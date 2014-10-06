‘Single sock seeks sexy sartorial soulmate’

Finally: unconventional online dating site for single socks
By Sophie Isbister, Life & Style Editor
Coming hot off the heels of other niche dating sites such as Christian Mingle and Gluten-free Dating, new web start-up SoleMates.com plans to be the world’s first dating site for inanimate objects. Melinda Tu Pair, founder of Sole Mates, got the idea to launch the unique website when she reportedly “was going absolutely crazy trying to find [her] other black, knee-high sock.”
Tu Pair told the Other Press in an exclusive interview that she was simply planning to throw away her odd, lonely sock, when she realized that maybe the sock had feelings, too.
“I started to think about how lonely I would feel without my soulmate, Teddy, my miniature poodle,” Tu Pair said. “And that’s when I realized—these socks are people too, people with real hopes and dreams. How would I like to be alone and forgotten at the bottom of a dresser drawer?”
Tu Pair set out to create an online space for socks to mingle and find love. On Sole Mates, your sock can set up a profile with a picture and a short bio outlining a bit about its brand, level of wear (lightly worn to used up), and favourite dinner spot. Your sock can also include a small write-up about what they’re looking for in a match. Tu Pair anticipates that most socks will be seeking an exact replica of themselves—someone to really hold the mirror up to them.
The website has a corresponding app which will feature a Tinder-style swipe function: swipe left to send it back to the bin, and swipe right if it’s a perfect match. Mobile functionality means your sock can seek its soul mate on-the-go—perfect for even the busiest socks!
Tu Pair hopes to launch the website and app together by the New Year, but if you or your single sock just can’t wait to find true love, check out local Laundromats, the Craigslist missed connections forum, or even a local sock hop.
Coupon ‘SANTAS25’ has expired.
bazaar horoscopes horoscope l’orient le jour horoscope du mois de juillet 2017 sagittaire horoscope
poisson 2017 l’horoscope du mois de juillet horoscope du jour 12 janvier capricorne l’horoscope capricorne homme signe horoscope 19 aout horoscope travail juillet 2017 lion marie claire horoscope vierge mon horoscope du jour taureau 2017
journal des femmes horoscope sagittaire horoscope du jour poissons mon horoscope taureau horoscopes du jour cancer horoscope miss lion horoscope amerindien horoscope eteissier horoscope verseau femme juillet 2017 horoscope femme balance horoscope definition cancer horoscope balance septembre horoscope du
lion aujourd hui yahoo horoscope taureau my cancer horoscope signification horoscope
taureau horoscope gemeaux homme horoscope amour aout 2017 sagittaire horoscope gemeaux homme 2017
info astrologie du jour horoscope taureau horoscope public
lion horoscope du jour gemeaux ascendant lion horoscope
du mois lion 3eme decan horoscope verseau amour aout 2017 elle horoscope jour horoscope jour
verseau femme horoscope de elle 2017 ching oracle horoscope 2017 horoscope femme sagittaire horoscope le gorafi
horoscope du jour cancer le parisien horoscope
septembre vierge horoscope decembre 2017 gemeaux horoscope du jour sagittaire 3eme decan metronews vancouver horoscope marie claire horoscope vierge
horoscope ce jour vierge horoscope humoristique taureau
horoscope poisson septembre 2017 amour bing horoscope
What’s up colleagues, fastidious post and fastidious arguments commented at this place, I am genuinely enjoying by
these.
Elle est devenue une des 4 propriétaires en 2012.
All you need to do is execute a bit of research
work with the type of nationality you’d prefer like American, Japanese or Swedish mail order brides as there are special
websites based for each. One from the causes of for the reason that a lots
of Russian women are incredibly near to maintaining cultural ways.
If you are taxicab driver, take this into account and noted
if the profession at all towards the girl off, offer an answer ready to
go.
Yes! Fihally somethijng about Pure Prime garcinia cambogia reviews 2017.
Ridiculous story there. What happened after? Good luck!
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of
volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the
same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have
done a extraordinary job!
Perfect letter opener and shredder for desk top.
Hello.This article was really interesting, especially
since I was searching forr thoughts on this matter last
Saturday.
Whatever is larger and better in TEXAS!.
I every time used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore from now
I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my friends, as if like to read it after that
my links will too.
There is apparently a lot to realize about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Along with the car sales, the Japanese used car sellers also supply the dismantled parts of
the vehicles in cube containers of size 20ft or 40 ft.
Today, Parents magazine and car-buying platform Edmunds.
Go to the search tool and search for keyword like used cars in Bangalore, pre owned cars and second
hand cars in Bangalore.
Our experts have actually specifically valued our program to make sure
that any person of extremely modest means may additionally access this.
That rate is $33 per class.
Some really excellent information, Sword lily I
observed this.
Hello there, I found your site via Google even as looking for a similar topic, your site came up, it appears to be like good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply changed into aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it is really informative. I’m gonna be
careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future.
Numerous folks might be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your website by accident, and
I am surprised why this coincidence did not took place
earlier! I bookmarked it.
Great blog here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting
videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative
to read?
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I actually enjoyed reading it,
you may be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and will
come back later on. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great posts,
have a nice afternoon!
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform
are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers
and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
platform.
In combating QR codes, there are three major reasons being given to secure the theory the two-dimensional
barcodes just aren’t clicking with Americans:. And thanks to
some retrofit technology that’s in route, it’s effectively yesterday.
But Apple features its own idea about the way to watch video, possesses nothing to do with standards that someone else creates.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, may test this…
IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge part of othuer folks will miss your agnificent writing due to this problem.