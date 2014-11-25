Ride (just ride)

The first few months of my term as EIC have been a veritable roller coaster, quandary, and pleasure. I stepped into the role, green as our floors—due in equal measure to fresh-facedness and anxiety—and was bombarded with issues right outta the gate. I hope that the problems which have arisen haven’t been apparent to the readership, but suffice to say there have been issues ranging from dismissals, resignations, changing paper stock quality, the cutting and adding of sections, and the usual day-to-day dilemmas that naturally plague a student publication. I hate to pepper this Lettitor with clichés and worn-out metaphors galore, but it’s been a wild ride so far.
I had a feeling leading a student newspaper would be tumultuous when, after recounting some of the problems I encountered to previous EIC, the OG Jay-Z Gibb, his response was “DON’T YOU GET IT?! THINGS WILL NEVER SETTLE DOWN.”
Put otherwise, sitting at the helm of a newspaper is a balance of harmonious and hectic, that you hope will be the former but often leans to the latter.
Granted I grind my teeth more than I ever have before, and my weeks frequently become blurs of work, school, more work, and more school. Still, the experience thus far has reinvigorated my love for this newspaper, even as I do become cynical at the inevitability that another problem will be around the corner—there’s always a new day and a new problem to solve.
It’s been through this twisted version of whack-a-mole that I’ve come to see even more clearly the dedication of this paper’s collective. I’ve had to come to the board of directors and my steadfast crew of editors for input a lot, and each and every time they’ve had my back. While I still occasionally feel like Bambi trying to steady himself on the ice, the pack of wunderkinds who work for the Other Press is more than any gal could hope for.
Which brings me to a more sentimental farewell to two of said wunderkinds as they move on to bigger and better things in their lives. Life & Style Editor Sophie Isbister and Layout Manager Cody Klyne have been in their positions and with the paper for years. In recent months, they’ve decided the time has come to hang up their hats and make way for the next generation.
There are no words to describe the talent, intelligence, sass, humour, patience, creativity, and dedication that these two possess; I will forever admire their ability to turn a phrase, work hard for incredible results, and still see ways for themselves to improve, in addition to helping out with other people’s problems. Mr. Klyne in particular has been a source of guidance to me since I was a newbie contributor to his EIC years ago, and has remained so from his wheelie seat as Layout Manager, always ready to whip around and lend an ear or joke.
I so wish these two could stick around 5ever, but they’ve outgrown their Other Press britches, and knowing them as people, coworkers, and friends, they’re bound for great things. Thank god I get to see them outside of the OP.
Sophie and Cody moving on opens the door for new faces, new minds, and new talents to fill the Other Press collective, as the old guard shuffles out of our oddly decorated office and into the next phase of their lives. The two of them have helped make the paper what it is, and I’m excited to welcome in the next troupe, to help make the paper what it will be.
For now though, I wanna wish Isbister and Klyne the best on their road ahead. To very loosely paraphrase Lana, “live slow, die whenever. Be wild, and have fun. Believe in the person you want to become. Believe in the freedom of the open road. And ride, just ride.”
Hello gorgeous,
Natalie Serafini
Today, I went to the beach front with my kids. I found a sea shell and
gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
That is really fascinating, You are an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for in search of more of your
magnificent post. Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Ahaa, itts good dialogue concderning this post at
this place at thius web site, I have read all that,
so at this time me also commenting here.
Wonderful post.Never knew this, thank you for letting
me know.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web address and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page again.
tarot gratis 2017 amor tarot del amor 100 verdadero tarot zen de osho tarot de preguntas si o no
gratis tarot en valencia tarot gratis hoy tarot consultas lisboa lineas de tarot en uruguay tarotistas famosos gratis
tirada de tarot en directo gratis tarotistas famosas en capital federal tarot gay tirada gratis horoscopo
oraculo y tarot gratis el sumo sacerdote tarot en buenas manos lectura del tarot gratis si o no tarot cartas gratis tirada
echar el tarot tirada de tarot gratis amor si o no tarot economico 0 40 numero
7 del tarot tarot del si y no del amor tira el
tarot tiradas gratis tirada del tirada tarot gay gratis tarot magia de
la tierra tarot telefonico primera consulta gratis ofertas trabajo tarotista barcelona tirada de las 3 cartas del tarot tarot 10 tarot
tirada de las 3 cartas gratis horoscopo diario tirada tarot
gratis tarot del si y no tarot certero futuro inmediato el mejor tarot del trabajo gratis tarot
gratis amor si o no tarot zodiaco horoscopo carta del dia tarot gitano gratis
horoscopo de hoy geminis gratis tarotista buena barcelona lectura de
cartas cafe y tarot gratis horoscopo y tarot del dia de hoy gratis tirada tarot gratis para el
amor tarot y numerologia tantrica tirada tarot gratis
pareja tarot tirada del tarot tarot gratis amor tarot del embarazo
tarot 10 tirada gratis de tarot del amor tarot de
mave geminis tarot 8 euros cartas tarot osho gratis
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right.
This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece
of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this good
piece of writing.
An outstaanding share! Ӏ havе just forwarded this onto a friend who had beеn conducting a lіttle
ｒesearch օn tһis. And he aϲtually ⲟrdered mе lunch due
to the fаct that I stumbled ᥙpon it fоr him…
lol. Ѕo allow mе to reword tһis…. Thank YOU for thhe meal!!
But yeah, tһanks for spending thhe tine to talk аbout tһiѕ topic һere on your blog.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very
well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read
more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I will certainly return.
great post and creative ideas. I am happy to visit and read useful articles here. I hope you continue to do the sharing through the post to the reader. and good luck for the visitors site
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your site is extremely helpful.
Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing such a fastidious thought, paragraph
is good, thats why i have read it entirely
If the kid has deadlines for example note
cards, outline, rough draft, and final draft, the parent should be
aware of what are the deadlines are as well as any activities the
child may choose to make it happen coincides with those deadlines.
With this at heart, whilst some individuals may claim that they’ve plagiarised unintentionally
by failing to include quotations (like the speech marks – “” – to clearly delineate them) or supply appropriate references
in the correct style (e. Booth complained about—writing scholars and writing teachers across America are
doomed to repeating Connors’s ever-recurring cycle of crisis and panacea.
This blog really forced me to do so! Thanks,for a really nice read.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, after
having my breakfast coming over again to read further news.
If you happen to be in search of a fiscal boon because for
being in vital need for cash, faxless payday cash advances will likely be right option for you personally jim gaffigan concert australia
you can raise your credit score by removing all the errors.
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more
from this site, and your views are fastidious for new people.
QuickBooks is an accounting Program That’s Promoted by In Tuit company, These Days lots of individuals are confronting mistakes Within Accounting applications therefore the following we are offering one of the most useful QuickBooks Support Phone Number you can touch for Your QuickBooks ProAdvisor and they will resolve All your problems of one’s bookkeeping program.
Dial QuickBooks support phone number USA Canada +1-844-722-6675 when they feel any kind of error with their QuickBooks account.Such problems require the help of experts to help you fix the problems.Then the experts will guide you through the QuickBooks customer service phone number and make sure that the problem is fixed instantly.
Visit Here-https://quickbookshelpline.com/
Contact QuickBooks Support without toll number @ 1-844-722-6675 for best information recuperation benefits and to reestablish the harm or recoup the record. There now and again, it happens that while introducing another refreshed adaptations clients can’t recoup their more seasoned information. For the best outcome contact our help group who can manage you on the right approach to determine the correct mistake.
I like your blog post. Keep on writing this type of great stuff. I’ll make sure to follow up on your blog in the future.
Apa yang terjadi jika tidak menjumput laporan?
There at the time, it occurs that users are unable to solve the issues that they are facing. It times it occurs that while installing QuickBooks users are welcome by errors. And every technical team is not well aware of all the issues. We have our QuickBooks Support team which offer full guidance and support to our clients. It is cost effective and gives the best services to our clients all over the USA.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I would like to
find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?
Likely the most solid system for inspiring your extensive other would be send Valentines Day 2018 Images. All have initiated making thoughts for this Exclusive day to truly make it considerably more Exclusive for their perfect partners