‘Single sock seeks sexy sartorial soulmate’

Finally: unconventional online dating site for single socks
By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor
Coming hot off the heels of other niche dating sites such as Christian Mingle and Gluten-free Dating, new web start-up SoleMates.com plans to be the world’s first dating site for inanimate objects. Melinda Tu Pair, founder of Sole Mates, got the idea to launch the unique website when she reportedly “was going absolutely crazy trying to find [her] other black, knee-high sock.”
Tu Pair told the Other Press in an exclusive interview that she was simply planning to throw away her odd, lonely sock, when she realized that maybe the sock had feelings, too.
“I started to think about how lonely I would feel without my soulmate, Teddy, my miniature poodle,” Tu Pair said. “And that’s when I realized—these socks are people too, people with real hopes and dreams. How would I like to be alone and forgotten at the bottom of a dresser drawer?”
Tu Pair set out to create an online space for socks to mingle and find love. On Sole Mates, your sock can set up a profile with a picture and a short bio outlining a bit about its brand, level of wear (lightly worn to used up), and favourite dinner spot. Your sock can also include a small write-up about what they’re looking for in a match. Tu Pair anticipates that most socks will be seeking an exact replica of themselves—someone to really hold the mirror up to them.
The website has a corresponding app which will feature a Tinder-style swipe function: swipe left to send it back to the bin, and swipe right if it’s a perfect match. Mobile functionality means your sock can seek its soul mate on-the-go—perfect for even the busiest socks!
Tu Pair hopes to launch the website and app together by the New Year, but if you or your single sock just can’t wait to find true love, check out local Laundromats, the Craigslist missed connections forum, or even a local sock hop.
The price you pay, of course, is dependent upon your
needs, as well as other factors.
Wow! After all I got a webpage from where I be able to genuinely
take helpful information concerning my study
and knowledge.
cheap jerseys
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this post as
well as from our dialogue made at this place.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and it’s time
to be happy. I have read this submit and if I could I want to
suggest you some attention-grabbing things or advice.
Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I desire to learn even more issues approximately it!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing?
I’m having some small security problems with my latest site and
I would like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who has been doing
a little homework on this. And he actually ordered
me breakfast because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword
this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for
spending some time to talk about this topic here on your web site.
The Nokia N97 Mini is a cheaper version of the Nokia N97 with some downgraded features.
Certainly, the benefit of access these buttons provide to various features
is worth a bit of self-training, I believe. Problem:
You want to find on your phone’s map a particular
type of local landmark, like a coffee shop or
a museum.
You could certainly see your expertise within the
work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers
like you who are not afraid to say how they believe.
Always go after your heart.