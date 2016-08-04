Posted on by

Social summer cocktails!

Image via Thinkstock

Image via Thinkstock

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

 

Are you a social butterfly looking for the perfect cocktail? Well, here are a couple recipes to keep you going this summer!

 

The Tumblr

8 frozen blueberries

2 tbsp. lime juice

2 tsp. sugar

8 fresh mint leaves

2 oz. white rum

Ice

1 oz. club soda

 

Muddle the blueberries, sugar, and mint in the bottom of a glass before filling the glass halfway with ice. Pour in the white rum, club soda, and lime juice. Stir, then enjoy!

 

The Facebook

2 oz. blue curacao

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. white cranberry juice

Ice

Apple slice

 

Combine the vodka, blue curacao, and the white cranberry juice in a shaker. Shake, then pour over ice and garnish with an apple slice.

 

The Twitter

2 oz. lemonade

1 oz. tequila

8 raspberries

½ cup sugar

1 lemon wedge

Ice

 

Rim a glass with the lemon wedge, then dip it in the sugar. Add the raspberries and then muddle them before filling the glass mostly full with ice. Pour in the lemonade and tequila. Stir thoroughly and then sip to your heart’s content.

 

The Instagram

3 oz. cola (Pepsi or Coke)

1 oz. red wine

1 tsp. cinnamon

Ice

 

Add three ice cubes into a glass. Pour in the red wine and the cola. Be careful not to overfill, as the red wine will activate the carbon dioxide so it will foam a lot if you pour too fast. Wait for it to settle before adding in the cinnamon. Stir gently with a spoon or a straw before enjoying.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

8 comments on “Social summer cocktails!

  3. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful &
    it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and
    help others like you helped me.

  6. Hello! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same
    niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You
    have done a outstanding job!

  7. Hi there very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
    I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?
    I am satisfied to find so many helpful info here within the publish,
    we want develop extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*