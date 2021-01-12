Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

She was shopping at the market, wearing a heavy dress

when she woke up, feeling tired of devastation.

Time still continued to move slowly— up a muddy hill and beyond the clouds—but she would not.

Much to the delight of her others, she started to clean. Not just organizing that in plain sight, but

she got right down into deep cracks and cleaned.

She scrubbed and sorted, and threw out old things that brought grief and weight.

And found that it made her feel good.

Soon, when the sky grew dark and split across the floor, like long shadows,

she went into the kitchen. She’d always found herself uncertain in there

but began to really see that she loved food, she loved variety

she had more experience and more curiosity than she allowed herself to know.

And found that it made her feel good.

So, she split off from the rest of herself to find what other stories she’d been telling

and decided to dismantle them all.