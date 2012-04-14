Purgatory: Moving out and moving on

By Jacey Gibb, Opinions Editor
[quote style=”boxed”]It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything. – Tyler Durden[/quote]
[dropcap]S[/dropcap]orry guys, no new instalment in the Laurel Borrowman purge-athon. Instead it’s just little ol’ Opinions Editor, Jacey! But what am I doing invading the pages of Life & Style? Well, my roommate, Nathan, and I recently decided to ditch our old apartment in favour of something, well, a little less horribly out of the way. Turns out south eastern Vancouver just isn’t the cultural hotspot it used to be. But before we made the move, I decided to get rid of a bunch of stuff and Laurel offered me a guest spot in Purge-atory, with the result being this purge-by-purge account of my pre-moving activities. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I enjoy being able to once again see my closet floor.
Fun fact: To add further incentive, Nathan and I made the process into a drinking game: purge three items, give a drink. Not surprisingly, we became very intoxicated as the evening progressed, which probably made the ordeal even easier.
The first room to suffer our enthusiasm was the kitchen. Through various special events and holiday giftings, we’ve gained a discomforting surplus of cups/mugs and about three different sets of plates and bowls. I wanted to purge most of the dishes, but Nathan argued that we needed them for when company came over. I pointed out that in a year and a half, we’d have three people over for Thanksgiving and that was it. We are now down to five plates, two bowls, and about half the cups we had before.
Other kitchen items to perish in the purge: extra pots and pans, a crock pot, a broken sandwich press, spices given to us by Nathan’s parents that remained unopened, and, the one I was the most conflicted about getting rid of, a fondue pot. I received the set a few Christmases ago and thought, “Finally! I have a fondue pot!” I quickly realized that no one ever fondues and that the gift’s giver was a moron.
I love sitting down to an enjoyable book, but my collection is something of a literary rogue’s gallery. The few occupied shelves on my bookshelf consist of old textbooks, various finds from thrift stores and bargain bins, things I stole from our building’s laundry room, and about three books that I actually paid full price for. Though I loved most of my collection, I know I’ll never read any of them again. About 35 were deposited in the laundry room downstairs and five favourites were hand-delivered to new owners, leaving my collection at a meek nine books. Acceptable.
[quote style=”boxed”]It was surprising how easily I cleansed myself of the aforementioned items, but the emotional climax came when it was time to trim my CD collection. Like any human with two ears and a soul, I really adore music, but the digitalization of the world has made hard copies semi-redundant.[/quote]
Similar to my book collection, my bloated movie collection consists of many titles that I haven’t touched in the last year. In order to better prioritize, I started a pile for DVDs and VHSs destined for the pawn shop. About 80 movies left the apartment in a box, including an unopened copy of Mars Attacks, Bringit on 4: In it to Win it (it was a gift), Taxi (it wasn’t a gift), and my long-treasured DVD of Undercover Brother. Hey, we all have to grow up sometime! We ended up getting a mere $50 for everything and got a $48 parking ticket in the process, but I’m not in the purging business to make money.
Both of our rooms have oversized closets, meaning they were begging to be pillaged. We both sadly parted ways with our homemade Toy Story Woody and Buzz Halloween costumes, along with about half of my other costume pieces—maybe if my friends would realize the importance of themed parties, I wouldn’t have to. Once in my closet, it was a bloodbath of old board games, clothing, and things that I’d hoarded for sentimental value that meant nothing anymore. The worst part was my discovery of old stories and other writing from when I was younger. The teenage angst seeping from those pages basically forced me to hurl them into the nearby garbage can.
It was surprising how easily I cleansed myself of the aforementioned items, but the emotional climax came when it was time to trim my CD collection. Like any human with two ears and a soul, I really adore music, but the digitalization of the world has made hard copies semi-redundant. Sure, I get a kick out of tossing a disc to someone and saying, “You’ll love them,” but in the past few years my CD buying has slowed down immensely and my collection has become less relevant. I decided to cut my collection down to only the top 30, but the process was agony. I put on my definitive break-up song (“I found a reason” by Cat Power) and began cutting the cords to my musical past. Nathan was experiencing a similar ordeal on his bedroom floor one door over, and we both exchanged cries of desperation like “I can’t get rid of this one! It’s so good!” or, “This album took me forever to find!” But the more I whittled away, the more I started to realize that it didn’t matter. I was down to my top 15 albums when I finally decided that I would simply find a foster home for my collection—in its entirety. One of our staff writers, Eric Wilkins, has proven in the past to not be the absolute worst at music, so I decided to bequeath my collection to him. Take care of them Eric. They’ve served me well.
Though I more than achieved my initial goal of making the move easier by getting rid of belongings, I also took away a valuable lesson. I got a great reminder that stuff is only stuff, and actually has little significance in my life. My possessions don’t define me and they will continue to not do so. I’d like to thank Laurel for taking the week off from Purge-atory and giving me a means to share my possession cleanse. As for you folks, I highly recommend getting rid of crap. It feels great, makes moving easier, and best of all, can be made into a very successful drinking game.
Admiring the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you present.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed material.
Wonderful read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds
to my Google account.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these things, therefore I am going to tell her.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I am really loving the theme/style of your website. Do you come upon any browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog visitors have complained about my site
not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any tips to aid fix this problem?
hello there and thanks for your information – I actually
have definitely found something new from below.
I did so however expertise some technical points by using this site,
since I experienced to reload the site lots of times
previous to I was able to have it to load properly.
I had been wondering when your hosting is OK?
Not that I am just complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score
if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am just adding this RSS to my e-mail and
could watch out for a great deal more of your respective fascinating content.
Make sure that you update this again immediately.
I like what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to my personal blogroll.
Heya i am just for the first time here. I found this board
and i also find It truly useful & it helped me to out a lot.
I hope to provide something back and aid others like you aided me.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is existing on net?
of course like your web-site however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome
to inform the truth then again I’ll surely come back again.
Unquestionably imagine that that you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the internet the simplest thing to understand
of. I say to you, I certainly get irked even as people think about worries that they just do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out
the entire thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this page to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
great points altogether, you just gained a whole new reader.
What might you recommend when it comes to your submit that you simply made a number of
days before? Any certain?
It’s remarkable to visit this website and reading
the views of all mates on the topic of this post, while I am also zealous of getting experience.
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d
ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog
post or vice-versa? My website goes over a lot
of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing
from you! Terrific blog by the way!
What’s up to all, because I am truly keen of reading this blog’s post to be updated daily.
It contains good stuff.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site. It’s simple,
yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this.
In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.
Excellent Blog!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my
blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different
subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Superb choice
of colors!
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either created
myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up
all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any ways to help stop
content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
What’s up, I log on to your blogs regularly. Your story-telling style is awesome, keep it up!
I appreciate, result in I discovered just what I used to be
taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my blog thus i came to go back
the desire?.I am trying to in finding issues to enhance my website!I suppose its
adequate to make use of a few of your ideas!!
Ahaa, its good conversation on the topic of this piece of
writing here at this webpage, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.