Spiders aren’t scary

Why we should change the way our culture thinks about spiders
By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist
What creature has eight hairy legs and multiple eyes? I bet the first thing you thought about was a spider, wasn’t it? What was your next thought? For most people it seems to be “Yuck!” or “Gross!” or even “Kill it!” Why do humans react in this manner when it comes to spiders? Arachnophobia is one of the most common phobias in the world. But why do we fear these spiders?
One theory is that it is an evolutionary trait. Because spiders are venomous, some people believe that humans developed an evolutionary fear of spiders. Those early humans that stayed away from spiders were healthier and, therefore, lived to pass this fear on to their children. However, this theory still remains unresolved. Even though all spiders may be venomous, only about a dozen of the 45,700 known species of spiders are fatal to humans.
So why?
Another theory is that so many humans fear spiders because it has become a cultural phenomenon, particularly in Western culture. Spiders in the media, particularly tarantulas, are almost always vilified and are often used in scary scenes. Yet, in various parts of the world, such as South America, people actually eat spiders as a staple food in their diet. Therefore, culture seems to be a more likely reason that people are afraid of spiders.
But that is something that should be changed. There is no reason to fear or hate these creatures. On the contrary, they are extremely beneficial to humans. Spiders keep populations of insects that harm humans down. Just one spider will typically eat around 2,000 insects per year. Imagine what would happen to the mosquito population if spiders disappeared.
On the other end of the food chain, spiders are a large part of the diet of many of the animals we do like, such as birds. If spiders suddenly disappeared, many animals would lose a very nutritional component of their diet.
Even spider venom is beneficial. Many different venoms are being studied for possible medical use. Some of the possible conditions treatments are being developed for include muscular dystrophy, Alzheimer’s disease, cardiac arrhythmia, strokes, and even erectile dysfunction.
A lot of different cultures have utilized spiders in their lives. Some South Pacific islanders use spider webs as fishing nets. Also, spider silk can be used to save lives. Scientists have found that a vest made from spider silk would be stronger than Kevlar, yet would weigh considerably less and, therefore, be less of a nuisance than the current bullet-proof vests. Spider silk has even been used historically to treat wounds. Because of its antibacterial properties, spider silk used as dressing on a wound can keep it from becoming infected.
Spiders also happen to be fascinating when you get to know them. Did you know that jumping spiders actually solve problems? If a jumping spider sees an insect across the room, it is still able to make its way to the insect, even if the insect is not always in sight.
If you just get past your fear, you’ll find spiders are not really all that scary. They mind their own business and would much rather be left alone than bite you. So please, no more: “Kill it with fire!” You wouldn’t say that about a puppy, would you? What makes a spider’s life worth so much less? They have been around much longer than humans have. Spiders share this planet with us and have just as much right to it as we do.
301 Moved Permanently I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks! your article about 301 Moved Permanently Best Regards Nick Lawrence
Thank you! An abundance of knowledge!
Esta está fácil; Alberto e Aidemarlene
Great blog here! Also your website loads up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
When some one searches for his necessary thing, thus he/she
desires to be available that in detail, therefore that thing
is maintained over here.
Very soon this web site will be famous amid all blogging viewers,
due to it’s nice content
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser compatibility
but I figured I’d post to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue solved soon. Many thanks
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site
and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment
and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Fine way of explaining, and fastidious paragraph to take data regarding my
presentation subject, which i am going to convey in college.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Can I just say what a relief to discover an individual who genuinely understands what
they’re talking about on the internet. You actually understand how to bring a problem to
light and make it important. More people really need to check this out and understand this side of
the story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you
certainly possess the gift.
Hi there very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I will bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally?
I am satisfied to search out a lot of useful info right here
within the put up, we need develop more techniques on this regard,
thanks for sharing. . . . . .
You made some good points there. I looked on the net
to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this
website.
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or weblog
posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I
finally stumbled upon this site. Studying this info So i’m glad to
exhibit that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I
needed. I most without a doubt will make sure to don?t overlook this web
site and provides it a glance regularly.