Say it loud for ‘Silent Tales’

 

An ambitious project between Douglas students Julia Siedlanowska and Claire Pollock

By Angela Espinoza, Arts Editor

Douglas College Theatre Program graduate Julia Siedlanowska has without a doubt made this an active
summer for theatre projects. Siedlanowska, who recently put on her first original show, entitled The Act, back in June, has been both persistent and spectacular in applying her education from Douglas College to performance projects in the working world. She also recently spoke with us in anticipation of her latest project, Silent Tales:

“The show, [entitled Silent Tales,] is directed by fellow Theatre graduate Claire Pollock and myself. It’s funded by the [Douglas Student Union]. The show is a movement and dance-based piece with only two speaking roles.

“Each night will be comprised of two stories. The first [is] The Seal Woman, an adaptation of the Selchie folktale in which a seal woman goes onto land by night and has her seal skin stolen by a lonely sailor, and is held captive, unable to return to sea without her skin.

“The second is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Story of a Mother. This is a story in which a mother’s child is taken away by death, and [follows] her journey to find the child and bring it back.

“All this movement and dance [will be set] to live music composed especially for the show. It’s been a very collaborative process; creating a soundscape for the entire show with the musicians.

“The show also includes projections—it’s quite abstract. Like I said, it’s movement-based, and it’s going to be a lot of fun!”

 

What: Silent Tales

Where: The Russian Hall (600 Campbell Ave, Vancouver)

When: August 2–4 @ 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

Cost: By donation!

