Proposed changes to copyright will hurt quality of journalism in Canada

Harper government wants unfettered access to media clips for attack ads
By Patrick Vaillancourt, Senior Columnist
If you are an avid watcher of Canadian politics, you may be asking yourself: “What happened to all the attack ads against Justin Trudeau?” I was wondering that myself a few days ago, and came across some startling findings.
It seems broadcasters have had enough of the Conservative Party’s attack ads. Not because of the nature of the ads themselves, but rather, because of who owns some of the content prominently featured in those advertisements.
For years, the Conservative advertising machine has demolished successive Liberal leaders. It began with Stéphane Dion, then Michael Ignatieff. Now, a year away from the next expected federal election, the Conservatives are trailing in the polls and it seems that attack ads meant to steer voters away from Justin Trudeau have failed. If you believe the polls, Trudeau is poised to lead the Liberals to a historic comeback to the government benches once election night comes to a close.
This has the Conservatives scrambling to find a way to discredit the Liberal leader. After years of allowing political parties to broadcast attack ads on national airwaves, the major Canadian broadcasters got together to let all political parties know that they are calling a halt to it, saying they will not air advertisements that feature clips of their own broadcasts for political purposes without the express consent of the copyright holder. That means, should Trudeau make a gaffe during a CBC interview (as he did with the CF-18 story), the Conservatives would need to get the CBC’s permission to use the media clip in a political ad.
In response, the Harper government is planning to change the Copyright Act to remove “the need for broadcasters to authorize the use of their news content.” Does the Conservative Party actually want to suggest stealing the intellectual property of Canadian television stations, which own clips and broadcast interviews that are widely used to attack other party leaders in the media? It’s a double standard, which, if passed, will allow a political party to use a clip without consent, develop an ad, and send it right back to the broadcaster they stole from to have it aired nationally. Talk about insult to injury.
As a writer, I’m very passionate about intellectual property, and have an interest in preserving my rights as a producer of content. If I were producing content with the expectation that someone could just take it without my knowledge or authorization, there isn’t much of an incentive for me to produce high-quality writing. Why make the job easier for the thief?
That is exactly what could happen in political punditry. Fearing that a segment may be used for an attack ad, journalists may stop asking the tough questions we demand answers to from our elected leaders, opting instead to have the safe conversations that couldn’t possibly be featured in a smear campaign.
These copyright changes are more than just legalizing the theft of intellectual property; it will lead to a kind of censorship in journalism this country cannot afford to have.
Pingback: Proposed changes to copyright will hurt quality of journalism in Canada | Patrick Vaillancourt Online
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both
educative and engaging, and without a doubt, you
have hit the nail on the head. The problem is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something
concerning this.
Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and
say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring
blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you
who are not afraid to mention how they believe. Always follow your heart.
What’s up, just wanted to say, I liked this blog post. It was inspiring.
Keep on posting!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really
long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to
say fantastic blog!
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it
is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels.
I will be grateful if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from
your writing. Cheers!
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as
nobody else know such detailed about my trouble.
You’re incredible! Thanks!
Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, would check this?
IE nonetheless is the market leader and a big element of folks
will omit your wonderful writing due to this problem.
At this time I am going away to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming over again to read other news.
Approximately four out of five US families with a male child own a game
system and worldwide product sales of video games are predicted to achieve $102.
This can be sent via email.
Tremendous things here. I’m very happy to peer your article.
Thanks a lot and I am looking ahead to contact you. Will you please
drop me a e-mail?
That is very interesting, You are an overly professional blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for in search
of more of your fantastic post. Additionally, I have
shared your website in my social networks
Hi, I really do think it is a great site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to revisit yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change,
may you be rich and then help others.
For latest news you have to pay a visit web and on world-wide-web I
found this web site as a finest web site for hottest updates.
Thanks for sharing such a pleasant thinking, piece of writing is fastidious,
thats why i have read it completely
Asking questions are really good thing if you are
not understanding something totally, but this piece of writing provides good
understanding even.
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this web page daily, this web site is in fact nice
and the people are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.
Good post. I’m experiencing many of these issues as well..
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our
community. Your site offered us with valuable info to
work on. You’ve performed an impressive task and our entire neighborhood will be thankful to you.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
You have made some really good points there. I looked
on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with
your views on this site.
I just like the valuable information you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here regularly.
I am somewhat certain I will be told plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
What’s up, for all time i used to check website posts here early in the morning, since
i like to gain knowledge of more and more.
It’s amazing to go to see this site and reading the views of all friends about this post,
while I am also keen of getting know-how.