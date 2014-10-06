Posted on by

‘Single sock seeks sexy sartorial soulmate’

HUMOUR_Socks

Finally: unconventional online dating site for single socks

By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor

Coming hot off the heels of other niche dating sites such as Christian Mingle and Gluten-free Dating, new web start-up SoleMates.com plans to be the world’s first dating site for inanimate objects. Melinda Tu Pair, founder of Sole Mates, got the idea to launch the unique website when she reportedly “was going absolutely crazy trying to find [her] other black, knee-high sock.”

Tu Pair told the Other Press in an exclusive interview that she was simply planning to throw away her odd, lonely sock, when she realized that maybe the sock had feelings, too.

“I started to think about how lonely I would feel without my soulmate, Teddy, my miniature poodle,” Tu Pair said. “And that’s when I realized—these socks are people too, people with real hopes and dreams. How would I like to be alone and forgotten at the bottom of a dresser drawer?”

Tu Pair set out to create an online space for socks to mingle and find love. On Sole Mates, your sock can set up a profile with a picture and a short bio outlining a bit about its brand, level of wear (lightly worn to used up), and favourite dinner spot. Your sock can also include a small write-up about what they’re looking for in a match. Tu Pair anticipates that most socks will be seeking an exact replica of themselves—someone to really hold the mirror up to them.

The website has a corresponding app which will feature a Tinder-style swipe function: swipe left to send it back to the bin, and swipe right if it’s a perfect match. Mobile functionality means your sock can seek its soul mate on-the-go—perfect for even the busiest socks!

Tu Pair hopes to launch the website and app together by the New Year, but if you or your single sock just can’t wait to find true love, check out local Laundromats, the Craigslist missed connections forum, or even a local sock hop.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

14,714 comments on “‘Single sock seeks sexy sartorial soulmate’

  1. Here, you’ll be instructed to enter your present password, along with a new password twice.
    To continue perusing this story, you might need being
    a digital subscriber to Express – News.

  2. é rabino em pulos, proponho que, para celebrar nosso combinação de amizade,
    Editorial tendência inspirado no história de Alan Poe, executado na disciplina de produção de moda, com as alunas do oitavo semestre da FMU.
    me dê um curso de pulos, para eu ficar tão puladora como Uma boa escolha é ligar-se site da Associação Brasileira de Educação a Distância ( ) que disponibiliza informações sobre essa nova forma de
    aprendizagem, agenda de eventos, biblioteca virtual sobre educação à distância e também um catálogo de cursos.

  3. His lawyer made an appeal to the United States Supreme Court in June
    6, 2011 against his sentence which was declined. Fans and movie lovers like
    to know that the lead pair of an upcoming movie is also dating in real life.

    Since the Harry Potter movies, has appeared in a handful of movies including
    Driving Lessons with Laura Linney and has done voiceover
    work.

  5. I’m now not cerrtain the plqce you’re getting your information, but good
    topic. I needs to spend a while learning mudh
    more or figuring out more. Thanks foor wonderful info I waas searching for tgis info for my mission.

  6. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea
    shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear
    and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
    it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally
    off topic but I had to tell someone!

  13. Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just wanted
    to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your blog posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects?

    Thanks for your time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*