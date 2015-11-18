Royals rising

Women’s basketball sweeps week
By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter
While it was a bad week for one team, it certainly was a good week for this one. This week the women faced off against the undefeated Quest Kermodes and the middle-of-the-table Langara Falcons.
Action started on Friday against the visiting Kermodes, who were looking to extend their regular season undefeated streak to 25 games. Quest came to play. Howeer, with the help of Simran Bir’s excellent sharpshooting in the first half, the Royals were able to keep the match close—taking a two-point lead into halftime off of a last second shot.
After the first half, it was the excellent defence of the Royals that did the rest, keeping the Kermodes to just 25 points. The game was easily closed out as a stunned Quest squad could do little in the second half to stop the offence of the Royals, who scored 36 points to finish. The final score was 70-57 for the Royals.
The energy of the team could only be described as jubilant as the team celebrated their first win against the Kermodes in a very long time. The team carried that same level of energy into their next game against the Langara Falcons.
The Falcons did well to meet the Royals in term of effort and caught them off guard early, gaining an early lead. They forced the Royals into taking bad shots the entire first half, but were limited by their own failures to convert. The stalwart defence of the Royals kept the onslaught of the Langara offence at bay and managed to take a tie into the second half.
It was during the second half that the Royals played their best basketball of the weekend. While they only scored 20 points in the half, it was more than enough as they limited Langara to 9 points. Missed opportunities under pressure were the real story of this game; but at the end of the game, it was the Royals that came out on top, 61-42.
While happy with her team’s victories, coach Courtney Gerwing believed that her team could have done better. “We hit shots when they mattered but I wouldn’t say we have a shooting game outside of the paint of the moment. I feel like we settle on taking bad shots when we can pressure the interior better.”
But she did recognize her team’s effort to get the wins this weekend. “We buckled down defensively this weekend. We were much more competitive. We guarded the ball better and we attacked them more often.”
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
and was wondering what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a
blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Hey There. I discovered your blog using msn. That is a very smartly written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your
useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
Spot on with this write-up, I truly feel this amazing site needs
far more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read through more, thanks for
the info!
magnificent post, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts
of this sector don’t understand this. You should proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Hey very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I will bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?
I am happy to find a lot of helpful information here within the post, we want develop
more strategies on this regard, thank you for sharing. . .
. . .
What’s up friends, good piece of writing and fastidious urging commented here, I am
actually enjoying by these.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the
highest quality sites on the net. I’m going to recommend this site!
you’re really a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is
incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a fantastic activity in this subject!
constantly i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their motive, and that is also
happening with this piece of writing which I am reading
now.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be really something which
I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
of it!
Quality content is the key to invite the people to pay a
visit the web page, that’s what this site is providing.