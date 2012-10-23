Royals Roundup

Men’s soccer team; League Champions
By Josh Martin, Sports Editor
The regular season for the PACWEST soccer league came to a close this past weekend, with the Royals men’s soccer team finishing their successful season as league champions with 33 points—four points ahead of second place, the VIU Mariners. They finished their final two games with a 6–1 blowout victory over the Quest Kermodes on Saturday and a 4–3 loss on Sunday to the Langara Falcons. This weekend the Royals will be travelling to Squamish to take part in the Provincial Championships as a warm-up for the National Championships that Douglas College is hosting at David Lam campus on November 7 to 10.
The women’s soccer team will not be advancing to the post-season after finishing their regular season with a 1–0 loss to the Kermodes and a 4–2 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. They finished their season with four wins and 14 points in 13 games.
The men’s volleyball team had a successful weekend with back-to-back 3–1 match wins against the COTR Avalanche on Thursday and Friday. They are currently first in the league with four wins and eight points. This Friday and Saturday the Royals host the CBC Bearcats at the New Westminster campus, both games at 8 p.m.
The women’s volleyball team split their back-to-back games with the Avalanche this past weekend, at a game apiece. The Royals won on Thursday 3–2 and lost on Friday 3–1. They are fifth in the league with two wins and four points. This weekend they play the Bearcats on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. here at Douglas College.
