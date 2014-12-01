Stop hijacking my phone!

How Shaw Go Wi-Fi is ruining my life
By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer
Most people have probably seen the Shaw commercial with the two little robots and the dog. Even I can admit that it’s adorable. It makes me smile every time it comes on. Unfortunately, it’s advertising the most annoying Wi-Fi network known to man! That is, unless, you subscribe to it.
Basically it works like this: any business, be it a restaurant or retail shop, that uses Shaw as its cable Internet provider can now be used as a free hotspot for people who have Shaw as their home Internet service. The genius of the program is that it treats all these multiple Shaw hotspots as the same connection, so you can automatically connect to any Go Wi-Fi hotspot without having to provide a login. Now, none of this would matter at all if Shaw wasn’t as widespread as it is, but these hotspots are literally everywhere.
If you have a Shaw account, this is probably a dream come true. But if you don’t, or if you’re like me and you are just too lazy to set up a Go Wi-Fi account, then this network is terrible, and here’s why: Shaw Go Wi-Fi hijacks your phone!
Normally if there is a network that requires a login, your phone or device will automatically ignore it until you choose it specifically and provide necessary security information. This is how it works at hotels, airports, and even here at Douglas College. What Shaw Go Wi-Fi does is that it will automatically connect your phone to these hotspots and then immediately restrict your access until you log in.
Where this creates issues is that the Shaw Go Wi-Fi network must be either blocked or the Wi-Fi setting has to be turned off entirely to avoid it.
My biggest issue came when trying to use the GPS function on my smartphone. As someone who is directionally challenged and lives out in the middle of nowhere, I depend on my GPS a lot. The problem is that Go Wi-Fi hotspots are everywhere, and if I even just drive past one, my phone will connect to it and because of the restriction, all the sudden I get a “Failure to Connect” message and my directions are lost—and then I get lost.
Recently I decided to cut them off at the pass and just turn off my Wi-Fi beforehand. Unfortunately, I then forgot about it for two days, so now I have a pretty massive overcharge for data coming my way in the mail this month.
Now you could say that I should just be less absent-minded, but I’m not going to. Instead I’m going to say that Go Wi-Fi should be less stalker-y.
I don’t want you, Shaw Go Wi-Fi. Just accept it and leave me alone!
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me
when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the
exact same comment. There has to be a way you
are able to remove me from that service? Many thanks!
It all depends on the type of motor you are trying to cool and how
much heat is being generated inside of it.
The very running property that is car or other vehicle is also
locked to avoid its theft. This is one of the miracles an auto locksmith can perform.
Having read this I thought it was very informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this article together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo
News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get
there! Cheers
Victor worked for Aspen Commercial Security and has been continually grateful for the knowledge they have shared with
him. It’s possible you’ll even search for evaluations online.
A locksmith Apache service provider will be able to
help you install a wide variety of locks and security devices that
can improve the security of your house.
What’s up mates, its great article regarding teachingand
fully defined, keep it up all the time.
Very rapidly this site will be famous amid all blog people, due to it’s good articles or reviews
With a concentrate on DRM free offerings and loads of additional downloadable content
along with developer tools on your favorite games
GamersGate continues to be one of the high on-line shops to get your PC video games.
Awesome blog! Do you have any tips and hints
for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a
little lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a free platform
like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Thanks a lot!
I have the exact same issue. It’s been driving me crazy.
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort
to generate a superb article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a whole lot
and never seem to get anything done.
Hello, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any
support is very much appreciated.
What’s up, after reading this amazing piece of writing i
am as well delighted to share my knowledge here
with friends.
Your method of describing the whole thing in this piece of writing is truly pleasant, every
one can simply understand it, Thanks a lot.
It’s very simple to find out any topic on net as compared to books, as I found
this article at this web site.
Greate post. Keep writing such kind of information on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it
and personally recommend to my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Great goods from you, man. I’ve take into account your stuff
previous to and you’re simply extremely fantastic.
I actually like what you’ve got right here, really like what you’re
stating and the way in which through which you assert it.
You are making it enjoyable and you continue to care for to stay it smart.
I can not wait to learn much more from you. That is really a tremendous website.
Have you ever considered about including a
little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
But just imagine if you added some great graphics or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and video clips,
this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its niche.
Fantastic blog!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have take into accout your
stuff previous to and you’re simply too magnificent. I really like what
you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re saying and the best way by which you say it.
You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to learn much more from you.
This is really a terrific website.
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future
but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
YS
Wonderful website. A lot of useful info here.
I am sending it to some pals ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thanks on your effort!
At Openwave, we have been closely tracking the quantity of data on networks, annd have identified two approaching waves
of demjand for mobile information.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing difficulties with your
blog. Seems like as if some of the text within your content are
running away from the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if it is happening to them too?
This can be a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had
this happen before. Kudos
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks!
Piece of writing writing is also a excitement, if you
know afterward you can write or else it is complex to write.
Hi there! This post could not be written much better! Looking at this article
reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this.
I most certainly will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am really pleassant to read all at single place.
Online Casino Canada: Responsible Gambling
The year of 2004 heralded the era of new attitude towards gambling organization and virtually all the stakeholders involved in gambling activities.
A large cohort of non-profit establishments,
gambling providers and regulators united their efforts towards transparent and
responsible gambling in Canada within the framework of CPRG, or the Canadian Partnership
for Responsible Gambling.
Initially, the organization aimed at gathering comprehensive info on a broad variety of gambling aspects across Canada, and the result of
the effort was the release of the gambling digest, now published annually.
The digest includes statistical data on the state of affairs in each Canadian province: from overall revenues and quantitative characteristics on gambling businesses to revenue distribution and highly specialized
data.
The digest itself represents a nicely crafted document with dozens of tables,
charts and trends that characterize the development of the
industry. The Gambling Digest is released publically, and
available for download on the official CPRG website.
CS
Garcinia Cambogia Ultra Slim:◆ Ultra Pure 95% HCA
◆ 100% Pure All-Natural Garcinia Cambogia ◆ GMP Guaranteed Maximum Standards For Quality And Security ◆ Superior garcinia cambogia.
Check your mirrors before breaking, accelerating or making a
turn to ensure maximized safety. Other critical information to include in the web pages are shipping
policy, terms of sale, refund and return policy, and other relevant information such as a privacy policy.
For example, if you are at a car dealership, and you
find that you are liking the salesperson a lot more than you would have
expected, you might ask yourself if you have been influenced by her physical attractiveness, her references
to similarities between you and her, the many compliments she gave you,
her eagerness to go up against the sales manager to get you a better deal,
and the tasty doughnut and coffee you were offered.
People who’re successful with web marketing take the time
to kknow all the things about internet advertising
before acing online.
Quality articles or reviews is the main to interest the visitors to go to
see the site, that’s what this web site is providing.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
You should take part in a contest for one of the highest quality websites on the internet.
I’m going to highly recommend this site!
Fantastic blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little
lost on everything. Would you suggest starting with a
free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any recommendations? Many thanks!
Interesting styled door panels and passenger side seats fold down to fit a mountain bike.
Pickup trucks have long passed the point where hauling capacity and horsepower are the only things that matter.
The test-drive model was two-wheel-drive, a Double-Cab configuration,
black in color, 6-speed automatic transmission, two-wheel-drive,
and powered by a 5.
Hi, constantly i used to check blog posts here in the
early hours in the break of day, for the reason that i
love to gain knowledge of more and more.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles
or blog posts in this kind of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered
just what I needed. I most without a doubt will make sure to don?t disregard this site and give it a glance on a relentless
basis.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need
some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up
your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things
out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but
I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
Thanks
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I believe that you simply could do with some % to power the message
home a bit, but other than that, that is wonderful blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.