Poutine on the ritz

Serving up delicious variations all across Vancouver

By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer

Poutine is a delicious Canadian treat we’ve all experienced at one point or another. It’s not just for tourists anymore; practically every restaurant has poutine available.

The standard “gravy, fries, and cheese curds” isn’t even where the line is drawn. Many places, especially in Vancouver, serve several forms of poutine. Sure, you can just go to White Spot or even McDonald’s to get your poutine fix—or you can try out a specialty place. The Lower Mainland features many spots to expand your poutine horizons.

Belgian Fries: Located on Commercial Drive in East Vancouver. This place serves over a dozen types of poutine—everything from pulled pork to butter chicken. They also feature a wide selection of alcohol, other meals, and even deep-fried Mars chocolate bars! The portions are huge, and the restaurant’s specialty in fries ensures this is some of the most delicious poutine on the list. As a bonus, all the gravy used is vegetarian.

Spud Shack: Steps away from the New Westminster SkyTrain station and popular with Douglas College students, this one is a fun place to hang out and also features a great selection of food, drinks, and alcohol as well as 10 different types of poutine. The specialty poutines vary, but the original is always pleasing. On Mondays all the poutines are 50 per cent off—allowing a delicious, inexpensive, and gut-busting meal experience.

Smoke’s Poutinerie: Right in the heart of downtown on Granville Street. They only serve one type of food, but with around 20 variations you can’t complain. They have meat-lovers, vegetarian, and other exotic types of poutine—all hot, fast, and freshly made. The Perogy Poutine is one of the most delicious meals I’ve ever had. If the quality of the food isn’t enough, they’re open until 4 a.m. on weekends. It’s heaven after a night out downtown.

La Belle Patate: Found on Davie Street in the West End. This restaurant has an authentic Montreal-style poutine atmosphere, with a menu also featuring delicious smoked meat sandwiches and hot dogs. Twenty-six kinds of poutine are available, including odd, but no less delicious ones such as breakfast, donair, and hot dog. Perhaps the closest you can get to having a Quebec poutine experience in Vancouver. And if you’re really hungry and enthusiastic, they have an all-you-can-eat option. It’s a real heart-stopping experience!

Mean Poutine: Serving up a fine, very good poutine on Nelson Street, downtown. This one “only” has seven types on the menu, plus a build-your-own option. They also have an assortment of specialty hot dogs such as the mac-and-cheese dog, and are open until 4 a.m. for all those late-night munchies. It’s sort of a no-frills poutine option. It’s not the best poutine ever, but it’s delicious, and it’s there when you crave it.

Costco: Sure, it’s not as fancy as any of the other options on this list. But you get a big slab of fries, gravy, and cheese curds in that cafeteria for less than five bucks. Why n0t add on a hot dog and drink if you’re really hungry? It’s not glamorous, but it’s good food, and the price is right.