Safe injection site’s operational future in jeopardy

Vancouver’s Insite receives one-year renewal
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
On March 25, Parliament passed the “Respect For Communities Act,” or Bill C-2. This amendment creates further regulations in allowing supervised drug consumption sites across the country.
Insite, located in the Downtown Eastside, is the first and the only legal supervised injection site in North America. The facility is operated by Vancouver Coastal Health and the Portland Hotel Society. The centre provides a healthy and supervised environment for intravenous drug users. Insite also provides access to medical staff, needles, and resources aimed at education, harm reduction, and detox or primary health care.
Doctor Patricia Daly, chief medical officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, expressed concern over the new regulations in a media statement:
“[Vancouver Coastal Health] is troubled by the numerous conditions set out in the new legislation, which will make it much more difficult for Insite to apply for an exemption in the future, and near impossible for a new supervised injection site to receive exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.”
Insite recently received a Health Canada exemption allowing it a one-year renewal. The site will continue to operate until March 31, 2016, at which point the application will have to be renewed. Analysis of the new laws show that Insite’s ability to continue operating under the current government in the future will be difficult. In addition, future safe-injection sites will also be hindered in their ability to open. Proposed current or future supervised injection sites will be up to the discretion of Canada’s Minister of Health.
Studies and analyses of Insite’s activities provide support in regard to its effect on harm reduction and public safety. On average, its services prevent three deaths, 35 HIV infections, and hundreds of overdoses amongst drug users every year. This is done through education about safe limits, provision of sterilized drug equipment such as needles, and medical staff on site to treat overdoses.
Controversy over Insite has been rampant since its opening in 2003, particularly by Canada’s Conservative government. As Insite is a non-profit healthcare organization, it receives funding from both the BC Ministry of Health and Health Canada. Prime Minister Stephen Harper was quoted in the past stating, “We as a government will not use taxpayer’s money to fund drug use.”
Despite its controversial status, public support of Insite has been positive. Polls show that 76 per cent of Vancouver residents support the facility, and 63 per cent of Canadians believe the federal government should renew Insite’s licence.
Insite has had 1.8-million injections supervised by nurses since its opening in 2003. In that time, there has not been an overdose-related death on the premises.
This is a topic which is close to my heart…
Thank you! Exactly where are your contact details though?
Nice blog here! Aɗditionally your web site rɑther a lot
up fast! Wһat Һost are you using? Can I am getting your ɑssociate link on your host?
I desire my site loaded up as quickly aѕ yours lоl
Your way of describing the whole thing in this post is really
fastidious, every one be capable of easily be aware of
it, Thanks a lot.
Hmm it looks like your site ate my initial comment (it was very long) so I
guess I’ll simply sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m truly enjoy your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger yet I’m still new to all of it.
Do you have any thoughts for newbie blog writers? I’d definitely value it.
Sure bookmaking this site wasn’t an awful decision as it’s an incredible post!
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him or anybody else but this
such detailed post and i like reading.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
I entirely agree with your post! I looked
from google and am looking to subscribe to your website.
Where is your RSS feed?
Link exchange is nothing else however it is only placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is presented on web?
Therefore, the record of lose weight and also acne can be categorized in 3 unique phases: early background, the surge of the diet-acne misconception,
and also current study.
It has always been my belief that excellent writing such as
this takes research and also talent. It’s very apparent you have completed your homework.
Excellent job!
Thanks for sharing with us, I think this site definitely stands out.