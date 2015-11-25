No Merry Christmas; but everyone pray
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
Hypocrisy. You can find it everywhere in the world these days. Stories, music, corporate companies, and especially social media forums are marred by the filth that is hypocrisy.
Just what am I rambling about? How about the fact that Starbucks chose to leave the saying “Merry Christmas” off of their season cups for fear of being too religiously biased, yet they posted a tribute to the victims of the November 13 attacks with #PrayforParis attached.
The dictionary defines hypocrisy as “the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behaviour does not conform.” Starbucks actions clearly show a form of hypocrisy. By removing the saying “Merry Christmas” from their holiday cups, the organization makes their stance on religion clear. They would rather not be affiliated to one.
The conclusion that Starbucks does not wish to be affiliated with a religion comes from two assumptions. First they removed the saying because of the name Christmas, which refers to the birth of the religious figure, Jesus Christ. Second, they completely removed any saying or image (besides their logo) from the cup instead of replacing the words.
If they wanted to not just be affiliated to Christmas, they could have included various statements involving other holidays, such as Hanukkah. They could have even done it in several different languages. The fact that they completely removed any saying or symbols from the cup proves that they would rather not be related to any religion.
That’s fine. In fact, that’s how a lot of people feel. But then they went and included #PrayforParis in their statement about the Paris attack. If I understand companies at all, the statement was PR-related and has nothing to do with their views. They simply did it because everyone else was doing it.
But Starbucks isn’t the only one responsible for religious hypocrisy. Well to be frank, any non-religious people that were a part of the #PrayforParis movement are guilty of religious hypocrisy. Praying is defined as: “A solemn request or expression of thanks to a deity or other object of worship.” If you declare that you do not believe in a god or gods and then start praying for anything, you are committing religious hypocrisy.
In that sense, praying is a bad word to use for a global trend. You would think people would realize that. After all, if “Merry Christmas” is too religious to be used, I don’t understand why praying isn’t too religious as well.
My recommendation? Use a more generic synonym for these sorts of thing. Perhaps the word “condolences” or “sympathies” would be more appropriate. I understand that trend-setters love the use of alliteration but stop using religious terms if you wish to be considered non-affiliated with religion! It’s contradictory to your beliefs, and looks hypocritical to the world.
I got this web page from my buddy who told me about this
web page and now this time I am browsing this web site and reading very informative articles or reviews at this place.
all the time i used to read smaller articles that as well clear their motive, and
that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this time.
Hello to every , as I am truly eager of reading this web site’s post to be
updated daily. It carries pleasant information.
I read this article fully concerning the resemblance of most up-to-date and previous technologies, it’s
awesome article.
Your way of explaining the whole thing in this article is in fact pleasant, all
be capable of effortlessly understand it, Thanks a lot.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you could be
a great author.I will make certain to bookmark
your blog and will often come back later in life.
I want to encourage continue your great writing, have a nice holiday weekend!
I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out some
additional information.
Really when someone doesn’t be aware of then its up to other people that they will assist, so here
it occurs.
I think this is among the most important information for
me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna
remark on some general things, The site style is wonderful, the
articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could
i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided
me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this
your broadcast offered shiny transparent idea
I’m not that much of a online reader to
be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the
future. Cheers
With havin so much content and articles do you
ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of unique content I’ve
either authored myself or outsourced but
it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization.
Do you know any ways to help protect against
content from being ripped off? I’d truly appreciate it.
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of info on your blog. Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and in my
opinion suggest to my friends. I’m sure they’ll be benefited from
this web site.