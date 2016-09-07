Stronger than yesterday

Live strong at Douglas College Lifting Club
By Adam Tatelman, Arts Editor
To borrow a phrase first coined by Planet Fitness, many people suffer from a serious condition known as “gymtimidation.” That is, they are interested in becoming more physically active, but they are put off by the seemingly insular environment of the gym. Feeling like outsiders, these people try to maintain an exercise routine by themselves, but often fail due to lack of motivation or supportive friends. But there is hope for those afflicted. If you’re tired of going it alone, the Douglas College Lifting Club could be just what you need.
Lots of people turn their noses up at the mention of lifting. After all, isn’t it just a monotonous pastime for basic bros who want biceps so big that they look like swollen, veiny testicles? Anyone with this mentality seriously misunderstands the methods of weight training. It’s not just about building a body; all other things being equal, strength is the most important factor in any athlete’s performance.
Most students at Douglas don’t know that part of their tuition payment goes toward the upkeep of the college gym, which entitles them to use the equipment at will. Because of this, aspiring personal trainer Angelo Trinidad partnered with fellow students Vivian Trinh and Carlos Burrows to create the lifting club in order to get Douglas students more interested in fitness.
The club itself is fairly informal. There’s no dress code (although club t-shirts are available), and membership is as simple as showing up and asking to join. There’s no pressure to perform at a certain level, and everyone involved is ready and willing to help newcomers learn proper lifting technique. Trinidad is the go-to guy for workout programming, so if you are unsure of where to begin, or whether you’re doing it right, pay him a visit. You’ll receive all the individual instruction you’d get from a personal trainer with none of the prohibitive costs.
For the curious, the ideal beginner’s weight training regime will be hour-long sessions, three times a week, consisting of three exercises each day. These exercises—squat, bench press, overhead press, barbell row, and deadlift—all utilize the barbell, but dumbbell variations may be employed later on. The barbell, however, offers the greatest utility to beginners because it recruits multiple muscle groups for each exercise. This means that, in addition to symmetrical muscle development, you get the best training for your time commitment.
Commitment is the operative word here. Do not expect instant results. Just expect to add five pounds per workout to each lift. As long as you work towards that, nobody in the club cares what your body type is, or even how much you can lift. Even the longtime lifters will treat you with respect from the moment you lift your first barbell. So if you want to get your ass in gear but don’t know where to begin, don’t be afraid to come to the Douglas College Lifting Club. You’ve already paid for the gym, so you might as well use it.
The Douglas College Lifting Club meetings occur in room 1315 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m.
