Revolutionary new advertisements coming to Netflix

A new take on an old platform

By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor

As of summer 2016, Netflix streamers are in for a treat, as the online platforms have decided to roll out a new look to their old advertisements.

Admercials are a product of the tech-savvy geniuses that brought us YouTube advertisements and newspaper website paywalls. These admercials will play throughout each video or TV stream, up to 10 times in a half-hour portion.

“It’s just a really great way to keep the viewer entertained,” said Netflix CEO Geoff Hodgson, “and it really adds to the suspense when you can cut straight to a car commercial right when the killer is about to be revealed.”

Hodgson explained that many people were complaining about how quickly they would watch entire seasons of shows, and the introduction of admercials would make shows just that little bit less enjoyable, so many viewers would turn off the stream midway through.

“It’s really fun too, because now we can decrease the usual $8-a-month fee down to $7.50, on account of the billions in revenue from the new ads,” Hodgson said. Fear not, those who are determined to watch your favorite TV shows unimpeded, because Netflix is now offering Netflix Platinum and for only $20 extra per month you can watch your favorite shows admercial free.

Some viewers, however, find that the new addition to their weekend watching really adds to the experience. “I love them,” said Netflix and Chill-er Jenna Sundy. “When I used to watch Netflix with the old version, my TV shows would end at 22 minutes. Now I can watch an entire half-hour of my favorite shows!”

The online platforms aren’t the only ones who have jumped on this exciting new development, as HBO has finally decided to add admercials to their award winning TV series.

“You know, sometimes when you’re watching Jon Snow defend the wall from wildlings, you just really need a break from all the intensity to see Flo chat about car insurance,” said the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series, and Game of Thrones script writer, George R.R. Martin.

“In fact, I may have to find a way to add some sort of ads into the middle of my books,” the writer said. “It will probably take a bit of time to get that all worked out, but hey, what’s another year or three!”