Romance Movies for Valentine’s Day

Some classic love stories on the big screen

By Ash Sabinin, Contributor

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and sometimes going out to celebrate is just not an option. Instead of competing for space at the local restaurant like everyone else, how about having a nice movie night from the comfort of your own home. Here are my top 3 favourite romance movies to cuddle up and enjoy either with that special someone, friends or by yourself.

First up is a classic, everyone loves it and it’s clear why; it’s The Notebook starring the beloved Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. The Notebook was directed by Nick Cassavetes and debuted nearly 20 years ago. Funnily enough, Gosling was given the part because Cassavetes didn’t think he had the typical “handsome” look we’ve grown to expect from movie stars.

If you don’t already know the plotline, it tells the story of a young love torn apart by the disapproval of family members, yet somehow, magically, prevails in the end. Within this movie, one of the most memorable scenes from any movie takes place; the kiss in the rain, a moment that changed the idea of romance forever. When people think of romance movies, this is definitely one of the most well-known ones and for good reason.

The next is One Day, which debuted back in 2011. Anne Hathaway plays a loveable character with dreams to change the world and Jim Sturgess plays Dexter, who came from a wealthy family and thinks that he owns the world. The story begins with two college graduates who meet once a year, on the date of their graduation to catch up and follows how their relationship grows and develops throughout the movie. The audience gets to fall in love with the characters, while they fall in love with each other. It’s a beautiful movie with enthralling characters, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone wanting a great movie worthy of a good cry.

And last but absolutely not least, we have The Time Traveller’s Wife which is a great movie that stands at the intersection of romance and science fiction, with a little bit of drama sprinkled in. This movie received tons of attention when it first was released back in 2009 and was a box office hit, raking in around 100 million dollars worldwide. Again, we have Rachel McAdams (a romance movie legend) and Eric Bana star in this movie as two lovers under strain. One of them has a genetic disorder that causes involuntary time travel and yet despite it, they manage to create a beautiful relationship built on patience and faith. This story is a beautiful balance between romance and sci-fi, and the changing perspectives keep the viewers enthralled till the very end.