Sex and Sports

Screenshot of Toronto Blue Jay’s game footage via Deadspin.com

Homeruns everywhere!

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

In May 1990, during a Toronto Blow Jobs game—sorry—I mean Blue Jays

Since Valentine’s Day is approaching, I thought it would be apropos for this sports article to have a sex theme. So, here is a look back at some rather “naughty” moments that have occurred in the world of sports.

Getting way past first base!

In May 1990, during a Toronto Blow Jobs game—sorry—I mean Blue Jays game, a couple was seen having sex in one of the hotel suites at the SkyDome (now called Rogers Centre). Those who had binoculars had a great view of an older man and a very buxom, blonde woman doing the horizontal “hokey-pokey” in their suite. Even though the lights were off in the couple’s suite, their room was illuminated by numerous television lights in the SkyDome. It makes you wonder if their count was two balls and no strikes!

I guess the game was not that exciting, and rest assured the older man made it home safely. The incident ignited a euphoric climax of funny nicknames for the stadium; among a few were “Exhibition Stadium” and the “SexDome.” The last reported incident of sexy times at the SkyDome occurred in May 1996. Alfredo Griffin, who was then the Jays’ first-base coach, offered his thoughts on the “hot and heavy” action taking place outside the baseball diamond: “It’s a good thing they finished before the game ended. I don’t think anyone would have seen the game.”

We’re goin’ streaking!

On February 2, 1974, a group of streakers interrupted a Vancouver Canuck home game against the New York Islanders. The game was broadcast live nationally on Hockey Night in Canada on CBC Television. The streakers, who were three young women, made their way onto the ice—showing big smiles and wearing nothing else. They by-passed the entire Islander and Canuck benches. Former Canucks Public Relations Director Greg Douglas recalls Islander coach, Al Arbour, not amused with the three women interrupting the hockey game. “Al Arbour, who is coaching the Islanders, went crazy,” Douglas said to Global News in January 2017. “The game ended in a 2 to 2 tie and I’m surprised he didn’t put that game under protest because of the stoppage of play while the streakers were on the ice.” Douglas said that he did not receive much criticism after the stunt occurred: “There weren’t that many complaints from fans or parents. In those days it was sort of the thing. But it was on national TV on a Saturday afternoon. That was not in very good taste.” As well, legendary Hall of Fame broadcaster, Jim Robson in the same Global News article still has the notebook he used during that Islander and Canuck game. But in his notes, he omitted the streaker incident: “Nowhere does it say anything about streakers. I’m so dull, if it wasn’t hockey-related, I didn’t write it down.”

Go get ’em Tiger!

Tiger Woods’ sex scandal rocked the sporting world in early 2010. He proved to the world that yes, he sure was good at getting it into 18 holes and more—on and off the golf course! There was the incident where his then wife, Elin Nordegren, smashed his vehicle with a golf club, and later Tiger crashed the car into a fire hydrant. Next was the plethora of women coming forward claiming they had affairs with Tiger. There were many other women, including a stripper, a porn star, and even a diner waitress!

After the scandal broke, Woods held a press conference apologizing for his transgressions: “I knew my actions were wrong, but I convinced myself that normal rules didn’t apply. I never thought about who I was hurting, instead I thought only about myself. I ran straight through the boundaries a married couple should live by. I thought I could get away with whatever I wanted to. I felt that I had worked hard my entire life and deserved to enjoy all the temptations around me. I felt I was entitled, and thanks to money and fame, I didn’t have to go far to find them.” Gee, no wonder Tiger had to have back surgery!