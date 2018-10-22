Rants in your pants

I would like to personally fight whoever created ‘women’s T-shirts’

By Janis McMath, Senior Columnist

I recently made the mistake of ordering a women’s T-shirt instead of a men’s. It was a disaster. I haven’t worn a women’s T-shirt since middle school because they always have an extremely uncomfortable “semi-fitted” shape to them which is made to sexualize women’s mammary glands (and sometimes even hips—I’m talking to you, tops that flare out at the bottom.)

Regular men’s tops have a vague sizing that is made for all types of torsos, whereas “women’s T-shirts” have very specific sizing that is semi-fitted to both the breasts and the stomach separately.

Women’s semi-fitted shirts limit the range of people that can fit in them comfortably because they restrict how large a person’s breasts can be in each of the sizes (a small one will only compensate up to a C cup, for example). This leads to anyone with a larger bust than their stomach to have to settle looking like either a) a sex worker in a top that is too small, or b) a baby in a large T-shirt dress.

There’s no reason that women’s shirts should make more space for the bust—some large men have breasts too, but I don’t see any “semi-fitted” XXL men’s tops anywhere. The real difference between men’s and women’s shirts is more like regular versus sexy, and who wants a sexy version of a T-shirt? I’m wearing one because I want to lay in my own filth comfortably, not because I’m looking to be sexy. Give me the liberty of regular formless men’s shirts or give me death!