Putting labels on the friendship of two men

Is it time to retire ‘bromance’?
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Opinions Editor
Recently, I saw a front page headline on a major daily newspaper asking “Isn’t it bromantic?” The sub-headline said “When a bro loves another bro: How unconditional male bonds can improve health and happiness.”
Personally, I don’t find it shocking to hear that positive male friendships can have positive effects. Really, gender has nothing to do with it; a bond with someone you love has many benefits, regardless of what gender either of you are. I find it troubling that this sort of thing is given any attention, or is found to be a revelation. It is unnecessarily gendered and states a very obvious fact about men’s (or anyone’s) health.
The “bromance” label is heteronormativity at its finest. We live in a culture where two men being friends cannot simply be seen as a friendship. The term “bromance” suggests a platonic love based on understanding and respect between two dudes. In other words, a friendship. Why do we feel a need to suggest that a male bond is some sort of romantic implication—that there is a joking homosexual tension beyond it?
Women do not have this same label applied. There is no equivalent female term for a “bromance.” This is because women having deep, sisterly bonds is perceived as entirely normal in our society. There’s no term for a man and a woman’s platonic bond either. (Of course, many Hollywood movies suggest men and women can never really just be friends, and that the two will inevitably end up together. This is an equally dangerous and misguided stereotype.)
We live in a culture where any close friendship a man has, regardless of either person’s sexuality, is seen as something to be dwelt upon. If men have a close female friend, they’re probably secretly in love. If they have a close male friend, they have a “bromance.” Or, they’re secretly gay for each other, another very unfortunate implication.
It is reflective of a society where men are not encouraged to show their emotions. Vulnerability, compassion, and expressing love are seen as traits that should be repressed in males, because they aren’t “tough,” or how a traditionally manly man should act.
Two men having a close friendship is nothing new. Since our society was almost entirely dominated by men until quite recently (and, still, continues to wrongly overshadow women), it was the only sort of friendship that recieved attention. Abbott and Costello. Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller. Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Why do we find the need to label something entirely normal and healthy? All it does is create unhealthy implications to unnecessarily bring gender and sexuality into it. Friendships are very normal and healthy across all genders, and there’s no reason to dwell any further on it.
Pingback: My Homepage
Pingback: chiropractor sterling heights
Pingback: Garage Door Service Commerce Township
Pingback: social network password
Pingback: siteground vs squarespace
Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was super long)
so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted
and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am
an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for beginner blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Pingback: what is motor club america about
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on nba live coins cheap.
Regards
Pingback: swallow bird nest
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World
Pingback: Best Best Online News in the World
Pingback: VideoJelly
Pingback: songs download
Pingback: Mehr Infos
Pingback: MCA Motor Club America Scam
Pingback: http://www.friv.run
Good day! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Pretty sure he will
have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Excellent site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get
comments from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Thanks a lot!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail.
I’ve got some recommendations for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it expand
over time.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles
or blog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo
I at last stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i’m glad to express
that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I came upon just what I
needed. I most unquestionably will make sure to don?t omit this site and give it
a glance regularly.
I need to to thank you for this great read!! I certainly loved every bit of it.
I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you post…
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well
as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did
you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to grasp so much approximately this, such
as you wrote the book in it or something. I feel that you just could
do with some p.c. to power the message house a little bit, but instead of that,
that is magnificent blog. An excellent read.
I’ll certainly be back.