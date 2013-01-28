‘Ride the Cyclone’ is an unforgettable carnival ride musical

By Parker Thompson, Contributor
4/5
Two years have passed since the Arts Club welcomed Ride the Cyclone to its Revue stage on Granville Island. Taking a leap of faith by self-producing their run, the Victoria-born musical was well received by sold out Vancouver audiences. The popularity of the show has only amplified since, and together with the Arts Club and PuSh Festival, Ride the Cyclone will be here until February 16 at the Granville Island stage.
This eccentric musical is about a teenage choir group from Uranium, Saskatchewan that died in a freak roller coaster accident. Beyond the grave, these unlucky kids are gathered together by Karnack, the witty fortune-telling machine, to compete in a bizarre game of fate.
Featuring five of six original cast members, the actors moved together seamlessly for each dance piece, their vocal strength flourished, and the story was wonderfully driven by the talent on stage. The musical variety between the show’s numbers, from passionate burlesque to angst-driven rap, made it even more enjoyable. But while use of flashy costumes and set pieces stole the spotlight a little from the cast, the designs were effective for the far-fetched show.
Ride the Cyclone is a clever musical put together by some very special artists. Since its inception, the show’s success has grown steadily across Canada, with the possibility of a US tour in the near future. Catch Ride while you can!
