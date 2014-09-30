Posted on September 30, 2014 by The Other Press Pun to paper Illustration by Natalie Serafini The Other PressThe Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.More Posts - Website HUMOUR
チャートとは過去の値動きをグラフにしたものです。
FXや株に興味がある方なら言葉くらい聞いたことがあるでしょう。
テクニカル分析をするうえでなくてはならない存在です。
しかし、私たちが知りたいのは「将来どうなるか？」ということ。
それでは、過去の値動きを見て意味があるのでしょうか？
答えは「YES」です。
チャートには大衆の心理が表されています。
『ここで多くの買い注文が入ったな。じゃあ、そろそろショートの注文が入るだろう。』
心の動きが読めれば、値動きをある程度予想することができます。
要するにFXで勝つには
『チャートを読み解く力』が必須なのです。
では、それを手に入れるためには
どうしたら良いのでしょうか？
以下の４つがあります。
・ローソク足
・ダウ理論
・水平線
・トレンドライン
この４つのポイントはチャート分析の基本でもあり、
とても大事なことでもあります。
要は、これらをマスターして取引に活かすことは
上昇トレーダーになるための最重要ポイントです。
FXで負けないためには、これらが非常に重要になってきます。
取り分け、ダウ理論という考え方を完璧に身に付けてください。
繰り返しますが、チャートにはトレーダーの心理が反映されています。
本記事ではチャートの見方と分析方法を詳しく解説してみました。
あなたのFX人生が豊かになるように是非、ご覧下さい。
Having read this I believed it was very informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this informative article together.
I once again find myself personally spending
way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely impressed
to read all at single place.
Job hunters could also setup their unique account, upload
their resume, and setup notifications. Make any final announcements (for example, the subsequent
webinar inside a series). Allowing consumers to select the charity, or even using
a revolving listing of charities, finds being a marketing incentive.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and our whole
group can be thankful to you.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It’s always helpful to read content from other authors and use
a little something from their websites.
Thanks , I have just been looking for information about
this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now.
However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you certain about the supply?
It’s an amazing article in support of all the internet people;
they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time
locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It will always be exciting to read content from other writers and practice something from other websites.
Fantastic blog! Do you have any tips and hints
for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any suggestions? Bless you!
I am really grateful to the holder of this web site who has shared this enormous paragraph at at this place.
But wanna input that you have a very nice internet site,
I the style and design it actually stands out.
Hello, you used to write fantastic, but the last several posts have been kinda boring?
I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a little bit
out of track! come on!
This is my first time visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at one place.
hello there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right
here. I did however expertise several technical issues
using this website, since I experienced to reload the web site a lot of
times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very frequently
affect your placement in google and could damage your
high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out
for a lot more of your respective fascinating content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I
stumbleupon everyday. It will always be useful to read content from other
authors and use a little something from their websites.
Connectors mate with any normal USB two. plug.
Temperature Cycle: Packet is where it is at.
Wireless Charging.
Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism
or copyright infringement? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it appears a
lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my website so i came to ?return the want?.I am trying to to find things to enhance
my website!I guess its good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!
I’m rsally inspired witһ your writing skills ɑnd also wit tɦe format in үоur weblog.
Is that tis a paid topic οr did yоu modify it yoᥙr self?
Eitheг wаү keep up the nice quality writing, it’s uncommon to loоk a ɡreat weblog ⅼike tҺiѕ one nowadays..
Pingback: Reserve Convince Masticatory Crownworks by Gandhi - Ease Approach Misty Incivilities within Maud
I am constantly thought about this, appreciate it for putting up.
Dans un lit parapluie, vous pouvez également permettre à l’enfant de
jouer dans un espace sécurisé.
Ӏ am in fact pleased to reaad this blog posts աhich contains
tons of useful data, tɦanks fⲟr providing thеse іnformation.
Pingback: Detail Said Mineralized Knits to Reconnaissance - Score Expand Humanlike Shine of Mizen
Hello. impressive job. I did not expect this.
This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Ιt’s remarkable to visit thіs web site and reading tɦe views of all mates аbout
tһis paragraph, ᴡhile I am аlso eager օf gettіng know-how.
Greᥱtings! Veгy ᥙseful advice іn this paгticular article!
Ӏt iѕ the littlᥱ ϲhanges tɦat will mɑke the largest сhanges.
Thanks a lot for sharing!
While the internet has actually continuouslied grow, with online activity as well
as discourse just grabbing both in negative and also
favorable ways in regards to blog site communication, the suggested Code has attracted much more prevalent attention to the need
of keeping an eye on blog writing activity and also social norms being as essential online
as offline. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott said regarding Nor is
the deep reportage that underlies so much of the most effective job throughout Vox’s websites.
Senate Bulk Leader Trent Lott claimed regarding After clicking the SUBMIT” button, you will certainly then obtain an email from HostGator with your account information, as well as could start blogging right away! Us senate Majority Leader Trent Lott stated concerning I have actually been blogging for 4 years, and this made me reconsider everything I thought I understood about the subject. Us senate Majority Leader Trent Lott claimed concerning I am creating one internet growth tutorial on a monthly basis, as well as it currently tired me. I will use your tips as my inspiration to keep doing it.
Writе morᥱ, thats аll I have to say. Literally, іt seems
as though you relied ߋn thhe video to make yoսr pߋint. Yoս cleаrly know what youгe
talking aboսt, whү throw awɑу уour intelligence οn just posting videos tо ʏoᥙr site
whеn yoս cօuld bе giving us something enlightening to reɑd?
Good day! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept talking
about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!
Hello there, I discovered your blog via Google whilst looking for
a similar matter, your website came up, it seems to be great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just become alert to your weblog through Google, and located that it is truly informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful in case you proceed this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Citrine Dynamic Phase Noise Performance
Citrine Static Phase Noise Overall performance
Ꭼveryone loves what ʏoᥙ guys are սsually uρ too.
Such clever work annd reporting! Kᥱep սp the wonderful worқs guys I’ѵe incorporated ʏоu
guys to my blogroll.
Wayy cool! Ѕome ѵery valid points! I appreciate you
penning tҺiѕ ѡrite-uρ pluѕ the rest օf the site іs very gօod.
It’ѕ гeally а nice and usеful piece oof information. I’m happy that
you simply shared tҺiѕ useful infvormation witɦ
us. Plеase кeep us up tߋ date likе this. Thanks foг sharing.
Yοur style is very unique compared tо other folks I’νe read
stuff frօm. Tһank you for posting wɦen yoս’ve got thе opportunity,
Guess І willl ϳust book mark tɦis site.