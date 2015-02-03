Posted on by

Premature love poems

Destroying the classics for the dream of cream

By William Sexspeare, Humour Admirer

This is just to say

I have eaten

my “crumbs”

that were in

your lady box

and which

you were probably

saving

for the shower.

Forgive me

they were delicious

so salty

and so warm.

 

Roses are red

Those balls are blue

Stuffing is sweet

And so is goo.

 

How do I love cream? Let me count the ways.

I love it to the depth and breadth and height

My pole can reach, when coming out of sight

For the ends of Being and ideal Bones.

I love wads to the level of every day’s

Most quiet need, by pink and pornography websites.

I love thee freely, as men strive for Spooge;

I love thee purely, as they turn from Dry to (Cream)pie.

I love with a passion put to use

In my old socks, and with my manhood’s fluids.

I love skeet with a love I seemed to lose

With my lost load, I love thee with the blast,

Smiles, tears, of all to come! and, if she chooses,

I shall but love thee better after each little death.

