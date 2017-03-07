‘Roll up the Rim’ winner disappointed to receive car instead of free coffee

‘At the end of the day, I don’t think any of us were playing for the car’

By Rebecca Peterson, Humour Editor

A local Tim Hortons customer made headlines the other day after winning a free Honda Civic in the popular nation-wide contest. However, far from expressing excitement over the victory, lucky winner Arby MacDonald has taken to social media to express his disappointment regarding the nature of his prize.

“I’ve been playing ‘Roll up the Rim’ for years now, and I’ve never gone through a contest season without collecting a few free coffees and donuts,” said MacDonald in a Facebook post yesterday. “I haven’t gotten any of that shit this year. Instead, after fifteen freakin’ tries, I get a damn car. Well, I don’t need a damn car; I already have a damn car. What I need is some damn coffee.”

MacDonald submitted a complaint to Tim Hortons’ HR department, demanding the winning car cup be replaced by its monetary equivalent in “Free Coffee” cups. So far, he has not received a reply.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think any of us were playing for the car,” said MacDonald at the end of his post. “There’s so much logistical bullshit involved in receiving a free car. I wanted the beautiful simplicity of a free cup of coffee, and that’s that.”

The Other Press reached out to Tim Hortons for a statement, but has so far yet to receive a response.