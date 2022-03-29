Rainy day Jordans

Photo by Anna Machuik

All seasons Jump Man

By Tariq Ghanzi, Contributors

You might think it weird,

Some will think it’s funny

But I just don’t understand how people can spend that money.

$200 or so for some Jordans and you wear them in the rain?

This man got six rings; I think that’s just a pain

Of course, the object is just that

It’s not that important,

It’s certainly not world-changing,

But oh, I have to say,

When you lace up your all-season Jump Mans

You put your 1s in puddles, you wear your 2s in the slush

Your 3s are pretty gross, they’ve turned into mush

Your 4s have grass stains and your 5s are mildewed

I just don’t understand how people can spend that money.

You mean to tell me,

You have $200 for Jordans

But not $50 for some wet weather shoes?

You bought them cause their cool,

Make you feel better at school,

And now their all muddy,

Oh no, you fool.

I like Jordans, so

That’s why,

I just don’t understand how people can spend that money