere and pressed it flatly down, smoothing it over once or twice with my rolling pin. I added two round parts like the eyes for my Kermit as well!

Whether you want to go for a cute plate, a giraffe, or a ladybug, I suggest not worrying too much about getting the shape perfectly. You will be fixing up your sculpted artwork after baking with vibrant paint anyway!

Step 2: Bake them low and slow

I baked my clay pieces at 110 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes and an extra five minutes for larger trinkets. They do not take long to completely cool down, and once they do, you will be left with hardened bases ready for a lovely coat of paint!

Step 3: Add all the colours!

Using your paintbrushes and acrylic paint, it is time to bring together the colours. Be as creative as you would like for this step! It is also good to consider where you would want to place your pin and decide your colours based on the outfits. There are tons of ideas online that can guide you to making your perfect clay trinket as well!

Step 4: Coat them for a lovely shine

This step is entirely optional. However, I think that adding the extra coat of UV resin makes my pins and trinkets harder and shinier, giving them a lovely glow!

Step 5: Add your pin backings

Attach your pin backings to your clay pals with some super glue. Once dried, you will be blessed with some adorable pins ready to provide some company on your tote bag, backpack, or jacket as you wish!