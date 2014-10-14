So, then that happened

‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ movie review
By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist
5/5
In the bestselling book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Alexander Cooper goes through a bad day and thinks that the rest of his family doesn’t have bad days. But in the film version, when he celebrates his 12th birthday by himself, he wishes that the rest of his family would go through a bad day like him.
Things go wrong right from the start of the day when Alexander’s parents sleep in. His father, Ben (Steve Carell), goes to a job interview and has to take the baby with him, who is a distraction. His mother, Kelly (Jennifer Garner), publishes a children’s book that includes a typo, which is read out by Dick Van Dyke, who makes a brief appearance in the film. Alexander’s older brother, Anthony (Dylan Minnette), tries to get his driver’s license, but fails the test when he answers a phone call from his girlfriend while driving. His sister, Emily (Kerris Dorsey), also has a bad day and does a school play.
“I think that you just gotta have the bad days, so you can love the good days even more,” Alexander tells his family in the movie trailer.
The film is more exciting than the book because, instead of only showing Alexander’s bad day, the movie shows all of the obstacles that the Cooper family goes through on their bad day.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz respond as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find
out where u got this from. appreciate it
Your style is so unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just book mark this site.
I think the admin of this site is actually working hard for his website, since here every information is quality based information.
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this post
as well as from our argument made at this time.
I pay a quick visit every day some blogs and websites to read content, however this web site gives feature
based posts.
I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and
reporting! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve included you guys
to our blogroll.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am reading this impressive paragraph to improve
my experience.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate
to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking
and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward
to brand new updates and will share this website with my
Facebook group. Chat soon!