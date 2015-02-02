Steven’s Man-Cave: Labour of love ages gracefully

‘Grim Fandango Remastered’ PS4 game review
By Steven Cayer, Senior Columnist
5/5
Seventeen years ago, an epic moment occurred and I didn’t even know it: Grim Fandango came out on the PC. Back then creator Tim Schafer was with LucasArts, but he later made his own company called Double Fine Productions, which is responsible for the awesome Brutal Legend and most recently Grim Fandango Remastered. Having missed out last time, I knew I had to check it out this time, and it feels so good.
You play as Manny Calavera, a travel agent in the Department of Death, tasked with giving the recently deceased a travel package based on their pureness of heart. Forced into a four-year contract himself, Manny is tired of getting intolerable clients, so he steals one from his rival, Domino Hurley. In doing so, he uncovers a juicy conspiracy involving incorrect sentencing to good souls. With the help of his driver Glottis and the Lost Souls Alliance, he tries to make things right.
Not only is the story well-written and well-voiced, but the graphics actually hold up, especially for a game that’s almost as old as me. The remastered version has more realistic lighting and textures. You can tell because you can switch back and forth at the push of a button. What’s also new is the myriad commentary throughout the game, also with a button press.
What I found very interesting is that games back then didn’t hold your hand at all. This one in particular feels like it just pushes you out of an airplane with a parachute and says, “Good luck.” It has no tutorial and the puzzles are gruelling, which makes the payoff that much better.
I’ve read that this game is on most peoples’ top 10 adventure games of all time, and it’s on mine now too. For a $15-download, you’d be crazy not to get this.
