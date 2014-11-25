Ride (just ride)

The first few months of my term as EIC have been a veritable roller coaster, quandary, and pleasure. I stepped into the role, green as our floors—due in equal measure to fresh-facedness and anxiety—and was bombarded with issues right outta the gate. I hope that the problems which have arisen haven’t been apparent to the readership, but suffice to say there have been issues ranging from dismissals, resignations, changing paper stock quality, the cutting and adding of sections, and the usual day-to-day dilemmas that naturally plague a student publication. I hate to pepper this Lettitor with clichés and worn-out metaphors galore, but it’s been a wild ride so far.
I had a feeling leading a student newspaper would be tumultuous when, after recounting some of the problems I encountered to previous EIC, the OG Jay-Z Gibb, his response was “DON’T YOU GET IT?! THINGS WILL NEVER SETTLE DOWN.”
Put otherwise, sitting at the helm of a newspaper is a balance of harmonious and hectic, that you hope will be the former but often leans to the latter.
Granted I grind my teeth more than I ever have before, and my weeks frequently become blurs of work, school, more work, and more school. Still, the experience thus far has reinvigorated my love for this newspaper, even as I do become cynical at the inevitability that another problem will be around the corner—there’s always a new day and a new problem to solve.
It’s been through this twisted version of whack-a-mole that I’ve come to see even more clearly the dedication of this paper’s collective. I’ve had to come to the board of directors and my steadfast crew of editors for input a lot, and each and every time they’ve had my back. While I still occasionally feel like Bambi trying to steady himself on the ice, the pack of wunderkinds who work for the Other Press is more than any gal could hope for.
Which brings me to a more sentimental farewell to two of said wunderkinds as they move on to bigger and better things in their lives. Life & Style Editor Sophie Isbister and Layout Manager Cody Klyne have been in their positions and with the paper for years. In recent months, they’ve decided the time has come to hang up their hats and make way for the next generation.
There are no words to describe the talent, intelligence, sass, humour, patience, creativity, and dedication that these two possess; I will forever admire their ability to turn a phrase, work hard for incredible results, and still see ways for themselves to improve, in addition to helping out with other people’s problems. Mr. Klyne in particular has been a source of guidance to me since I was a newbie contributor to his EIC years ago, and has remained so from his wheelie seat as Layout Manager, always ready to whip around and lend an ear or joke.
I so wish these two could stick around 5ever, but they’ve outgrown their Other Press britches, and knowing them as people, coworkers, and friends, they’re bound for great things. Thank god I get to see them outside of the OP.
Sophie and Cody moving on opens the door for new faces, new minds, and new talents to fill the Other Press collective, as the old guard shuffles out of our oddly decorated office and into the next phase of their lives. The two of them have helped make the paper what it is, and I’m excited to welcome in the next troupe, to help make the paper what it will be.
For now though, I wanna wish Isbister and Klyne the best on their road ahead. To very loosely paraphrase Lana, “live slow, die whenever. Be wild, and have fun. Believe in the person you want to become. Believe in the freedom of the open road. And ride, just ride.”
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Hurrah, that’s what I was exploring for, what a stuff!
existing here at this blog, thanks admin of this web site.
methods related too that.|Hi, of course this post is
genuinely fastidious and Ihave leared llot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.|It’s an remarkable article in support of all
the web visitors; they will take advantage from it I am sure.|I all the time used to read piecce of writing in news papers but
now as I aam a user of internet therefre from now I am using net for articles or
reviews, thanks to web.|Hi colleagues,is there any other fastidious blg related to JavaScript articles, while this
onee is good ffor PHP programming.|Hello, I also would like to
share mmy opinion here, when i don’t knoww even about a straightforward thing related to Personal home pages, I always go to explore that
from internet.|Wow! It’s a nioce jQuery script; I wwas
aoso seeking for that, thus i got it right now from at this time.
Keep it up admin off this site.|When I wish for too place
gallery or LightBox or yet a slider on my web page
I always attempt to use jQuery sript in favor of that.|In fact proramming is nothing however it’s a logic, if yoou get
control on it afterward you are the professional else nothing.|I like to work
on PHP rather than .NET, though .NET presents the ability of drag andd drop elements, however I like PHP a lot.|Okay you
are correct, in fact Peraonal home page is a open source and its assist we can take free from any forum or
web site since itt takes place here at this weeb site.|Hi there to all, I am also genuinely keen of learning
Personal home pages programming, except I am new one, I forever
used to examine articles related to PHP programming.|What a video it is!
Actually amazing and fastidious quality, please upload more movies having
such good quality. Thanks.|A number of viewers are keen to watch
comic video clips, bbut I like to watch tefrible videos on YouTube.|Actualkly
picture is the presentation of sone one’s feelings; it provides the lesson to the viewers.|Hello friends,
nice post andd nice urging commented at this place, I am in fact enjoying by these.|All right this
YouTube video is much improved than last one, this one has fastidious picture feature as well as audio.|At peesent I was so
tired, and now this time I have got some relax by watching this funny YouTube video,
thanks, keep it up.|On every weekend, we all mates jointly used to
watch movie, because enjoyment is allso essential in life.|I
am keen off learning Flash, is there any pisce of writing related to Flash,if okay,
then please post it, thanks.|Yes I am also in look for of Flash tutorials, as I would like tto learn more onn tthe topic of flash, so if you have please
post it here.|I also like Flash, however I am not a good designer to design a Flash,
however I have computer software byy witch a Flash is automatically created and noo more too work.|Hello friends, I am again at this place, and reading this post related to SEO, its also a
nice article, therefore keep it up.|Can any oone tell mee thzt is there any on the
web classses for Search engine marketing, because I wish for
to learn more on the topic off Search engine marketing.|What’s up every buddy, it’s a impressive
entertaining aat at this place watching these
funny YouTube videos at here, nice stuff, thanks too admin of this site|It is the happiest day of my life soo far, when I am watdhing these funny movies here,
because after whole day working I was so tired and now feeling sound.|It’s going to be finish of mine day, except before end I am
reading this enormous paragraph to improve my knowledge.|Why visitors
still makke use of to read news papers when in this technological world everything is accesssible
on net?|This post is good and fruitful in supportt of
all neww Personal home pages related web programmers; theyy must study
it and perform the practice.|Hi mates, how is thhe whkle thing, and what you want to ssay about this post,
in my view its really awesome for me.|What’s up Jackson, if you are a new web
user afterward you must visit all the time this web page and read
the updated posts at at this place.|I keep listening tto thee news speak
about getting free online grant applications so I ave beewn looking arounjd for the best site too get one.|Thank you forr your help!|There is
obviously a lot to know about this. I think you made some good points in Featudes also.|Keep working
,great job!|Super-Duper site! I am loving it!!
Will come back again – taking you feeds also,
Thanks.|Hello. Great job. I did not expect this on a Wednesday.
This is a grea story.Thanks!|Yoou made some good points
there. I did a search on the topic and found most people
will agree with your blog.|As a Newbie, I
am always searching online for arrticles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write in my sitee something like that.
Can I take part oof your powt to my blog?|Of course, what
a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this site?
Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related to web hosting
and specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, yiur site came up.|You are a very smart person!|Nice post!
GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s not a much.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |my God, i thought you wsre going to
chip in with some decisive insght at thhe end there, not leave it with ‘we leave it to you to decide’.|What is capltcha
code?, pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice,
when it comes iin india hope it can make a Rocking place for
youngster.. hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea !
What a concept ! Beautiful .. Amazing …|I usually don’t
post in Blogs but your blog fkrced me to, amjazing work..
beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell me few more thinks about this, I am really fan of your blog…|Hey very nice blog!!
Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bopokmark
your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t
understand hhow to add your site in my rss reader.
Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re creating problems yourself by trying to solve this issue instead oof looking at why their is a problem
in thhe first place|I keep listening tto the news speak about getting free online grant appplications
so I have beedn looking around for the best site to get one.|Thank yoou
for your help!|There is obviously a lot too know about this.
I think you made some good points in Features also.|Keep working
,great job!|Super-Dupeer site! I am loving it!!
Will come back again – taaking you feeds also, Thanks.|Hello.
Great job. I did nnot exppect this on a Wednesday. This is a great
story. Thanks!|You made some good points there. I did
a search on the topic and found most people will agree with your
blog.|As a Newbie, I am always searching onlijne for articles that can help me.
Thank you|Wow! Thank you! I alwaays waqnted to write in my site something like that.
Can I take part of your post to mmy blog?|Of course,
what a great site and informative posts, I will add backlink – bookmark this
site? Regards, Reader.|In searching for sites related
to web hosting and specifically comparison hosting linux plan web, your site
came up. |You are a very smart person! |Hi there, I
found your blog via Google wile searching for first aid for
a heart attack andd your post looks ery intedresting for
me.|Nice post! GA is also my biggest earning. However, it’s
not a much.|To start earning money with your blog, initially
use Google Adsense but gradually ass your traffic increases, keep
adding mmore and more money making programs to your site.|thanks !!
very helpftul post!|I don’t usually reply to posts but I
will in this case. |my God, i thought you were ging to chip in with some decisive insght at the end there,
not leave itt with ‘we leave it tto yyou to decide’.|Whatt is captcha code?,
pls provide me captcha code codes or plugin, Thanks in advance.|That’s Too nice, when it comes in india hope itt can make a Rockking place for youngster..
hope that come true.|Wow! what an idea ! What a concept !
Beautiful .. Amazing … |I usually don’t post in Blogs but your
blog forced me to, amazing work.. beautiful …|Please, can you PM me and tell mme few
more thinks about this, I am eally fan of your blog…gets
solved propperly asap.|Hey very nice blog!! Mann .. Beautifil
.. Amazing .. I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds also…|Hi, I can’t understand how to add your site in my
rss reader. Can you Help me, please |It sounds like you’re creating
problems yourself by tryinng to solve this issuie instead off looking at
why their is a problem in the first place.|thanks !!
very helpful post!|amazing stuff thanx |Such a usefule blog…wow
!!!!|Your blog is so informative … keep up the good work!!!!|I don’t usually reply to osts
but I will in this case. WoW |Hey very nice blog!!|good good…this
post deserves nothing …hahaha just joking 😛 …nice post :P|ohhh nice info|VRy interesting to read it :
P |ohh…nice post but really?/? :P|Come on dude, these facts* and proof* i mean who is posting* lol
:P|haha … the one who is posting the comments |Hello webmaster I like yor
post ….|yea nice Work |:O So mush Info :
O … THis Is hhe MOst AMAzing SItte DUDe… |Blogeoll links aint that reat 😛 but i am not the admin…
😛 … Jusst Telling 😛 |Hi there I lioke your post|Interesting article.
Were did you got all the information from…
|Great aricles & Nice a site….|Hello, I found your blog inn a new directory oof blogs.
I dont know how your blog came up, must have been a typo, Your blog loooks good.
Have a nice day.|gr8 resrch bro…|found your site on del.icio.us today
and really liked it.. i bookmarked it and will be back to check it out some more laater ..|I wish
getting ovber a broken heart can bee so easy as following a
few steps.. but iits not… |Hi. I read a few of your other posts and wanted
to know if yoou wouhld be interested in exchanging blogroll
links?|Hello to all I can’t understand how too add your site in my rss reader.Help me, please|Wow,
thanks a bunch m8 |Pretty! This was a really wonderful post.
Thank you forr your provided information.|Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article!
It is the little changes that make the biggest changes.
Thanks a loot for sharing!|Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this articfle to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you foor sharing!|Hi, I think your site might be having brlwser compatibility issues.
When I lopok at youjr website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Infernet Explorer, iit has ssome overlapping.
I just wanted too give you a quuck heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|Having read this I thought it wwas very informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending wayy to much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!|After all, what a great site and informative posts, I will
upload inbound link – bookmark this web site? Regards, Reader.|Hello!
I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before butt after browsing through some of the post
I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitewly happy I
found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!|I’d
have to examine with you here.Which is not onne thing I usually do!
I takje pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think.
Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!|I wanted to thank you
for this great read!! I definitely enjoying every litte bit oof it I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you
post…|Hi , I do beieve this is an excellent blog.
I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i wilol come back
once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change,
may you be rih and help other people.|This blog iis definitely rather handy since I’m at the
moment creating an internet floral website – although I am only starting out
therefore it’s really fairly small, nothing like
this site. Can link to a few of the posts here as
they are quite. Thanks much. Zoey Olsen|Thanx for the
effort, keep up the good work Greast work, I am going
to start a small Blog Engine couse work using your site
I hope youu enjoy blogging wifh the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethought you express are really awesome.
Hope you will rigfht some more posts.|Your style is so unique comlared to
many othe people. Thank you for publishing when yyou have the opportunity,
Guess I will just mawke this bookmarked.2|Thosee
aree yours alright! . We at least need to geet theese people stealing
images to start blogging! They probabloy just did a image seartch and granbed them.
Thhey look good though!|I got good info ffom your blog|Great line up.
We will be linking tto this great article on oour site.
Keep up the good writing.|This is a very good tips especially
to those new tto blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks forr sharing this one.
A must read article.|I couldn’t resist commenting |Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!|Great post.
I am facing a couple of thhese problems.|Way cool, some valid points!
I appreciate yoou making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality.
Have a fun.|Great wordpress blog here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these
days. I really appreciate people like you!
take care|Thiss is a topic close tto my heart cheers,whereare your cntact
details though?|I love your blog.. vewry nice ccolors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Plz eply back as I’m
looking to create my oown blog and would like to know wheere u
got this from. thanks|Hi, jst required you to know I he added
yor site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout.
But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the reshest theme I??ve
came across. It extremely helps make reading
your blog significantly easier.|I love it when people come together and
share opinions, great blog, keep it up.|Good info.
Lucky me I reach on your website by accident, I
bookmarked it.|he blog wass how doo i say it… relevant, finally something that
helped me. Thanks|Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues.
was truly information. Your wewbsite is very useful.
Thanks for sharing.|I would like to thgnkx for the efcorts you have put in writing this blog.
I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the
upcomingg as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly.
Your write up is a good example of it.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website.
I’m hoping to see the same high-grade content by
you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to
get my own, personal website now 😉
Hello I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by
error, while I was searching on Bing for something else, Anyways I
am here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and a
all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to read it all at the
minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do
keep up the awesome work.
Hello, i just planned to drop that you a line to say that we thoroughly enjoyed this certain post from yours, I have subscribed to your Rss feed and have completely skimmed many of your articles or
blog posts before and enjoyed every bit of them.
Great site, nice pattern, definitely clean and awesome post.
I used to be suggested this website through my cousin. I am now not certain whether
this publish is written through him as nobody else recognize such exact approximately my
trouble. You’re amazing! Thanks!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just you articles?
I mean, hat you say is fundamental and everything.
However imagine if you added some great graphics or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excfellent but with pics and clips, this website could certainly
be one of the most beneficial in its niche. Good blog!