Preview of Douglas women’s soccer

What to expect from the 2015/16 women’s soccer season
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
With a new season of Douglas College soccer on the horizon, women’s soccer head coach, Chris Laxton, opened up about the future of the team and what students can hope to expect.
In the off-season, the team has been making the effort to stay in shape and routinely practice. The Royals’ women’s team is showing no signs of negligence when it comes to staying in form.
“Currently we train outdoors once a week,” said Laxton. “That will increase to twice a week come springtime. They’re also training, doing football once a week, as well as doing [strength and conditioning coach] Jake [Elder]’s training. They’ve also all been asked to join club teams and are playing on weekends.”
As with every season, new players are expected to arrive and veteran players will add previous experience to their game.
“What we do for the 2015/16 season really comes down to the health of the team,” said Laxton, “the recruits that we’re able to bring in, and how we look through the pre-season and off-season games, including the tournament that we’re hosting with UBC, UBCO, and the Whitecaps elite that will be showing up. I think we will change things from this past season, and hopefully fit players in positions that they will succeed and push this team even higher up and give us a chance at nationals.”
Laxton went on to describe some of the expected challenges for the upcoming season, based on what he’s experienced as coach in the past.
“I think the teams around us are getting better. It’s a very strong recruiting year, and all the schools including our own will benefit depending on whether the other schools stay healthy, as well as ourselves. Every team is strong and every team can pose a threat. There were some changes at some of the other schools, and change always brings uncertainties, so that’s something that we’ll face. The biggest challenges are staying fit, staying healthy, and being able to maintain fitness over a short but very intense season.”
The women’s team will continue training and working together in the coming months as they prepare for what could be their year at nationals.
“We’re returning most of our starters, we’re pushing for our first ever nationals come the fall. We’re returning with the league MVP, we’re returning with the league c0-scoring leader, and we’re adding some pretty good pieces to this team that I think can take us over that hump if everything goes well.”
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My site addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could
greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to shoot me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my personal blogroll.
This is one area that Amazon offers up free and you will have to follow separate steps.
Frequency stability is as low aas 25 ppm.
Well now I’ve got a real estate agent it’s a
tad different.
Attractive section of contеnt. I jᥙst stumbled սpon yoսr blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually
enjoyed account ʏouг blog posts. Anyաay І’ll be subscribing tο your feeds and even I achievement үou access consistently fast.
50 Ohm impedance. Accessible in D, L, N Series.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted
to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your
feed and I hope you write again very soon!
You got a very great website, Glad I discovered it through yahoo.
Click for the Password Retrieval Form found at Hotmail Live Support (see Resources).
The exact procedure for carrying this out depends on your own operating system and browser.
Lots of labels mean: as long since the list fits my laptop screen size, it’s not to much (click
about the image for that full list). Takno preprosto ter brezskrbno kupovanje tako isto vsakega planika privede tako dale, da izdelke raje
pridobi prek interneta, namesto, da bi odel v veleblagovnico, tam poiskal
artikel in tratil as.
I for all time emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, since if like to read it after that my
contacts will too.
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as well check things
out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page again.
Definitely imagine that that you stated. Your favourite justification seemed
to be on the internet the easiest factor to take into accout of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while folks consider concerns that they plainly don’t
understand about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and defined
out the whole thing with no need side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
Making your Facebook birthday wish be noticeable is all about with your creativity for you the best
message possible. A secret group will be the only style of Facebook group that doesn’t allow non-members to view
who could be the group’s administrator.
I could not resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Highly descriptive post, I enjoyed that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
*The Graphic Designer should be a good listener: If you want to provide input before the design process,
make sure the graphic designer is willing to spend the time to listen and consider
your ideas. However, never ever put a muscle bound hunk on any design thinking it will work conversely for womens products.
Easy to load sites which can be interactive and user friendly websites.
It's exciting to share with you digital video with
friends on Facebook, notably if you spice it with transitions, titles
or camera work.
FY
Howdy! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I
came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Fantastic blog and amazing design and style.
Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!