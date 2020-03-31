By an introvert
You always thought you liked it best
when you were left alone
hands pocketed, face closeted
drown voices out with your headphones
pretending you can’t hear the world
its got jack shit to say
don’t talk to me, just let me be
thank God they know to stay away
these socialites, these vapid sheep
who needs to be this close,
this tied to others; you’d much rather
flit past, contactless, a ghost,
content to stand apart, estranged—
but suddenly the whole world changed
so now we all stand this far back
and now we dare not make contact
but now the world’s a different place
and now we’re stuck in our own space
so now you see these barriers you’ve drawn
and now it’s what you wanted all along
but now you have no noises to drown out
now you wish that you could just reach out.