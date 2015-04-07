Stop HIV & Hep C now

Explaining the ins and outs of treating HCV
By Andrea Arscott, Senior Columnist
Two new hepatitis C medications, sold under brand names Sovaldi and Harvoni, are now covered under BC PharmaCare to treat chronic hepatitis C (HCV or hep C). These antiviral therapies have a 90 per cent cure rate, whereas the older combination therapies haven’t had as high a success rate in curing HCV.
For those of you who don’t know, HCV is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver and can lead to cirrhosis and the need for a liver transplant. HCV can be a chronic terminal illness, but these days it’s more common to be cured with proper treatment.
Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and Harvoni (ledipasvir and sofosbuvir) are both pills that are taken over a 12-week period, compared to a previous one-year period of injections and pills. There are different strains of HCV, so depending on which genotype a person has, a combination of the older medications may be prescribed with the newer ones.
Now in order to be eligible for coverage patients must be in the fibrosis stage F2 or greater. There are various tests to determine the severity of cirrhosis and fibrosis of the liver, including having a liver biopsy, transient elastography (FibroScan), or blood tests.
Since there is no vaccine for hep C (just hep A and B), and because some people don’t experience symptoms, it’s important to get tested. According to Catie.ca in 2011, “approximately 97,107 to 108,234 or 44 per cent of people [Canadians] living with chronic hepatitis C were unaware that they had this infection.”
People may not know they have HCV because they’ve never been tested and because symptoms can take up to 20 to 30 years to develop, if at all. By this time, they’d likely have severe liver damage.
Symptoms can include jaundice, fatigue, nausea, reduced appetite, and abdominal pain.
The Canadian Liver Foundation estimates there are roughly 250,000 people infected with HCV in Canada. If you’ve never asked your doctor to test you for HCV, now is the time. Or, get it done when you get tested annually for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).
HCV is transmitted through blood-to-blood activities—sharing manicure equipment; toothbrushes; razors; unsterilized medical, dental, tattoo and piercing equipment; needles (acupuncture, diabetic, steroid, and injection drug use); blood transfusions prior to 1992; condomless sex during a woman’s menstrual period; rough, unprotected sex; and sharing other drug paraphernalia.
Basically, you don’t want to share anything that might have blood on it, as it could put you at risk, if the other person is HCV-positive. The virus is also a strong one and can live on surfaces, such as a bill or pipe, for up to six weeks.
If you’re considering Sovaldi or Harvoni talk to your doctor or specialist prior to starting these medications to determine if they interfere with other meds you may be on. The US Food and Drug Association warn that the new treatment for HCV can cause a deadly reaction when taken with the heart medication amiodarone. So be careful and be sure to weigh the pros and cons before subscribing to any treatment regimen.
The easiest way to prevent the spread of HCV is to know your status, so get tested! For any other questions you can contact the Purpose Society, or book an appointment with your doctor.
I visited many blogs but the audio feature for audio songs existing at this
site is genuinely wonderful.
I am actually grateful to the holder of this web page who
has shared this wonderful piece of writing at at this place.
In brief, folks must have one thing in frequent to
ensure that the relationship to work out properly.
I am not really good with English but I find this real easygoing to translate.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the
following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Travelers of all types will discover that this
is among the most effective locations for Arizona treking paths, with incredible
panoramas that are just magnificent to look at.
This website truly has all the info I needed about this subject and
didn’t know who to ask.
AC
Attention Huckleberry Pickers: Bear in mind,
there is absolutely NO walking enabled on our Bike
Park trails at any moment of day.
三重県のリフォームをどう使うのか。代物サイトです。
amazing page you’s have at this point what are everybody’s first impressions with our web
post in respect to global strike cheat gold
Just doing surveys alone will not purchase you a automotive, but
they’re actually easy and straightforward to do.
It is extremely valuable particularly when their puppy is
not necessarily the sole requisite.
Aw, this wwas an extremely nice post. Taking the time annd actual
effort to create a really good article… but what caan I say… I procrastinate a
whole lot and don’t sewm to get nearly anything done.
Essas são apenas poucas entre muitas ferramentas utilizadas no Marketing Digital.
Very unlike a financial loan, funds obtained from a business money advance can increase or decrease depending on the volume of business transactions done with a
particular part of time eric church tour in canada it is advisable which you get such loans in the event of emergency.
This is the perfect web site for anybody who would like
to find out about this topic. Youu understand so much its almost tough to
argue with you (not that I really woulod want to…HaHa).
You certainly put a new spin on a subject that has been discussed for many years.
Great stuff, just excellent!
Terrific wоrk! This is tɦe type of іnformation that аre supposed tⲟ be shared across thе internet.
Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning thіѕ put up
higher! Сome on ߋver ɑnd consult wіth my web site
. Τhanks =)
If you suffer from acne and your skin is naturally
olive or brown like Kerry Washington’s, it’s double
trouble because you have to deal with the acne and then you have to try to eliminate the inevitable dark brown
spots that are left behind. You need to weigh the risk as well as the benefits
that you would encounter and if you think you can do it then go
get a food franchising business today. Many celebrities have
been acting out for lots of reasons, and it is this action that is causing there to be more stories about them in the celebrity magazines.
Thanks very interesting blog!
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I’m eexcited to uncover this website. I eed to to thank yoou
ffor ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bitt off it and I have you
bookmarked to check out nnew things on your blog.
All Greener Camping Club camping areas are actually thoroughly analyzed for their sustainability, effect on the environment and also
chances for animals.
Someone essentially assist to make severely posts I would state.
That iis the first time I fequented your web page and
so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this particular post extraordinary.
Magnificent task!
If you must feed the fish, wait at least 2-3 days and feed them very small amounts.
Waterfall faucets are designed to fit with vessel sinks; after your
first family conference, it helps to speak with a home design architect or hardware retailer to plan your remodel and choose your bathroom sink
at the same time you choose your faucet. Fortunately, nowadays you do not need to be like an emperor to adopt an indoor wall mounted waterfall.
This is a great tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Write more, tҺats all Ӏ havve to say. Literally, іt ѕeems aѕ
though you relied on the video to maқe yoսr poіnt.
You obvioᥙsly knoѡ whаt yoᥙrе talkijg aboսt, wɦy waste үoᥙr intellpigence
on just posting videos tߋ youг weblog whdn youu could be giving սs ѕomething enlightening to гead?
{This is an integral aspect of business growth for the entrepreneur because it involves having several
people from one industry in a single setting, discussing issues pertinent to the business|Many times it has been said that education is the key to success ‘ and
DC believe it|iii)
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Уour tyle is so unique compared to other folks I’ᴠe read stuff frߋm.
Many thanks for posting wҺen you’ᴠᥱ ǥot the opportunity,
Guess ӏ’ll jᥙst book mark this blog.
Hey there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really
found you by error, while I was looking on Bing for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say
thank you for a fantastic post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent
jo.
I love this post! i read your blog family offten and you’re allways coming out
with some great stuft, i shared this on my facebook and followers
loved it! keep up the work :))
I know this if offf toopic but I’m ⅼooking іnto starting mү own weblog and was curious ԝhаt alll іs required to gеt setup?
Ⅰ’m assuming ɦaving a blog like yours wߋuld cost a pretty penny?
Ӏ’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% positive. Any tips ߋr advice ѡould be greatly appreciated.
Ⅿany thanks
実名不要インターネットさえあればどあたでもやることができる【YouTubeで稼ぐシステム】の全部を公開します！
●カキンなどの高収入のYouTuber連中と同等に、平凡な人の稼ぎ比べ物にならないくらい、超簡単に収益を得る秘密の技術の総てを伝授します！
詳細は下記のサイトを見てください。
Fantastic website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get responses from other knowledgeable individuals
that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Appreciate it!
I read this article completely regarding the comparison of hottest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my nnew iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all youur posts!
Carry on the outstanding work!
Hi! I’ve been reading your web site for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead
and give you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just
wanted to mention keep up the good job!
PN
Marvelous, wgat a website іt is! This website ցives valuable facts
to us, keep iit սр.
Sweet blog! Ι fⲟund it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Ⅾo you have any tips on how tоo get listed in Yahoo
News? Ⅰ’ve been ttrying fоr ɑ while bսt I nevеr seem to ɡet therе!
Appгeciate it
Today, while I was aat work, my sister stole mmy iphone and tested
too seee if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can bee a youtube sensation.
My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely
off topic buut I had to share it with someone!
はじめまして、サイト記事を見させてもらいました。わたくしにとってすごく役立ちになりました。
実はわたくし、M字の抜け毛が気になりはじめていて、どうしたら良いのかとても迷っておりました。
私もいろいろと新しいブログ情報がないかと探索おりまして、なにか琴線に響いてくるような、読んだだけでピンとくるような有益な投稿記事を探し回っていたんです。
偶然こちらのブログ記事を読ませていだだき、とても元気になりました。
当方のサイトにも説明がありますのでぜひ閲覧ください。
Extremely energetic blog site, we enjoyed that a large amount.
Can truth be told there become the parts two?