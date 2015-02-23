Poutine on the ritz

Serving up delicious variations all across Vancouver
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Poutine is a delicious Canadian treat we’ve all experienced at one point or another. It’s not just for tourists anymore; practically every restaurant has poutine available.
The standard “gravy, fries, and cheese curds” isn’t even where the line is drawn. Many places, especially in Vancouver, serve several forms of poutine. Sure, you can just go to White Spot or even McDonald’s to get your poutine fix—or you can try out a specialty place. The Lower Mainland features many spots to expand your poutine horizons.
Belgian Fries: Located on Commercial Drive in East Vancouver. This place serves over a dozen types of poutine—everything from pulled pork to butter chicken. They also feature a wide selection of alcohol, other meals, and even deep-fried Mars chocolate bars! The portions are huge, and the restaurant’s specialty in fries ensures this is some of the most delicious poutine on the list. As a bonus, all the gravy used is vegetarian.
Spud Shack: Steps away from the New Westminster SkyTrain station and popular with Douglas College students, this one is a fun place to hang out and also features a great selection of food, drinks, and alcohol as well as 10 different types of poutine. The specialty poutines vary, but the original is always pleasing. On Mondays all the poutines are 50 per cent off—allowing a delicious, inexpensive, and gut-busting meal experience.
Smoke’s Poutinerie: Right in the heart of downtown on Granville Street. They only serve one type of food, but with around 20 variations you can’t complain. They have meat-lovers, vegetarian, and other exotic types of poutine—all hot, fast, and freshly made. The Perogy Poutine is one of the most delicious meals I’ve ever had. If the quality of the food isn’t enough, they’re open until 4 a.m. on weekends. It’s heaven after a night out downtown.
La Belle Patate: Found on Davie Street in the West End. This restaurant has an authentic Montreal-style poutine atmosphere, with a menu also featuring delicious smoked meat sandwiches and hot dogs. Twenty-six kinds of poutine are available, including odd, but no less delicious ones such as breakfast, donair, and hot dog. Perhaps the closest you can get to having a Quebec poutine experience in Vancouver. And if you’re really hungry and enthusiastic, they have an all-you-can-eat option. It’s a real heart-stopping experience!
Mean Poutine: Serving up a fine, very good poutine on Nelson Street, downtown. This one “only” has seven types on the menu, plus a build-your-own option. They also have an assortment of specialty hot dogs such as the mac-and-cheese dog, and are open until 4 a.m. for all those late-night munchies. It’s sort of a no-frills poutine option. It’s not the best poutine ever, but it’s delicious, and it’s there when you crave it.
Costco: Sure, it’s not as fancy as any of the other options on this list. But you get a big slab of fries, gravy, and cheese curds in that cafeteria for less than five bucks. Why n0t add on a hot dog and drink if you’re really hungry? It’s not glamorous, but it’s good food, and the price is right.
Pingback: Blossom
Terrific post however , I was աanting to know iff you сould writе a litte
moгe on this topic? I’d be veгy grateful
іf you cоuld elaborate a ⅼittle bit mοre. Appгeciate it!
Pingback: Buy electro cock ring sex toys online
Pingback: food singapore
Pingback: Best Deals USB Sync Data Charging cable
Pingback: gk gymnastics australia
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
This site certainly has all of the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn’t
know who to ask.
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: www.hr.com
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
This design is steller! You definitely understand
how to have a reader amused. Between wit and your videos, I found myself almost moved to start my
very own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I truly loved whatever you had to say,
and over that, the way you presented it. Too cool!
Pingback: windows and doors
Pingback: morar nos eua
Pingback: order food denver
The smoking andd tar odor from an utilized filter
is just small, theefore he does not smell like
a stale cigarette either.
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac
Pingback: msp hack
Unrefined solids either work out to the base of the septic system as sludge
or circulation through a resolving chamber, from which they
eventually go back to the major sewage-disposal tank.
Pingback: Bigo Live UK
Hello tɦere, I tҺink your blog mіght bе having web browser compatibility рroblems.
Ꮃhenever I look at yоur site іn Safari, it loоks fine howevᥱr, whjen оpening in Internet
Explorer, it’s goot sօme overlappiing issues. Ⅰ mеrely wanted to givge
yoᥙ а quick heads uρ! Apart from that, excellent website!
These openings ought to constantly. be able to be
available and also easily situated by accredited upkeep
specialists.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent
post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this post!
It is the little changes that produce the largest changes.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site. Do you ever come across any browser compatibility problems?
A few my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Have you got any ideas to help you fix this issue?
Hi there colleagues, fastidious article and pleasant urging commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
Everything posted made a lot of sense. But, what about this?
what if you were to write a killer title?
I ain’t suggesting your information is not solid.,
however suppose you added a headline that grabbed people’s attention? I
mean The Other Press | Poutine on the ritz is kinda vanilla.
You might glance at Yahoo’s home page and watch how they
create news headlines to grab viewers to click.
You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab people
excited about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it might bring your posts a little livelier.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page
again.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a
amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. That is a really smartly written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and come back
to learn more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I will definitely return.
I really like what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether
this post is written by him as nobody else know
such detailed about my problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!