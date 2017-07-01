STAFF


Editor-in-Chief
Lauren Kelly
editor@theotherpress.ca


Assistant Editor
Chandler Walter
assistant@theotherpress.ca
Angela
Business Manager
Angela Ho
accountant@theotherpress.ca

News Editor
Mercedes Deutscher
news@theotherpress.ca

Arts Editor
Caroline Ho
arts@theotherpress.ca

Sports Editor
Davie Wong


Life & Style Editor
Brittney MacDonald
lifeandstyle@theotherpress.ca

Opinions Editor
Cazzy Lewchuk
opinions@theotherpress.ca


Humour Editor
Rebecca Peterson
humour@theotherpress.ca

Layout Manager
Cara Seccafien
layout@theotherpress.ca

elisabeth-no-bg

Production Assistant
Elizabeth Jacob


Graphics Manager
Joel McCarthy
graphics@theotherpress.ca

Illustrator
Ed Appleby

photographer
Photographer
Analyn Cuarto


Staff Reporter
Aaron Guillen

Staff Writer
Jessica Berget

carlos

Staff Writer
Carlos Bilan

Social Media Coordinator
Jony Roy

Jacey-wacky-200x300Distribution Manager
Jacey Gibb

34 comments on “STAFF

  1. Pingback: Blue Coaster33

  2. Pingback: stream movies

  3. Pingback: tv online, online tv

  4. Pingback: kangen water

  5. Pingback: lan penge billigt

  6. Pingback: stop parking

  7. Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk

  8. Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Review

  9. Pingback: male pattern hair loss

  10. Pingback: greek history of names

  11. Pingback: dr oz face serum

  12. Pingback: orzech amerykanski dlh

  13. Pingback: sklejka

  14. Pingback: podlogi

  15. Pingback: kantï¿½wka

  16. Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage

  17. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing

  18. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  19. Pingback: Viagra tanio

  20. Pingback: AR10 kit

  21. Pingback: Levitra apteka

  22. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  23. Pingback: Vanda

  24. Pingback: slimming diet

  25. Pingback: my website

  26. Pingback: manifestation miracle book

  27. Pingback: Best Bankruptcy Attorneys Texas

  28. Pingback: watch batman v superman putlocker

  29. Pingback: acheter des likes

  30. Pingback: gopro battery bacpac

  31. Pingback: spelling check

  32. Pingback: spam software

  33. Pingback: Homepage

  34. Pingback: namesilo coupon code

Comments are closed.