‘Rises’ shines!

DESHI (DESHI) BASARA (BASARA)

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor

4/5

Before I begin, I would like to say how horrendous the tragedy in Aurora, Colorado was. I was very deeply shaken and am still uncomfortable with discussing the event. I can only hope the families of those who suffered and still are suffering will overcome. Our most sincere thoughts are with them.

Well here we are—spanning nearly a decade, the greatest Batman saga on film has finally reached its conclusion. It was the insanely loud, action-packed, dialogue-driven trilogy we needed and deserved, but how does The Dark Knight Rises stand on its own?

First off, there was no chance in hell Rises was going to outdo The Dark Knight—the latter is a modern day epic, and the former is its “reckoning.” The second thing to keep in mind is that Rises is less of a “Batman” film, and more of a Bruce Wayne film. Bane (a ridiculously ripped Tom Hardy) is there to stress the already fragile mind of Wayne (Christian Bale) by breaking him in more ways than one, as our hero watches the city he cares ever so much for rip itself apart before its supposedly imminent demise.

Seeing as this is both a conclusion to Nolan’s Wayne and Batman, the nearly three-hour flick covers a lot of ground. Eight years after the contents of The Dark Knight, Rises starts off with Batman retired and Wayne a recluse. Soon after, Bane fucks shit up. Gordon (Gary Oldman) works with Officer Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) around the clock to keep Gotham alive just long enough for the Batman to return (or does he?!). On top of that, Wayne crosses paths with two very brilliant and very sexy women—Miranda Tate (Marion Cottilard) and Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway at her freaking best)—both of whom could (and do) take his life in very different directions (or do they?!).

Rises is extremely loyal to its predecessor in that the actions of Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) have an enormous effect on the film overall. That said, there’s an uncomfortable void throughout in regards to the Joker (Heath Ledger)—Batman’s arch nemesis—not even receiving a passing mention. But, I digress, void or not, the film is solid through and through despite that fact.

It may not be Nolan’s absolute best, but with few flaws overall, Rises sure hits close to the mark.