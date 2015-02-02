Posted on by

Stop HIV & hep C now

Via Thinkstock

Via Thinkstock

Show me your status and I’ll show you mine, get tested to be my Valentine

By Andrea Arscott, Senior Columnist

Everyone deserves love, and if you’re HIV-positive, you might just need to be extra confident in yourself and your health in order to meet the right person. If you’re an online dater, there’s an abundant selection of websites to choose from (PlentyOfFish, Match, eHarmony, ChristianMingle, etc.), and you have the option of dipping your toes into a different pool by wading through dating sites specifically for people with HIV and/or other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Positive Connection and HIV Singles are two of many.

Going out with someone who also has an STI might make you feel more comfortable about having an STI and disclosing it. If you have HIV and date someone who’s also positive, that person will have a greater understanding of the virus and the challenges and stigma associated with the illness, as opposed to someone who’s HIV-negative. So, it just makes it a little easier to connect on that level.

The downside of dating someone with an STI when you already have one is risking getting another STI or a stronger strain of HIV if you don’t practice safe sex.

Having an STI is very common, so no matter who you date or how you protect yourself, there’s a risk of contracting an STI during any intimate activity. Also, your sexual partners might not know they have an STI for the following reasons: they have no symptoms; at their last test, they didn’t consider the three-month window period for HIV; since their last test, they’ve engaged in other risky activities; they falsely believe they’ve never engaged in risky behaviours, and therefore refuse testing; or they believe all their partners were truthful and faithful, all went for STI testing, all tested for every STI, and all tested negative for every STI.

In order to reduce the chances of HIV or STI transmission, it’s best to follow universal precautions and use protection every time you engage in any oral, vaginal, or anal pleasuring. The key to loving someone else is to love yourself first. This means you need to accept and love yourself as you are. And if someone puts you down, verbally abuses you, or shows disrespect to you, don’t tolerate it. Build a fence, and if anyone crosses your boundaries shut the gate and lock it. You’re worthy of a partner who adores you and who doesn’t shame you regardless of your physical and mental health status.

Most of us have to make an effort to meet someone special, and some of us will go through the gauntlet to catch a date with the right guy or girl. So, don’t sit back and expect Cupid to find you if your butt is glued to a couch during the evening. Take a leap, take a hike, take a bike, and get out—or at least get online and take a stab at a Valentine.

Stop HIV and hep C now. To get tested, call the New Westminster Public Health Unit at 604-777-6740 and book an appointment, or contact the Purpose Society for more information.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

1,644 comments on “Stop HIV & hep C now

  1. It should be targeted at anything on the battleground as well as is
    supplied rather rapidly so you do not need to stress over
    being as well accurate with it. At degree 1 it deals 325 location damages i.e.
    any kind of troops, and also provides 130 damages to towers.

  2. You are so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read through a
    single thing like that before. So great to discover somebody with unique thoughts on this issue.
    Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website is one
    thing that is required on the web, someone with some originality!

  4. The finest anti aging philosophy is based on your lifestyle by eating
    healthy food, exercising, use sunblock, reducing stress and getting enough
    sleep.

  9. Testosterone injections are also advocated for persons
    having mild/moderate heart ailments as they enhance blood circulation to the heart during
    exercise.

  10. I blog often and I genuinely thank you for your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest.
    I’m going to take a note of your website and keep checking for new information about once a
    week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.

  12. Good write-up, I’m regular visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the excellent operate, and It’s going
    to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.

  13. We should be cautious even though picking a locksmith,
    as we will need a skilled that will be ready
    to securely safe our treasured items. It’s possible you’ll even search for evaluations online.
    Keep away from any company which has a huge amounts of problems.

  14. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you so much, However I am having difficulties with your
    RSS. I don’t understand why I can’t subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else having similar RSS problems?
    Anyone who knows tthe solution will youu kindly
    respond? Thanks!!

  15. It’s important to recognize that the gift cards for Dragon City are offered only in the list below nations: Australia, Austria,
    Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Ireland,
    Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdome and also the USA.

  17. Another option to have a secure home is to change your lock
    rather than install a new. • Don’t forget to check its compatibility with your building structure and the
    ability of the system to deliver a good sound quality which depends on the structure of
    your home. With a very good background to its credit, you will
    surely have a rewarding and ingenuous experience with a locksmith.

  20. My faily members always say that I am killing my time here
    at net, except I know I am getting know-how daily by reading thes good articles or reviews.

  21. I’m now not positive where you are getting your info, however great topic.

    I needs to spend some time studying much more or figuring out more.
    Thank you for fantastic info I was searching
    for this info for my mission.

  26. of course like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a
    few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to inform the reality then again I will
    certainly come again again.

  27. Hola! I’ve been reading your web site for some time now and finally
    got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Porter
    Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the good job!

  29. Failure is a greater teacher than success as early
    success can simply get into the head and cause vanity, whereas failure leads one to become humble,
    compassionate, and understanding.

  31. I all the time emailed this website post page to all my friends, for
    the reason that if like to read it after that my links will too.

  33. Hеre is a nice slection of addohs tһat normaⅼly рresent tҺe boxing
    and UFC events sⲟ verify tһem closer to the time but giv уour self plenty
    ⲟf tіme to be suгe you can get a ɡood stream.

  36. you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible.
    It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
    Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic process in this matter!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*