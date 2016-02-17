Smooth sailing

Volleyball teams cruise through UFV

By Davie Wong, Sports Reporter

The trip to UFV was supposed to be an easy one for the men’s volleyball team. Six sets and done. That must have been the mindset as they opened up their first of two games against UFV on the weekend, because that’s definitely how they played.

The home team made a showing for themselves as they unloaded on the unsuspecting Royals in the first set. Much to the surprise of the visiting team, UFV showed deadly precision as they dismantled the Royals on the court in the first set, taking it 25-12.

Fortunately, that was more than enough for the Royals to snap out of it and get back into the game, which, unfortunately for UFV, meant that the Royals’ unstoppable offence was about to get going.

The second set showcased just that. In dominant fashion, the visiting team unleashed well-placed shots that gave UFV little to no chance to react, snatching back a set 25-13. The third set was a testament to UFV’s iron will to fight, but the Royals proved that the Cascades needed more than just will to overpower them, and took the second set 25-22.

That set proved to be the backbreaker for UFV, as the Royals surged to take the fourth set 25-13, and close the game on a decisive note.

The aftermath of that game carried onto Saturday, as the rematch quickly turned into a rout. Having been sloppy in the first set the day before, the Royals ensured that their mistake was not repeated. They took apart the UFV team, one point at a time, taking the first set 25-14. The second set was no different as the home team struggled to find an answer to the crushing pressure the Royals were applying, but could not, surrendering the set 25-15.

As the Royals moved to the finish and brought out their brooms, UFV made their final stand against their powerhouse rivals. In a valiant effort, the home team showed heart as they attempted to claw their way back into the game. But the Royals would have none of that, closing out the game 25-20 and sweeping their opponents.

Meanwhile, the women took their shot at the struggling UFV squad. However, unlike the men, the women came dialed in and ready to play. They opened their weekend with a strong first set, taking it 25-19.

The second was harder as the UFV squad rebounded from their earlier difficulties and challenged the Royals much more. But crucial mistakes made by the squad allowed the visiting team to capitalize and finish the set, 25-22.

From there, it was all about momentum. The Royals were able to come out in the third and close the game without issue, sweeping the home team in the first of two games. The second game was quite the contrast.

It wasn’t long after the start of the game that the Royals found themselves 2 sets down and in dire need of three in a row. With their backs against the wall, and the odds against them, the ladies knew it would take a mammoth effort to salvage their early mistakes. But they proved that they were more than up to the task.

In a statement of a third set, the Royals demolished the hopeful UFV team, who were looking to return the sweeping favour, taking the set 25-12. With the push stopped, it was a relief, but the pressure was still there. The team came out in the fourth to ravage the home team’s side of the court with scorching finishes, leaving little doubt of their comeback intentions.

With their lead gone, and the last two sets a smoldering ruin, UFV had little to push back with as the Royals team came barreling towards them in the fifth and final set. The momentum proved too much for the home team as the Royals finished their comeback in style, taking the last set 15-9.