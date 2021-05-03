Sampling Camping: Sunnyside Campsite

A campsite that not only is on the sunny side of Cultus Lake, but also offers clean bathrooms!

By CJ Sommerfeld, Staff Writer

Overall campground rating: 4.5/5

Photos by CJ Sommerfeld

Despite being reasonably close to the highway, you still get the feeling that you are in a Beautiful British Columbia camping ad.

Camping season has arrived, and while most public camping spots have been snatched up for the remainder of the summer, some private camping spots remain. So, instead of scrolling through Google, take a look at Sampling Camping. We have compiled the most necessary components of different private campsites via our first-hand experience.

This campsite is in Chilliwack, situated on Cultus Lake, and it contains over 350 campsites. The prices at this campsite vary slightly according to what type of campsite you stay in (full hook-up, beachfront, double tenting, regular tenting, view tenting). As well as when you stay (high season, low season, regular weekend, long weekend, weekday). If you are tenting during the summer, you are looking at around $45 a night. One thing worth noting is that if you book in advance there is a $20 reservation fee!

Accessibility from the city: 4.5/5

You could cycle to this campsite if you were so inclined; you do not encounter a single dirt road while en route to Sunnyside. Regardless if you drive a SMART car, Volvo from the ’80s or an Evo, you will probably be able to make it to this spot.

Bathroom situation: 5/5

If you are a camper that prefers a proper washroom, (opposed to going in the great outdoors), you will be happy with the three-stall washrooms at Sunnyside. There are nine washrooms spread throughout the campsite and they even have mirrors… real mirrors, not one of those uneven reflective squares that distort your face which is often found in public washrooms. Not to mention, despite a lake being close by, the toilet seats nor floor were covered in puddles. Anyone who has been to a public washroom near a body of water knows this is not usually the case, so it was definitely a pleasant surprise to find a dry washroom!

Showers: 4.5/5

Inside the washrooms, there is a dark tiled room that contains a shower. Aside from the shower’s slightly claustrophobic location, they are great; not only do they offer hot water, they are free to use!

The proximity of campsites to one another: 3/5

Sunnyside has over 350 campsites, so you can only imagine how jam-packed they are to one another. Fortunately, all the trees contribute to a bit of privacy.

Lake situation: 4.5/5

Cultus Lake is great; it is relatively warm—so, swimmable, and there is not a mound of motorized boats on the lake dirtying the water.

Dock: 5/5

Sunnyside has both an expansive beach and seven docks—seven! During my experience at this beach, the docks were never crowded as they can get when a body of water only has one or two docks.

Uncomfortably close to the highway:

The campsite is just to the side of the Columbia Valley Highway, so while it is extremely convenient to drive to (no 4X4ing!), it is not the most serene. Either side of the highway is dotted with trees, but unfortunately, they do not fully conceal the visual of passing vehicles nor their sound.

Other amenities: 5/5

If you play basketball or volleyball, you are in luck, Sunnyside has courts for each. They also have a park for the kiddos. And, if you plan on staying at the campsite for a long time, you are in luck again, because they also have a laundry room!



Trees:

This may seem silly to include, but I have camped in fields before, which oddly felt like I was sleeping in a school soccer field. To answer the question: yes, Sunnyside has a fair number of trees scattered throughout the campsite. So, despite being reasonably close to the highway, you still get the feeling that you are in a Beautiful British Columbia camping ad. Not to mention that if you are prone to getting sunburnt, or do not like being in the direct sun, you are in luck, these trees umbrella most of the camping spots.

So, what are you waiting for? Us Vancouverites only have a few months of good, warm weather, why not make the most of it and spend some time out in nature.