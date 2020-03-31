By an introvert

You always thought you liked it best

when you were left alone

hands pocketed, face closeted

drown voices out with your headphones

pretending you can’t hear the world

its got jack shit to say

don’t talk to me, just let me be

thank God they know to stay away

these socialites, these vapid sheep

who needs to be this close,

this tied to others; you’d much rather

flit past, contactless, a ghost,

content to stand apart, estranged—

but suddenly the whole world changed

so now we all stand this far back

and now we dare not make contact

but now the world’s a different place

and now we’re stuck in our own space

so now you see these barriers you’ve drawn

and now it’s what you wanted all along

but now you have no noises to drown out

now you wish that you could just reach out.