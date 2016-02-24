Posted on by

Render unto Caesar

Image via www.shockya.com

Image via www.shockya.com

The changing times of cinema

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

4/5

In the 1950s, the landscape of cinema was rapidly changing. Televisions were becoming a part of people’s lives, the major film studios were making big epics and musical productions, and everybody was worried about the atomic bomb. Joel and Ethan Coen’s latest film, Hail Caesar!, explores those changes.

When one of Capital Pictures’ biggest stars, Baird Whitlock (George Clooney), is kidnapped by an organization called The Future, studio head Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) tries to rescue him. Along the way, Eddie helps solve the problems of the studio’s other top stars, including Deanna Moran (Scarlett Johansson), who is having a child, and western film star Hobie Doyle (Alden Ehrenreich), who is starring in his first period piece directed by Laurence Laurentz (Ralph Fiennes).

The film explores the capitalistic star system of the 1950s film industry, as well as the film production clichés of the time. There are many jokes involving stunt doubles, elaborate musical numbers, and Gene Kelly-styled dance numbers—including a humourous scene where Burt Gurney (Channing Tatum) does a dance number as a sailor.

As is common with the Coen brothers’ films, most of the actors had worked with them previously. While the film’s plot primarily focused on Eddie, Baird, and Hobie, the rest of the actors could have had a little more screen time. For example, a government agent named Joseph Silverman (Jonah Hill) only appears in one scene. There were a few other surprise cameos in the film, such as Frances McDormand as an editor at Capital Pictures, and Oscar Isaacs as one of the members of The Future.

Hail Caesar! is an intriguing look back at the golden age of cinema, and well worth your time if you enjoy period pieces or the filmography of the Coen brothers.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

16 comments on “Render unto Caesar

  3. Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn.
    This is a really smartly written article. I will be sure
    to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post.

    I will certainly return.

  8. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will make sure
    to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
    I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening!

  9. You are so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read anything like this before.
    So great to discover someone with unique thoughts
    on this subject matter. Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
    This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!

  12. Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
    a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not
    sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.

  13. Right here is the right web site for everyone who would like to understand this topic.
    You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that
    I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put
    a new spin on a topic that has been written about for a
    long time. Great stuff, just excellent!

  14. This is really interesting, You are an overly skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in quest of extra
    of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks

  15. Greetings I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while
    I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
    would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and
    a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
    time to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and
    also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
    Please do keep up the superb jo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*