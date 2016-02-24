Render unto Caesar

The changing times of cinema
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
4/5
In the 1950s, the landscape of cinema was rapidly changing. Televisions were becoming a part of people’s lives, the major film studios were making big epics and musical productions, and everybody was worried about the atomic bomb. Joel and Ethan Coen’s latest film, Hail Caesar!, explores those changes.
When one of Capital Pictures’ biggest stars, Baird Whitlock (George Clooney), is kidnapped by an organization called The Future, studio head Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin) tries to rescue him. Along the way, Eddie helps solve the problems of the studio’s other top stars, including Deanna Moran (Scarlett Johansson), who is having a child, and western film star Hobie Doyle (Alden Ehrenreich), who is starring in his first period piece directed by Laurence Laurentz (Ralph Fiennes).
The film explores the capitalistic star system of the 1950s film industry, as well as the film production clichés of the time. There are many jokes involving stunt doubles, elaborate musical numbers, and Gene Kelly-styled dance numbers—including a humourous scene where Burt Gurney (Channing Tatum) does a dance number as a sailor.
As is common with the Coen brothers’ films, most of the actors had worked with them previously. While the film’s plot primarily focused on Eddie, Baird, and Hobie, the rest of the actors could have had a little more screen time. For example, a government agent named Joseph Silverman (Jonah Hill) only appears in one scene. There were a few other surprise cameos in the film, such as Frances McDormand as an editor at Capital Pictures, and Oscar Isaacs as one of the members of The Future.
Hail Caesar! is an intriguing look back at the golden age of cinema, and well worth your time if you enjoy period pieces or the filmography of the Coen brothers.
Hello to every one, its in fact a nice for me to pay a quick visit this site speed dating, events, and socials for Tampa Bay Singles over 45 , it consists of valuable Information.
If some one wants to be updated with hottest technologies then he must be pay a visit
this web site and be up to date every day.
Hello There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn.
This is a really smartly written article. I will be sure
to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly return.
Hurrah! In the end I got a web site from where I know how to in fact
obtain valuable information concerning my study and knowledge.
Very good post. I certainly appreciate this site.
Thanks!
Fantastic website. Lots of useful information here. I’m sending it to a
few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously,
thanks in your effort!
I am genuinely happy to read this website posts which includes lots of
helpful facts, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will make sure
to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening!
You are so cool! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read anything like this before.
So great to discover someone with unique thoughts
on this subject matter. Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
This website is something that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!
Asking questions are in fact pleasant thing
if you are not understanding something fully, except
this post presents fastidious understanding even.
Your mode of telling everything in this article is actually nice, every one be able to effortlessly
understand it, Thanks a lot.
Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know
a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not
sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
Right here is the right web site for everyone who would like to understand this topic.
You understand so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that
I actually will need to…HaHa). You definitely put
a new spin on a topic that has been written about for a
long time. Great stuff, just excellent!
This is really interesting, You are an overly skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for in quest of extra
of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
Greetings I am so thrilled I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while
I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and
would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and
a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read through it all at the moment but I have saved it and
also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more,
Please do keep up the superb jo.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my site
thus i came to return the favor?.I am attempting to find issues to enhance
my website!I guess its good enough to use some of your ideas!!