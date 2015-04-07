Run or walk in BC’s first Daffodil Dash

Participants and volunteers work to raise money for cancer research
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) will be holding its first Daffodil Dash on April 26.
The dash is being organized by members of the CCS, as well as student volunteers from campuses across BC, including SFU, UBC, and Douglas College.
“It’s a one-kilometre walk or five-kilometre run to raise money for awareness and research for support groups for the [CCS],” said Langara student and dash volunteer Bethany Chan.
Chan stated that in addition to the dash walk and run, there will be other family-oriented activities throughout the event, as well as a “mini dash” for children to take part in during the day.
“It’s good for all ages,” said Chan, “and I really like the idea of this event because … cancer has [affected] everybody in some way.”
While there is an open call for volunteers to participate in the event, Chan stated the dash came to her attention through a work experience program.
“I’m part of a program called the Leaders of Tomorrow, and it’s a program through the Vancouver Board of Trade.
“If you’re in your fourth year of studies, they [the Vancouver Board of Trade] pair you with a mentor in your industry.”
One of the options was a “community outreach program,” where different students in Leaders of Tomorrow are tasked with aiding different groups and organizations in BC. The Daffodil Dash, while already in place and set for this April, sought additional help in organizing the event through Chan’s program.
Douglas College student and student ambassador Jasper McCoy has also taken part in helping with volunteering for the dash.
“My Involvement with the Daffodil Dash consists of me spreading the word to people around [Douglas],” McCoy said via email. McCoy added that members of the student ambassadors were also working on organizing a team to participate in the dash.
“It’s going to be around Creekside Park, [and] we’re still looking for volunteers,” said Chan.
Chan added that in addition to volunteering, donating is one of the best ways to help out with the Canadian Cancer Society.
Volunteers can register through the convio.cancer.ca website under “Daffodil Dash,” and those wishing to participate in either the walk or run can also register through the website. Registration fees differ between ages and whether participants are solo or are part of a team, with fees ranging from $15 to $32.
Snacks and drinks will also be provided at the event, as well as a prize giveaway including a $100-Visa gift card.
