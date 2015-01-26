Preview of Douglas women’s soccer

What to expect from the 2015/16 women’s soccer season
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
With a new season of Douglas College soccer on the horizon, women’s soccer head coach, Chris Laxton, opened up about the future of the team and what students can hope to expect.
In the off-season, the team has been making the effort to stay in shape and routinely practice. The Royals’ women’s team is showing no signs of negligence when it comes to staying in form.
“Currently we train outdoors once a week,” said Laxton. “That will increase to twice a week come springtime. They’re also training, doing football once a week, as well as doing [strength and conditioning coach] Jake [Elder]’s training. They’ve also all been asked to join club teams and are playing on weekends.”
As with every season, new players are expected to arrive and veteran players will add previous experience to their game.
“What we do for the 2015/16 season really comes down to the health of the team,” said Laxton, “the recruits that we’re able to bring in, and how we look through the pre-season and off-season games, including the tournament that we’re hosting with UBC, UBCO, and the Whitecaps elite that will be showing up. I think we will change things from this past season, and hopefully fit players in positions that they will succeed and push this team even higher up and give us a chance at nationals.”
Laxton went on to describe some of the expected challenges for the upcoming season, based on what he’s experienced as coach in the past.
“I think the teams around us are getting better. It’s a very strong recruiting year, and all the schools including our own will benefit depending on whether the other schools stay healthy, as well as ourselves. Every team is strong and every team can pose a threat. There were some changes at some of the other schools, and change always brings uncertainties, so that’s something that we’ll face. The biggest challenges are staying fit, staying healthy, and being able to maintain fitness over a short but very intense season.”
The women’s team will continue training and working together in the coming months as they prepare for what could be their year at nationals.
“We’re returning most of our starters, we’re pushing for our first ever nationals come the fall. We’re returning with the league MVP, we’re returning with the league c0-scoring leader, and we’re adding some pretty good pieces to this team that I think can take us over that hump if everything goes well.”
Wonderful blog wonderful and content layout that is incredible!
You’re good webmaster! In case you trying to find process how to eliminate
wallpaper please have a look at this unique blog with lessons that are easy.
I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!! I certainly enjoyed
every little bit of it. I have you saved as a favorite to check out new
things you post…
PJ
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this website regularly,
this web pge is in fact pleasant and the people
are genuinely sharing pleasant thoughts.
Excellent article! We are linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.But he’s tryiong
none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several
websites for about a year andd am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net. Is here a way I can transfer all
my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
Seek their advise and very soon additionally, you will understand how to cure Social Anxiety.
Another option to treat anxiety attacks is really
a special kind of therapy called CBT or cognitive-behavioral therapy.
They familiarize yourself with exactly what the effective treatments are and those that
are not so good.
Awesome article.
AD
Theѕe are really fantɑstic ideas in concerning blogging.
You һave touched some pleаsant things here.
Any way keеp up wrinting.
Hey therfe great website! Does running a blog such as this take a great deal of work?
I have virtuall no knowledge of coding buut I was
hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, shouuld you have any
ideas or tipls for new blog owners please share. I understand this
iis off topic however I just had to ask. Kudos!
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark
your blog and may come back someday. I want to encourage you
continue your great writing, have a nice evening!
If some one wishes exрert vierw on the topic of гunning a
blog then i ѕuggest him/her to pay a qquick visit this weblog, Ҝeep up
the good work.
Programador é considerado um dos papeis mais importantes da
rede mundial de computadores pois criam páginas que a comunidade necessita.
こんにちは、年齢肌に立ち向かう肌の若返り研究家ユミコございます。今日の、化粧品のメッセージは何度も読み直してほしいです。最初は洗顔のことです。洗顔は皮膚の一番外側の部分の皮脂を落とします。洗顔が正確にできていないとかぶれの要因になります。そんなことないと思うかもしれませんがお肌は、常時ホコリでダメージがあります。吹き出物などを治すするために朝晩の洗顔は必要です。洗顔料には数多くのタイプがあります。その中でてはじめに、ぬるま湯洗顔について説明します。この洗顔料の特徴は、洗浄力を使い分けることです。このことによって、皮膚の状態に応じて、使い分けることができます。洗顔の後は化粧水が肝心です。化粧水も洗顔料と同様に皮膚の状態に合わせて選択ことが重要です。化粧水も数え切れないタイプが存在します。その中でてはじめに、保湿用化粧水について書きます。この種類の化粧水は使い所をミスると、皮膚の調子を悪くさせてしまいます。 それゆえにこそ化粧水の使い方をしっかりと理解から使用するようにしましょう。３番めは美容液の登場です。美容液は40代になるととても重要な美容アイテムです。美容液はお買い得なものを選ぶのではなく、美容成分がしっかり入った美容液を選ぶするようにします。美容液も化粧水や洗顔料と同じで数多くのタイプがあります。その中で今回は、美白用美容液について説明します。
Wohhh precisely what I waas looking for, thank you for posting.
nice knowledge you’s have here what you’re first impressions on here web site relative to pixel gun 3d hack gems
We arre a grou of volunteers and opening a neww scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. Yoou have done an impressive jjob and
ourr whole community will be thankful to you.
We stumbled over here different website and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page again.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy
reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Hi there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll certainly
digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is
wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Try out Facebook targeting choices as well as over time lower $ each IR while providing incremental Likes and also Remarks at the exact same or greater degree.
Unquestіonably believe tҺat which you stated. Your favorite reason appeared tߋ be ⲟn the wᥱb the easiest thing to be aware of.
I say to yoᥙ, I definitely get annoyed while people consider woгries that they
plaіnly dⲟn’t know abߋut. You manageɗ to hit the nail upon the top
and defіned out the whоle thing without having side effect , peoрle can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
I expected that Amazon fine-tuned testimonials yet have shed
all idea in Amazon examines now.
Pupils have found out about thee story line genre
that takes places in many video games.
Although, laptops are slower than desktkp computers,
there iss enough processor speed and also memory to perform several jobs.
Material: Jersey.
That is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate info… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read post!
I am actually grateful to the owner of this web
site who has shared this fantastic article at at this
place.
Engaging post. I’ll come back here for even more. Great site.
Very interesting post. Your current site style is great as well!
Glad to be among the visitors on this awe inspiring site : D.
I wanted to say I appreciate you providing this info, you are doing an excellent job with the website…
Hello there there! Excellent post! Please keep us updated!
I’m lucky that I found this blog, precisely the right information that
I was searching for!
When I found this site I went on to reddit to share it to
other people.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a bpog that’s both educative
and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the
head. The problem is something which not enough men and omen are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I stumbled across tthis inn my hunt for something relating to this.
Basketball sneakers have advanced from the early Converse fashions – heavy,
one-colored, canvas excessive-tops – to lightweight, synthetic sneakers in a
variety of kinds.
cool intel you have here how everyones opinion on our web
site dealing with Dragon City Hack
awesome website we at this point how your opinion on here web page about pixel gun 3d coins and cash
I like this website. it is very helpful. Thank you for sharing.
If you are going for finest contents like I do, just
go to see this site daily because it provides quality contents, thanks
It’s truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
肉親だけで葬儀をする家族葬は、地縁の薄い都会で支えられるようになってきました。
そんなこと言ってたかな？と、あやふやな記憶に自信が持てません。
火葬場には、家族親戚のほか、故人と親交が深かった方が同行します。
大事な家族を気持ちよく送り出す。祭事はこころのけじめをつける意味もあります。
信頼できる葬儀社をご提案しています。
いったん安置すれば検討できる時間が出来ます。瓜破斎場 葬儀
斎場でお葬式をする時のポイントは？先ずお見積りをご説明します。
大阪瓜破斎場へのアクセスについて。地下鉄谷町線 喜連瓜破駅からタクシーで約10分。
急な葬儀・斎場・葬儀場探しは電話1本で即見積り、最短30分でお迎えに！
お葬式は大きな金額をかける行事ですが、内容を深く検討して決められないことがトラブルの要員です。
excellent post we have at this time how you’re opinion on here site concerning
wsop app redeem code
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that
it’s truly useful. I’ll be happy if you continue this in future.
Everywhere you look these days, you will see many of the beautiful and graceful dresses worn by the celebrities
themselves when conquering the red carpet are instantly transformed into dresses defined for special
occasions. She is part of the global Montblanc campaign that focuses on promoting its craftsmanship and products, and also expressing its continuous commitment towards cultural and charitable projects spread across the world.
Brad Pitt’s younger brother Doug Pitt helps run the family-owned computer business.
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website,
how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a applicable deal.
I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided
vibrant clear idea