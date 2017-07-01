Editor-in-Chief
Lauren Kelly
editor@theotherpress.ca
Assistant Editor
Chandler Walter
assistant@theotherpress.ca
Business Manager
Angela Ho
accountant@theotherpress.ca
News Editor
Mercedes Deutscher
news@theotherpress.ca
Arts Editor
Caroline Ho
arts@theotherpress.ca
Caroline Ho
arts@theotherpress.ca
Sports Editor
Davie Wong
Life & Style Editor
Brittney MacDonald
lifeandstyle@theotherpress.ca
Opinions Editor
Cazzy Lewchuk
opinions@theotherpress.ca
Humour Editor
Rebecca Peterson
humour@theotherpress.ca
Layout Manager
Cara Seccafien
layout@theotherpress.ca
Production Assistant
Elizabeth Jacob
Graphics Manager
Joel McCarthy
graphics@theotherpress.ca
Illustrator
Ed Appleby
Photographer
Analyn Cuarto
Staff Reporter
Aaron Guillen
Staff Writer
Jessica Berget
Staff Writer
Carlos Bilan
Social Media Coordinator
Jony Roy
