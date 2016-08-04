Social summer cocktails!

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Are you a social butterfly looking for the perfect cocktail? Well, here are a couple recipes to keep you going this summer!

The Tumblr

8 frozen blueberries

2 tbsp. lime juice

2 tsp. sugar

8 fresh mint leaves

2 oz. white rum

Ice

1 oz. club soda

Muddle the blueberries, sugar, and mint in the bottom of a glass before filling the glass halfway with ice. Pour in the white rum, club soda, and lime juice. Stir, then enjoy!

The Facebook

2 oz. blue curacao

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. white cranberry juice

Ice

Apple slice

Combine the vodka, blue curacao, and the white cranberry juice in a shaker. Shake, then pour over ice and garnish with an apple slice.

The Twitter

2 oz. lemonade

1 oz. tequila

8 raspberries

½ cup sugar

1 lemon wedge

Ice

Rim a glass with the lemon wedge, then dip it in the sugar. Add the raspberries and then muddle them before filling the glass mostly full with ice. Pour in the lemonade and tequila. Stir thoroughly and then sip to your heart’s content.

The Instagram

3 oz. cola (Pepsi or Coke)

1 oz. red wine

1 tsp. cinnamon

Ice

Add three ice cubes into a glass. Pour in the red wine and the cola. Be careful not to overfill, as the red wine will activate the carbon dioxide so it will foam a lot if you pour too fast. Wait for it to settle before adding in the cinnamon. Stir gently with a spoon or a straw before enjoying.