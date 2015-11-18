Royals rising

Women’s basketball sweeps week

By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter

While it was a bad week for one team, it certainly was a good week for this one. This week the women faced off against the undefeated Quest Kermodes and the middle-of-the-table Langara Falcons.

Action started on Friday against the visiting Kermodes, who were looking to extend their regular season undefeated streak to 25 games. Quest came to play. Howeer, with the help of Simran Bir’s excellent sharpshooting in the first half, the Royals were able to keep the match close—taking a two-point lead into halftime off of a last second shot.

After the first half, it was the excellent defence of the Royals that did the rest, keeping the Kermodes to just 25 points. The game was easily closed out as a stunned Quest squad could do little in the second half to stop the offence of the Royals, who scored 36 points to finish. The final score was 70-57 for the Royals.

The energy of the team could only be described as jubilant as the team celebrated their first win against the Kermodes in a very long time. The team carried that same level of energy into their next game against the Langara Falcons.

The Falcons did well to meet the Royals in term of effort and caught them off guard early, gaining an early lead. They forced the Royals into taking bad shots the entire first half, but were limited by their own failures to convert. The stalwart defence of the Royals kept the onslaught of the Langara offence at bay and managed to take a tie into the second half.

It was during the second half that the Royals played their best basketball of the weekend. While they only scored 20 points in the half, it was more than enough as they limited Langara to 9 points. Missed opportunities under pressure were the real story of this game; but at the end of the game, it was the Royals that came out on top, 61-42.

While happy with her team’s victories, coach Courtney Gerwing believed that her team could have done better. “We hit shots when they mattered but I wouldn’t say we have a shooting game outside of the paint of the moment. I feel like we settle on taking bad shots when we can pressure the interior better.”

But she did recognize her team’s effort to get the wins this weekend. “We buckled down defensively this weekend. We were much more competitive. We guarded the ball better and we attacked them more often.”