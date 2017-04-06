Saying goodbye to the semester

By Lauren Kelly, Editor-in-Chief

We’re reaching the end of the semester. It’s time for final tests and final essays for most of you. Maybe you’re graduating. If so, congratulations! I know how much hard work to make it to the end, and how good it feels to finally graduate. And if you’re still in the swing of things and moving forward into the summer and fall semesters, it still feels great wrap up your courses and have that break. It’s been a little while since I graduated from Douglas, but I loved this school, and I still do. We’re all lucky to go to a school that values its students so much, and one that puts on so many events, talks, plays, concerts, and gallery exhibitions for all of us to enjoy—not to mention Douglas’ sports teams, which are ridiculously great.

As you all wrap up your semesters, I felt like doing a little wrap up, too. To all of you who read this paper and my lettitors, thank you for sticking around! It’s really cool to have a platform to speak to you all from, and everyone on the paper loves putting out content for you every week. After next week’s paper, which will be on stands during your finals, we’re back to monthly for the summer semester. If you won’t be around in the summer and want to keep following us, you can still read our articles on our website, or read a digital copy of each issue on Issuu.

As I said, this is far from my last issue—we still have five issues and five months left before I’ll be handing over the reins to the next Editor-in-Chief—but I still want to say goodbye to the students who won’t be here in the summer. I’ve loved creating this paper for all of you, and helping it grow and evolve. I’m very proud of its direction this year, and I’m also very proud to tell you all that we won two awards at the American Collegiate Press Conference in March! We took home ninth best overall paper out of all the American and Canadian papers present, which was very exciting. Our second one was for the first issue of this semester, our Sex, Drugs, and Rock ’n’ Roll edition, for which we received third best overall special edition. I’ll be honest that I wasn’t sure how well it would be received, because even though the content was really strong the subject matter was… interesting for an awards ceremony, so I was thrilled to see the issue recognized for all the work they put into it.

Since the conferences we attended this year, we’ve been working even harder to improve the paper, making changes to our design and articles that I hope you’ve all enjoyed. So if you’re leaving this semester, I want to thank you for taking this journey with us over the past year, and if you’re sticking with us and Douglas, we’re going to keep improving for you!