Stop HIV & hep C now

Rub-ber up on HIV
By Andrea Arscott, Senior Columnist
World AIDS Day is coming up December 1, so now is a great time to brush up on your knowledge of HIV/AIDS and to get tested if you haven’t already done so over the last year. There are several things you should know about HIV. First of all, the “H” in “HIV” does not stand for humping and the “V” does not stand for vagina. Although humping—more formally known as sexual intercourse—and vaginas enter into the transmission equation for HIV, the acronym stands for “Human Immunodeficiency Virus.”
To explain it simply, the virus attacks our immune systems, causing them not to work properly, making it easy to get sick and hard to recover. For some, the illness progresses into AIDS, but because of advances in treatment, it’s far less common to die of an AIDS-related illness nowadays.
HIV is still a sickness you don’t want, so learn this transmission equation to protect yourself: an infected body fluid + a body opening + a risky activity = risk of HIV. To be on the safe side, you want to stop any body fluid that may contain significant amounts of the virus from entering your blood stream through risky activities. The body fluids that you need to worry about are semen (including pre-cum), vaginal fluids, blood (including menstrual blood), and anal fluids. If a baby’s mother is HIV-positive, there’s a risk of transmitting HIV to the baby through breastfeeding because breast milk can also have higher levels of HIV.
Although there’s a long list of risky activities that could result in acquiring or spreading HIV, the most common include unprotected vaginal sex, unprotected anal sex, and sharing needles to inject drugs. Luckily, there are protective measures, and they take less effort than trying to separate a hot dog bun: wear a condom and use lots of water-based lube; wear a condom and use even more lube; and don’t share needles or any other drug paraphernalia.
I know I sound like a broken record, but when I hear of guys who have had sex with hundreds of women and who just don’t like the feeling of rubber on their penis, I’m forced to play my message over and over again: Wrap it up!Rubber up!Throw a hat on it!
There are women out there who are just as horny and carefree as men, and they too need to take responsibility for their sexual health and insist on condom use with their partners.
Knowing your status is also key in preventing HIV. You can’t say you’re negative if you haven’t been tested in over a year and have had sex with people, even if it’s just one person. If your argument is that you used a condom, do you know for a fact that the condom didn’t break? Or maybe you like to get your juices flowing with a little unprotected oral sex. You can contract HIV if you don’t use a dental dam to cover the vagina during oral sex. Cover it up! Rubber up! Throw a square on it! On men, use a flavoured or unlubricated condom.
If you’re wondering where to get tested around New West, the Purpose Society has three clinics you can access:
– Youth Clinic at 38 Begbie Street: Tuesdays 2:30 – 6 p.m. and Thursdays 4 – 8 p.m. (up to age 21)
– HIM Health Centre (for gay men) at 38 Begbie Street: Mondays and Wednesdays 4 – 9 p.m.
– Adult Community Clinic at 40 Begbie Street: first and third Friday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can also make an appointment to get tested for HIV and other STIs at the NW Public Health Unit by calling 604-777-6740. Just tell them Stride with Purpose sent you.
Help us raise awareness this World AIDS Day. Share this article, “like” the Stride with Purpose Facebook page (facebook.com/stridewithpurpose), and get tested.
Hello i am JULIET COMFORT ,from Australia, I am out here to spreed this good news to the entire world on how i got my ex lover back.I was going crazy when my lover left me for another girl last month,But when i meet a friend that introduce me to Dr ALILA the great messenger to the oracle that he serve,I narrated my problem to Dr ALILA about how my ex lover left me and also how i needed to get a job in a very big company.He only said to me that i have come to the right place were i will be getting my heart desire without any side effect.He told me what i need to do,After it was been done,In the next 2 days,My lover called me on the phone and was saying sorry for living me before now and also in the next one week after my lover called me to be pleading for forgiveness,I was called for interview in my desired company were i needed to work as the managing director..I am so happy and overwhelmed that i have to tell this to the entire world to contact Dr ALILA at the following email address and get all your problem solve..No problem is too big for him to solve..Contact him direct on: DRALILASPELLCASTER@gmail.com. and get your problems solve like me..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
12. Child spell
13. Pregnancy spell
14. Freedom spell
15. Love spell
16, vanishing spell
17. Invisible human spell
18. Success or pass spell
19. Marriage spell
20. Avenging spell
21. Popularity spell
22. Killing spell
23. Cancer spell
24. Supernatural power spell
25. Madness spell
26. Free house loan spell
27. Production spell of films and movie
28. Hiv/aids spell
29. Tuberculosis spell
30. Loose weight and body spell
contact me of any of these today at DRALILASPELLCASTER@gmail.com got solution all problems here:
Hello i am JULIET COMFORT ,from Australia, I am out here to spreed this good news to the entire world on how i got my ex lover back.I was going crazy when my lover left me for another girl last month,But when i meet a friend that introduce me to Dr ALILA the great messenger to the oracle that he serve,I narrated my problem to Dr ALILA about how my ex lover left me and also how i needed to get a job in a very big company.He only said to me that i have come to the right place were i will be getting my heart desire without any side effect.He told me what i need to do,After it was been done,In the next 2 days,My lover called me on the phone and was saying sorry for living me before now and also in the next one week after my lover called me to be pleading for forgiveness,I was called for interview in my desired company were i needed to work as the managing director..I am so happy and overwhelmed that i have to tell this to the entire world to contact Dr ALILA at the following email address and get all your problem solve..No problem is too big for him to solve..Contact him direct on: DRALILASPELLCASTER@gmail.com. and get your problems solve like me..
HE FIX THE FOLLOWING PROBLEMS TO ALL ACROSS THE GLOBE ON:
1. Getting your lover or husband back
2. Spiritual bulletproof
3. Training
4. Money spell
5. Long life spell
6. Prosperity spell
7. Protection spell
8. Get a job spell
9. Becoming a manager spell
10. Get a huge loan without paying any fee spell
11. Getting your scam money back
12. Child spell
13. Pregnancy spell
14. Freedom spell
15. Love spell
16, vanishing spell
17. Invisible human spell
18. Success or pass spell
19. Marriage spell
20. Avenging spell
21. Popularity spell
22. Killing spell
23. Cancer spell
24. Supernatural power spell
25. Madness spell
26. Free house loan spell
27. Production spell of films and movie
28. Hiv/aids spell
29. Tuberculosis spell
30. Loose weight and body spell
contact me of any of these today at DRALILASPELLCASTER@gmail.com got solution all problems here:
Greetings to everyone reading this testimony, I am Kimberly Christopher i am here to testify of a great man who was able to cure me permanently from Hiv Disease just with his herbal medicine,i have been HIV Positive for 5 years before i came arcross Dr Ijagba Email on the internet on how he has been using his herbal medicine to treat and cure patients from different virus, so i contacted him and i explain to him concerning my problem, i followed up with the instructions he gave me and he urge me to have faith in his words that he was going to restore my health back, after some couple of days Dr Ijagba sent me some medicine which he gave me prescription on how to take for 2 weeks, to make the long story short, I have been confirmed Negative from my recent test in the hospital, just within 2 weeks Dr Ijagba was able to make me healthy and see reasons to live again, though science says there is no cure, i believe God has sent this great man to save people, you can all contact him for his medicine, he has presently been treating diseases like, HERPES,CANCER,BLOOD DISEASE,DIABETES,HIV,TYPHOID, and many others, you can contact this man on ( herbalhealingmedicinehome@gmail.com ) or you can call him on +2348143044267.
God Bless you sire!
HELLO, Good-day To You All Dear Viewers Brothers and Sisters ,Friends ,I want to shear a testimony on how Dr Lugard help me cured a virus called herpes simplex virus, I am so very happy today because I am free from the disease/virus of Herpes, My name is GIRON LARA from USA , I have been having Herpes since the past two years now, and I have pass through many different processes in getting cured from the diseases virus of HSV2 but nothing was working out, a friend of mine on Facebook called Harry Lura introduce me to DR LUGARD,and also give me hes email address (endofpainspelltemple@outlook.com or drlugardendofpainspelltemple@yahoo.com or endofpainspelltemple@gmail.com) http://dr-lugardspellhome.webs.com that he is the only one who can helped me get cured from my Herpes and any other diseases i may have , so I contacted him and have faith on him, All thanks to the gods of DR LUGARD , after sending me the herbal medicines which he has prepared for me, my life get transformed and everything was fine and Okay with me, till now I have been going to check up and its now going to tow-months now I am still negative. All thanks Goes to DR LUGARD and My Friend called Harry Lura for what she has done for me and my family… if you are also passing true problems, pains or any type of sickness or diseases i will advice you to contact DR LUGARD now by emailing him now at:(endofpainspelltemple@outlook.com or drlugardendofpainspelltemple@yahoo.com or endofpainspelltemple@gmail.com) You can also call him on these Mobile number +2347037098000 okay . TRULY DR LUGARD YOU ARE THE BEST MAY GOD-ALMIGHTY REWARD YOU FOR YOUR GOOD WORK OKAY, I WILL CONTINUOUS TO TESTIFY OF YOUR GOODNESS UNTIL MY LAST BREATH IN THESE EARTH MY BEST REGARDS SIR. +2347037098000 whats-app also now or on his web sit
http://dr-lugardspellhome.webs.com
.HELLO, Good-day To You All Dear Viewers Brothers and Sisters ,Friends ,I want to shear a testimony on how Dr Lugard help me cured a virus called herpes simplex virus, I am so very happy today because I am free from the disease/virus of Herpes, My name is GIRON LARA from USA , I have been having Herpes since the past two years now, and I have pass through many different processes in getting cured from the diseases virus of HSV2 but nothing was working out, a friend of mine on Facebook called Harry Lura introduce me to DR LUGARD,and also give me hes email address (endofpainspelltemple@outlook.com or drlugardendofpainspelltemple@yahoo.com or endofpainspelltemple@gmail.com) http://dr-lugardspellhome.webs.com that he is the only one who can helped me get cured from my Herpes and any other diseases i may have , so I contacted him and have faith on him, All thanks to the gods of DR LUGARD , after sending me the herbal medicines which he has prepared for me, my life get transformed and everything was fine and Okay with me, till now I have been going to check up and its now going to tow-months now I am still negative. All thanks Goes to DR LUGARD and My Friend called Harry Lura for what she has done for me and my family… if you are also passing true problems, pains or any type of sickness or diseases i will advice you to contact DR LUGARD now by emailing him now at:(endofpainspelltemple@outlook.com or drlugardendofpainspelltemple@yahoo.com or endofpainspelltemple@gmail.com) You can also call him on these Mobile number +2347037098000 okay . TRULY DR LUGARD YOU ARE THE BEST MAY GOD-ALMIGHTY REWARD YOU FOR YOUR GOOD WORK OKAY, I WILL CONTINUOUS TO TESTIFY OF YOUR GOODNESS UNTIL MY LAST BREATH IN THESE EARTH MY BEST REGARDS SIR. +2347037098000 whats-app also now or on his web sit
http://dr-lugardspellhome.webs.com
Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. This is
a very neatly written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your useful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
My name is Edwin Diaz, from USA, I want to use this golden opportunity of mine to say thanks to Dr ALAHO for curing my HIV VIRUS with hes Herbal Medicine. i have being suffering from this Virus for eight years now, Is was a Miracle that i got Cured after Using Dr ALAHO herbal medicine. For any Contact, Here is Dr ALAHO Email:(dralahospelltemple@gmail.com)
My name is Edwin Diaz, from USA, I want to use this golden opportunity of mine to say thanks to Dr ALAHO for curing my HIV VIRUS with hes Herbal Medicine. i have being suffering from this Virus for eight years now, Is was a Miracle that i got Cured after Using Dr ALAHO herbal medicine. For any Contact, Here is Dr ALAHO Email:(dralahospelltemple@gmail.com)
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article! It’s the little changes that produce the most significant
changes. Many thanks for sharing!
PLEASE YOU HAVE TO READ THIS FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR HEALTH AND FOR OTHERS TOO. you have to get informed before you fall in the fake hands of those scammers who clams to have cure for HIV and herpes, i have fall victim several time before i came in contact with DR MOHAMMED through the help of my friend who he also cure. What a great man God has use to cure my deadly disease with his powerful herbal medicine,Hello, I am here to testify on how Dr Mohammed restored my life, i was infected with ( HIV AND HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) i and my my husband have this infection for years we were looking for solution every were, we visited different hospital but they gave us list of HIV drugs and herpes like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex, several drugs, which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured us. I concluded to search for Natural Herbal remedy on Herpes and to see if we can get cured of hiv and herpes, on the internet and i saw comment of people talking about how Dr MOHAMMED cured them. when i contacted him he gave me hope and sent a Herbal medicine to me through courier service that i and my husband took prescribed and it seriously worked for us, my Herpes result came out negative and our hiv result also came out negative, we are so happy to share this grate testimony. My advice to you all who thinks that there is no cure for HIV AND HERPES. Not true just contact him and get the cure from Dr MOHAMMED HERBAL HOME, cure all kinds of sickness you may have. Remember delay in treatment leads to death email hivaidshealer@gmail.com or call him and chat with him on WHATSAPP +2349036036397
I want to testify about how Dr.peace help me to cure my herpes virus. It was in my brain causing constant pounding and messing with my sight. It tingles at the base of my spine all the time and messes hugely with my bowel function. My right leg was numb and I can't sleep at night because of the symptoms. This was hell on earth. I have tried everything to get off the virus but nothing comes out good on it. I saw so many testimony on how Dr.peace the herbs medicine man help to cure so many people herpes. So i contact him for help and tell him my herpes problem. He assure me that i will be negative after he finish casting the spell for 48 hours. He cast the spell and asked me to go for check-up after three days of casting the spell, Luckily for me, i was tested herpes negative, now I believe all these Testimonies about him on the internet, he is truly a great man, I am now free from herpes all thanks goes to Dr. peace for what he did in my life…If you are out there have herpes problem or any other disease you have to seek for his help because he is going to help you cure your herpes or any other sickness. here is the email of this great spell caster {drpeacespellhome@gmail.com or drpeacespellhome@outlook.com call him add him on what-app +2349051177568)
My name is Jorge Katie, am form Rockford Illinois, united state, Herpes has been ongoing in my family for long, I lost both parents to Herpes and it is so much pain because i contacted the disease too. i have not been able to get over it.As we all know medically,there is no solution or cure. Until the day i meant a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by a lady Brenda about how this powerful doctor who helped her got cured of the disease (Herpes) my fellow beloved i firstly taught, having a help from an African doctor was a wrong idea, but i thought of these "will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?" so i gather all my faiths and interest to contact him through his Email address at (drabassherbalhome@gmail.com), so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured and told me about my Tests and Results and also told him that i had spent thousands of dollars on medication. He responded to me so fast that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor.To cut the story short,He gave me some medical herbs and he thought me how am going to use them and gave me his word.At first i was skeptical about taking his medical herbs but i just gave it a try. I was on his medication for 25days when i notice some changes in my body. After the 25th day i called him and he said he has been expecting my call,he told me to visit my doctor for another test..Honestly speaking,i never believed all he was saying until after the test when my doctor mention the statement that i am Herpes negative and the doctor started asking me how did i do it, My papers for the checkups i did are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help, With these i must tell everyone who might seek for any help, either for ( Herpes) much more to contact him through his Email; drabassherbalhome@gmail.com or whatsapp him on +2347059008401, sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say a big thanks for curing my disease, i owe you in return
Healing from HIV-AIDS, my name is Benjamin tracy i head about this DR. Aluebor who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could'nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him DR Aluebor i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you to do, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Aluebor gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too,and i promise that it work fast immediately as my own situation was.you can email here at:
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
Healing from HIV-AIDS, my name is Benjamin tracy i head about this DR. Aluebor who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could'nt find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come accross a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him DR Aluebor i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 6 hours after doing all he ask you to do, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strenght that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing DR Aluebor gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too,and i promise that it work fast immediately as my own situation was.you can email here at:
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
Alueborhomeofsolution@gmail.com
hello everyone,
i don't just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my boyfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr aza the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr aza cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr aza brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great healer on his email address: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com or call his number +2348107155060
hello everyone,
i don't just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my boyfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr aza the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr aza cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr aza brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great healer on his email address: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com or call his number +2348107155060
I just found out I have HIV . My doctor did a blood test it came up HIV. I have been with my husband for first years and he showed up negative. I don’t understand how I can have it and he can not. He is the only person I have been with in the last five years. He doesn’t want to have sex anymore and I’m afraid this is going to cause us to get divorced.
I have been suffering from (HIV) disease for the last first years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (HIV) by this Man Dr. Ogudo and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. Ogudo telling him about my (HIV Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! him i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr. Ogudo on : dr.ogudoherbalspelltemple@gmail.com dr.ogudoherbalspelltemple1@hotmail.com or call Whats App Number +2349031726182 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
I just found out I have HIV . My doctor did a blood test it came up HIV. I have been with my husband for first years and he showed up negative. I don’t understand how I can have it and he can not. He is the only person I have been with in the last five years. He doesn’t want to have sex anymore and I’m afraid this is going to cause us to get divorced.
I have been suffering from (HIV) disease for the last first years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease started circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (HIV) by this Man Dr. Ogudo and she also gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr. Ogudo telling him about my (HIV Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! him i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me as the Dr assured me that i have cured,after some time i went to my doctor to confirmed if i have be finally healed behold it was TRUE, So friends my advise is if you have such sickness or any other at all you can email Dr. Ogudo on : dr.ogudoherbalspelltemple@gmail.com dr.ogudoherbalspelltemple1@hotmail.com or call Whats App Number +2349031726182 sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!!
AGAIN THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE BUT IT DID HAPPEN..
Few Months ago i went for check up in the hospital, the doctor took my blood for test and told me to come after 3 days for the results, after 3 days passed i went back to the hospital for the results,and it was then the doctor told me that i was diagnosed with HIV and he told me to come back after 6 months for my medication.
On that very day i was left with no happiness and everything in life became meaningless to me, i began to think on how i could get rid of this virus from my body, i decided to go on internet and do some research, while i was surfing the internet i came across some good testimonials on how Dr Molemen has been using his herbal medicine to treat and save different patients from various diseases and infections, i also saw someone who was commenting on how she was cured from HIV with the medicine.
To me i never believed in them, that was the first time to come across something like that, i just decided to try it out if it did really worked!
They gave the contact details of Dr Molemen and i copied his email and later that night i sent him a message concerning my health.
He later gave me a response and then we talked about the medicine and he said to me he was going to send the medicine to my home address and that he needed my address of where i reside.
I sent him all he requested for in other to get the medicine ready for me, and after 3 days i received a mail from the Post Office and to my surprised it was the herbal medicine from Dr Molemen.
He explained to me on how i was to take the medicine, he said i was to take 2 times daily for 14 days, i followed exactly as i was told, before he sent me the medicine he said that i should go for check up after finish drinking the medicine, so after i finished the medicine i went back to the hospital for check up and told my greatest surprise again i was told that i am negative, i know someone would not believed this, but it did happened to a brother like me, i have always dreamed of living in good health again, thank god everything went well for me and thank god for Dr Molemen Miracle Healing Medicine, you can reach Dr Molemen at ( drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com or ( dr.molemenspiritualtemple@yahoo.com) or call him on +2347036013351, friends this man has a cure to all human disease, do not believe in medical drugs, let try some Natural Remedy.
Forever remain grateful Doc….
hello to all viewers my name is Rebeca Lizzy i am 27years old i am married to late Mr Richard Watt i am from UK Baltimore to be precise i have two children, my late husband infected me with HIV disease before he died,i spent so much money buying drugs from hospitals hope that i will be cured , still all was in vain .i contacted so many herbal doctors,which they indeed tried there best but was unable to provide for me a possible cure, luckily a good friend of mine told me about a great herbal , Dr egba, she introduce me to Dr egba i had no choice but to comply with what Dr egba was to offer because i really want this disease fast gone from my system, so i did all what Dr egba said and he eventually prove to me that he is really powerful, Dr egba i am really grateful to you, for all the help and good time i worked with you thanks Dr egba for making my life better today. contact him on this email dregbasolutiontemple@gmail.com
Am Juliet Dickson from Sweden I want to share a testimony on how this great man Dr Suku help me to heal my herpes virus is the solution to herpes cure,Since last 4 months I have being a Herpes patient.it was confirm I have be in several hospital but no one can cure it one day I was browsing through the Internet I saw a testimony on how Dr Suku from Africa healer and i saw so many testimony on blogger how is cure a lady called Grace and i asked her if she was cure by Dr Suku,what she said was yes that is heal and be free for herpes,she told me that there is a great spell caster that can cure my herpes Virus,I asked her if she had his email, she gave me his email, so I contact him and i told him I have Herpes virus,and I asked for solutions, he started the herbal remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine,and i start taking the medicine as prescribed by him and 2 week later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Suku truly you are great healer, do you need his help also? Why don't you contact him through greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com or his cell number +2348074839242,I’m the happiest girl in the world thank you Dr Suku he cure any type of disease HIV/AIDS,CANCER, ALS, Hepatitis B, HERPES, PVC/ through his via email;greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com his web/site http://greatsukusolutiont.wix.com/dr-suku
Hi, I work in a communication company I want to share my testimony to the world, my name is williams clara, i am from united kingdom in Belfast north Ireland, I was a stripper in a club I got effected with HIV due to the nature of my job, In April 15 2013 i was tested positive to HIV, This is not design to convince you but its just a personal health experience . I never taught doctor momodu could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing herb spell, i have tried almost everything but I couldn’t find any solution on my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i came across a great post of !Michelle! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of this great powerful healing spell doctor ,I wonder why he is called the great papa momodu , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so I quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and so i did all the things he asked me to do,He ask me to buy some herbs and which I did for my cure,only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy, this disease almost kills my life all because of me, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing doctor momodu gave to me from the ancient part of Africa, you can email him now for your own healing too on his email: dr.momoduherbalcure@gmail.com and call or whatsapp him on +2347059073543
hello everyone,
i don't just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my boyfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr aza the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr aza cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr aza brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great healer on his email address: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com or call his number +2348107155060
hello everyone,
i don't just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult to believe that there is a cure for HIV, i have been HIV+ since last three years with my boyfriend but today i am happy that i am HIV_ with herbal medicine of Dr aza the great healer,i was browsing the internet searching for help when i came across a testimony shared by someone on how Dr aza cure his HIV i was so much in need of getting his treatment but after all Dr aza brought a smile to my face with his herbal medicine. i am so much happy today that we have someone like this great healer out there, so my people out there kindly contact this great healer on his email address: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com please sir keep your good work cause there are people out there who is in need of your healing medicine.once more contact him now: dr.azaherbalhome@gmail.com or call his number +2348107155060
dr.dudu has really made me so much believe in him by getting me cure with his herbal treatment. i really appreciate you dr.odudu for bringing back happiness to my life again. thanks you so much friends that has join me to thank dr.odudu for what he has actually done for me i pray to you all for a good life and property, and most especially to you DR.ODUDU THANKS and if you want to get reach to dr.odudu here he his email dr.oduduherbalhome@gmail.com phone him or whatsapp true this contact +2348101571054
A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FROM DR.ODUDU!!
i don't really just known how to explain to the own world that GOD has use dr.odudu to save the life of humans who has be infected with this HIV VIRUS, There are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. i was planing to get marriage, due to the confirmation from me and my boyfriend by our medical doctor i was comfier haven HIV , it was a surprise to me and i was confuse because i don't no how i get this virus, my boyfriend never still let me go because will where seriously bolt in love, and will where bolt looking further on how i should get rid of this virus, so a friend of my boyfriend referred him to one herbal doctor called Dr. ODUDU from Africa who cured her mom from genital herpes and told my boyfriend that he could cure me from HIV. so my boyfriend told me about it and At first i never believed until we did made contact with him on whassap and told us not to worry that he will help us out, so it prepared the treatment and posted it down to us through Air flight Courier delivering Services Company. But to my surprise it work and my doctor confirmed it too that i am negative, in that moment i was so very very very surprise. so me and my boyfriend bolt get marriage with happiness and joyful, it is just so amazing is this a miracle who could ever even believe that a herbal medicine can cure HIV, if you have any problem or you are also infected with HIV or any disease please i beg you with the name of GOD kindly contact DR.ODUDU now with his Email: dr.oduduherbalhome@gmail.com whassap +2348101571054 or call him on +2348101571054 contact him on your virus issue and come and give out your own testimony to the world also.
THANKS SO MUCH DR.ODUDU FOR EVERYTHING MOST SPECIALLY FOR THE HAPPINESS THAT YOU HAVE BROUGHT TO MY LIFE!!.
dr.dudu has really made me so much believe in him by getting me cure with his herbal treatment. i really appreciate you dr.odudu for bringing back happiness to my life again. thanks you so much friends that has join me to thank dr.odudu for what he has actually done for me i pray to you all for a good life and property, and most especially to you DR.ODUDU THANKS and if you want to get reach to dr.odudu here he his email dr.oduduherbalhome@gmail.com phone him or whatsapp true this contact +2348101571054
A MIRACLE TESTIMONY FROM DR.ODUDU!!
i don't really just known how to explain to the own world that GOD has use dr.odudu to save the life of humans who has be infected with this HIV VIRUS, There are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. i was planing to get marriage, due to the confirmation from me and my boyfriend by our medical doctor i was comfier haven HIV , it was a surprise to me and i was confuse because i don't no how i get this virus, my boyfriend never still let me go because will where seriously bolt in love, and will where bolt looking further on how i should get rid of this virus, so a friend of my boyfriend referred him to one herbal doctor called Dr. ODUDU from Africa who cured her mom from genital herpes and told my boyfriend that he could cure me from HIV. so my boyfriend told me about it and At first i never believed until we did made contact with him on whassap and told us not to worry that he will help us out, so it prepared the treatment and posted it down to us through Air flight Courier delivering Services Company. But to my surprise it work and my doctor confirmed it too that i am negative, in that moment i was so very very very surprise. so me and my boyfriend bolt get marriage with happiness and joyful, it is just so amazing is this a miracle who could ever even believe that a herbal medicine can cure HIV, if you have any problem or you are also infected with HIV or any disease please i beg you with the name of GOD kindly contact DR.ODUDU now with his Email: dr.oduduherbalhome@gmail.com whassap +2348101571054 or call him on +2348101571054 contact him on your virus issue and come and give out your own testimony to the world also.
THANKS SO MUCH DR.ODUDU FOR EVERYTHING MOST SPECIALLY FOR THE HAPPINESS THAT YOU HAVE BROUGHT TO MY LIFE!!.
i want to thank Lord Alika for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that Lord Alika gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you to contact this great healer on his email address: lordalikaspelltemple@yahoo.co.uk with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Lord Alika for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting to receive you. lordalikaspelltemple@yahoo.co.uk or http://lordalikaspelltemp8.wix.com/http call him +2348072718865
Lord Alika CAN AS WELL CURE THE FOLLOWING DISEASE:-
1. HIV/AIDS
2. HERPES
3. CANCER
4. ALS
5. Love spell
6. Money Spell
I am a student in pretoria,south africa and I was crazily in love with my ex boyfriend who decided to leave me after 3 years if relationship. I was totally in love and found no hope at all, every time I would call he would not pick my calls or would just block my calls . Considering we are in different parts of the country I could not practically travel! I was shattered, then I decided to write to Dr Apo about my problem and asked him to cast a spell. Dr Apo was so great, he helped me out and I got a call from my ex and he coming to meet me in two days . Thank you Dr Apo without you my life, would have been a wretch! visit him to help you with your problems and worries at this email: APOLOVESPELLTEMPLE@GMAIL.COM and he will help you out…..thanks!!
God bless Dr.owona for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HIV since 2014 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HIV out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HIV i saw a comment about (drowonaspelltemple@gmail.com) how he cured HIV with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HIV, Dr.owona truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through his WHATSAPP NUMBER +2348115204568.. : or you can also reach him on email address, drowonaspelltemple@gmail.com
I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2014, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different kinds of medication, i had already lost hope until i meet Great Dr. Bulukona online testimonies, a specialist in herbal medication from Africa, i contacted him (bulukonasolutiontemple. webs. com) and he prepared HIV herbal medication for me which i took for 14days and now i am completely cured. i want to use this medium to express my gratitude to him for saving my life and curing me from HIV, for taking away all my pains and sorrows, I'm indeed grateful and i am so happy I'm now HIV negative. i will continue to tell the good news of your great works to everyone, if you have HIV or other disease contact him, Email: bulukonasolutiontemple @outlook. com, mobile: +2347068047006.
I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2014, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different kinds of medication, i had already lost hope until i meet Great Dr. Bulukona online testimonies, a specialist in herbal medication from Africa, i contacted him (bulukonasolutiontemple.webs.com) and he prepared HIV herbal medication for me which i took for 14days and now i am completely cured. i want to use this medium to express my gratitude to him for saving my life and curing me from HIV, for taking away all my pains and sorrows, I'm indeed grateful and i am so happy I'm now HIV negative. i will continue to tell the good news of your great works to everyone, if you have HIV or other disease contact him, Email: bulukonasolutiontemple@outlook.com, mobile: +2347068047006.
I never thought i would be HIV negative again after been diagnosed in 2014, i have tried everything possible in life from one doctor to another, one hospital to another, series of tests, different kinds of medication, i had already lost hope until i meet Great Dr. Bulukona online testimonies, a specialist in herbal medication from Africa, i contacted him (bulukonasolutiontemple.webs.com) and he prepared HIV herbal medication for me which i took for 14days and now i am completely cured. i want to use this medium to express my gratitude to him for saving my life and curing me from HIV, for taking away all my pains and sorrows, I'm indeed grateful and i am so happy I'm now HIV negative. i will continue to tell the good news of your great works to everyone, if you have HIV or other disease contact him, Email: bulukonasolutiontemple@outlook.com, mobile: +2347068047006.
I WANT TO SHARE MY LIFE EXPERIENCE ON HOW I GOT CURED FROM HIV BY HERBAL
MEDICINE. It may sound strange! For the past 6years i have spent a lot of
money in buying anti-retroviral medicines to strengthen my immune system
and keep me healthy, until i read an article on the internet about an
Africa Herbalist who uses herbs and roots to cure HIV and all kind of diseases.
Though i never believed he can cure HIV, but i decided to give it a try
because i was desperate. Then i sent a message to the him on his email
dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com. He prepared herbal medications and send it to me
through DHL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICES and i took it as he instructed. 11days after, i
went to the hospital to do a checkup, the result came out and i tested
NEGATIVE. I'm sharing this with you, because i believe there's someone out
here who also desire to have this cure. feel free to send a message to him
through his email dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com. or call him on +2348107155060
or add him on
whatsapp or see his website at drabaherbalhome.webs.com
I WANT TO SHARE MY LIFE EXPERIENCE ON HOW I GOT CURED FROM HIV BY HERBAL
MEDICINE. It may sound strange! For the past 6years i have spent a lot of
money in buying anti-retroviral medicines to strengthen my immune system
and keep me healthy, until i read an article on the internet about an
Africa Herbalist who uses herbs and roots to cure HIV and all kind of diseases.
Though i never believed he can cure HIV, but i decided to give it a try
because i was desperate. Then i sent a message to the him on his email
dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com. He prepared herbal medications and send it to me
through DHL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICES and i took it as he instructed. 11days after, i
went to the hospital to do a checkup, the result came out and i tested
NEGATIVE. I'm sharing this with you, because i believe there's someone out
here who also desire to have this cure. feel free to send a message to him
through his email dr.abaherbalhome@gmail.com. or call him on +2348107155060
or add him on
whatsapp or see his website at drabaherbalhome.webs.com
Hello everybody ,please this testimony is true life story ,is real ,am a very honest man ,i can never post false testimony on social media ,so let me go straight to the point .me and my wife was diagnosed with HPV/WART for two years,living a life of fear for two good years .until one day i saw a post about a good herbalist in west Africa curing people from a deadly disease,such HIV/AIDS, HERPES,(Genetal warts) (HSV1, HSV2), (HPV) ACUTE RETROVIRAL SYNDROME (ARS), CANCER, VITILIGO, DIABETES, HEPATITIS B. CANCER, CELIAC, ALS, CHLAMYDIA, STROKE and any kind of Deadly DISEASES,with his herbal medicine , i thought it was not true,then i said let me try ,because am used to trying ,i have been trying for two years, until that day GOD wipe my tears,with DR Oduku, He his gifted ,and he is so honest ,so easy to get along with ,so after i contacted him via his email. odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com or http://odukuherbalremedies.blogspot.com/),so he replied and said my problem is solved that i must stop thinking,so i believed and have faith that i will be cured ,so i purchased the herbal medicine and he sent the herbal medicine to me through courier service ,when i received it ,he told me how to use it ,so i followed exactly the way he said i must use it,he said i will be totally cured after two weeks ,so after two week i went to see our family doctor he tested me and said am negative ,i was so happy i thought i was dreaming ,please don:t ignore this post ,if you think is not real try and you will testify just like me ….thanks to DR Oduku ,GOD BLESS you sir.
Hello everybody ,please this testimony is true life story ,is real ,am a very honest man ,i can never post false testimony on social media ,so let me go straight to the point .me and my wife was diagnosed with HPV/WART for two years,living a life of fear for two good years .until one day i saw a post about a good herbalist in west Africa curing people from a deadly disease,such HIV/AIDS, HERPES,(Genetal warts) (HSV1, HSV2), (HPV) ACUTE RETROVIRAL SYNDROME (ARS), CANCER, VITILIGO, DIABETES, HEPATITIS B. CANCER, CELIAC, ALS, CHLAMYDIA, STROKE and any kind of Deadly DISEASES,with his herbal medicine , i thought it was not true,then i said let me try ,because am used to trying ,i have been trying for two years, until that day GOD wipe my tears,with DR Oduku, He his gifted ,and he is so honest ,so easy to get along with ,so after i contacted him via his email. odukuherbalremedies@gmail.com or http://odukuherbalremedies.blogspot.com/),so he replied and said my problem is solved that i must stop thinking,so i believed and have faith that i will be cured ,so i purchased the herbal medicine and he sent the herbal medicine to me through courier service ,when i received it ,he told me how to use it ,so i followed exactly the way he said i must use it,he said i will be totally cured after two weeks ,so after two week i went to see our family doctor he tested me and said am negative ,i was so happy i thought i was dreaming ,please don:t ignore this post ,if you think is not real try and you will testify just like me ….thanks to DR Oduku ,GOD BLESS you sir.
Greetings to the general public, i want to share with everyone the great work that Dr Akuna did to cure me of the deadly HIV/AIDS disease that has wanted to take my life,for the past 12 years ago, i have been seriously battling with HIV/AIDS disease,i have gone to many hospitals and health centers but all they did was giving drugs,i spent so much money buying drugs over the years and still was not cured, i was browsing one evening when i saw so much testimonies about how Dr Akuna has cured so many people of their HIV/AIDS disease, i immediately copied his email address:drakunasolutiontemple@gmail.com when i contacted him i told him exactly how i was, and he assured me that i will be completely cured once i start using his herbal medicine, i believed him because i trusted him and he then prepared a herbal medicine for me which i received and indeed after using it for 2 weeks i was totally cured of my HIV/AIDS after going for a check up in the same hospital and i was confirm negative, so you contact him today and see the same result, Dr Akuna is a trusted and powerful man, contact his Mobile number:+2348154625070 or you can visit his website:http://drakunasolutiontem.wix.com/dr-akuna
excellent put up, very informative. I ponder why the other specialists of this sector
don’t notice this. You should proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
testimony
Greetings to you all, i am here today on this forum giving a life testimony
on how Dr oba has cured me from HIV Virus, i have been stocked in bondage
with this virus for years now, i have tried different means to get this
sickness out of my body i also heard there was no cure to the virus,all the
possible ways i tried did not work out for me,i was using ARV hoping that i
was going to be cure but my CD4 Count was going down and down i do have the
faith that i was going to be cured one day, and i was a strong believer in
God and also in miracles, One day as i was on the internet i came across some
amazing testimonies concerning how Dr oba has cured different people from
various sickness with his Herbal Herbs Medicine, they all advised we contact
Dr oba for any problem, with that i had the courage and i contacted Dr
oba i told him about my Sickness, He told me not to worry that he was
going to prepare some Herbal Herbs Medicine for me, after some time in
communication with Dr oba, he finally prepared for me some herbs which he
sent to me and he also gave me prescriptions on how to take them, My good
friends after taking Dr oba Herbs for some weeks i started to experience
changes in me and from there, I noticed my Herpes Virus was no longer in my
body, as i have also gone for test, Today i am fit and healthy to live life
again, I am so happy for the good work of Dr oba in my life,Friends if you
are having any type of disease problem kindly email Dr oba on
{drobaspellhome902@gmail.com} or relate with him on phone
+2347063592030/whats-app him , thanks for your audience and i hope you find
help like i did for what he has done for me, if you are into similar problem
you can contact him……Thanks DR.oba for giving me back the life that i
thought i have lost…..God Bless you Sir
These findings are exactly what researchers published in the Journal of Obesity
in 2011: When they compared folks who took garcinia cambogia extract to those who didn’t,
the weight difference was quite small (on average just
about two pounds).
NOW FOR SOLUTION TO ALL YOUR PROBLEMS’
Hello my fellow Americans please let show love to each others because we are all one, i suffered hiv virus many years ago, and i have been to different hospitals still yet the hiv virus spread each an everyday. one day i came across Mrs Jane from New York sharing how she was be cured from this hiv virus totally, i have know option than to contact the man called drogbes (drogbeslovetemple@gmail.com ) that help her put an end to the hiv virus within 14 days and also explain my problem to him. He also help me by preparing a native herbal medicine that flush the hiv virus from my body system and the one on my skin clear at once after using the native cream he also prepared for me. today i am happy to celebrate this coming Xmas well with my family, my advice to those that is passing through this problem don’t be ashame to contact and share your problem well to drogbes because i also believe he can put an end to your situation within 14 days please Americans let unite together to make sure we put an end to this herpes virus please share this testimony to those that also need help and if you wanna celebrate this Xmas without any virus email him direct now: (drogbeslovetemple@gmail.com)or whatsapp him on +2348102380983
I am very happy today to share this amazing testimony on how Dr. idahosa the herbal doctor was able to cure me from my HIV Virus with his herbal medicine. I have been a HIV patient for almost 8 months now and have tried different methods of treatment to ensure that I am cured of this terrible disease, but none worked for me, so I had to leave everything to God to handle as I was a Christian who had faith that one day God would intervene in my life, yet I felt so sad and desperate as I was losing almost everything due to my illness, A few months ago while I was surfing the internet I saw different recommendation about Dr idahosa on how he have been using his herbal Medicine to treat and cure people, these people advice we contact Dr. idahosa for any problem that would help immediately, I contacted Dr idahosa and I told him how I got his contact and also about my disease, after some time Dr. idahosa told me to have faith that he would prepare for me a medication of herbal herbs, he told me I would take this medicine for a few weeks and also asked my home for home address so as possible for him to submit the drug for me, so my good friends after all the process and everything Dr idahosa actually sent me the medicine, I took it as I was directed by Dr. idahosa, after a few weeks passed, while on Dr.idahosa medication I began to experience changes in my body, I had to call my doctor at the hospital for some blood test after test my hospital doctor told me that I was no longer with the Hiv virus and my blood is pretty good, I can not even believe this, Friends well today i am Hiv Free and i want everyone to know that there is a cure for Hiv for those who will contact Dr idahosa after reading my testimony, you can kindly contact Dr. idahosa in (dridahosasolutioncenter@gmail.com) or call him +2348134261542, God bless you all …
hello everybody ,please this testimony is true life story ,is real ,am a very honest man ,i can never post false testimony on social media ,so let me go straight to the point .me and my wife was diagnosed with HPV/WART for two years,living a life of fear for two good years .until one day i saw a post about a good herbalist in west Africa curing people from a deadly disease,such HIV/AIDS, HERPES (HSV1, HSV2), (HPV) ACUTE RETROVIRAL SYNDROME (ARS), CANCER, VITILIGO, DIABETES, HEPATITIS B. CANCER, CELIAC, ALS, CHLAMYDIA, STROKE,LUPUS and any kind of Deadly DISEASES,with his herbal medicine and he is also a spell caster, i thought it was not true,then i said let me try ,because am used to trying ,i have been trying for two years, until that day GOD wipe my tears,with DR TWINS, He his gifted ,and he is so honest ,so easy to get along with ,so after i contacted him via his email. (peacehelpmedicalcentre@hotmail.com ),so he replied and said my problem is solved that i must stop thinking,so i believed and have faith that i will be cured ,so i purchased the herbal medicine and he sent the herbal medicine to me through courier service ,when i received it ,he told me how to use it ,so i followed exactly the way he said i must use it,he said i will be totally cured after two weeks ,so after two week i went to see our family doctor he tested me and said am negative ,i was so happy i thought i was dreaming ,please don:t ignore this post ,if you think is not real try and you will testify just like me ….thanks to DR TWINS ,GOD BLESS you sir, you can also contact me on facebook Carlos Camejo or You can also call or call WhatsApp at +2348077544690
I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr OMOYE testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via DHL and it got to me after 14 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i’m so happy! that’s the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his Email now (dromoyespellcastertemple@gmail.com) or him on whatsApp number:+2349034412845 ..